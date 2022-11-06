Read full article on original website
Look: Danica Patrick Reacts To End Of The NASCAR Season
On Sunday, Joey Logano won the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. He was dominant from start to finish to capture his second Cup championship. This race was a fitting end to the 2022 season. Logano started this year by winning the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles.
MotorAuthority
Jimmie Johnson comes out of retirement, returns to NASCAR
Jimmie Johnson, 47, is set to return to the NASCAR family after announcing his retirement from full-time racing only in September. The seven-time NASCAR champion announced last week that he is returning to the Cup Series, not only as a driver but also a part owner of Petty GMS, a team which also calls fellow seven-time NASCAR champion Richard Petty as a part owner.
Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’
Ryan Blaney didn't try to hide his frustration after finishing second at Phoenix when he bluntly called out a reporter for asking a "dumb question." The post Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
NASCAR: Kyle Busch Motorsports announce first Chevrolet lineup
Kyle Busch Motorsports are set to enter a new era in the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season, and they have announced their first driver lineup as a Chevrolet team. With Kyle Busch moving from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Busch’s Truck Series team, Kyle Busch Motorsports, also made the inevitable switch from Toyota to Chevrolet.
JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son wins title
Coy Gibbs, the vice chairman at Joe Gibbs Racing for his NFL and NASCAR Hall of Fame father, died Sunday morning
Evaluating whether Joe Gibbs Racing should change the No. 18 to No. 54 car
Ty Gibbs is expected to replace Kyle Busch at Joe Gibbs Racing starting next year. Should the organization change the No. 18 car to the No. 54 car?
Sorry, Chase Elliott and Kyles (Busch and Larson): Joey Logano Is Now the Cup Series’ Top Driver
With the 2022 Cup Series crown in his back pocket, Joey Logano is sitting on top of the NASCAR world. The post Sorry, Chase Elliott and Kyles (Busch and Larson): Joey Logano Is Now the Cup Series’ Top Driver appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Denny Hamlin poised to break unwanted record
Following another season without a NASCAR Cup Series championship, Denny Hamlin is poised to break an all-time record that isn’t necessarily a good one. This Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway was the first race in four years in which Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin was not still eligible to win the championship.
Popculture
Ty Gibbs' Dad Coy Dies Hours After NASCAR Driver Wins Xfinity Series Championship
Coy Gibbs, the father of NASCAR Driver Ty Gibbs and the son of NFL legend Joe Gibbs, has died. He was 49 years old. According to NASCAR.com, Coy Gibbs died in his sleep on Saturday night, just hours after his son won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship. He was the vice chairman and chief operating officer for Joe Gibbs Racing.
NASCAR Start Times, TV Networks Announced for 2023 Season
The NASCAR season just ended but fans and teams are already looking forward to February 2023 when the next season begins. Today the start times and TV information were released by NASCAR. So, we know when the broadcasts start and where to watch them next year. Joey Logano is on his championship tour still, but the sport keeps moving on.
Brad Keselowski Squeezes in a Car-B-Que to Close Out a Frustrating Cup Series Season
Brad Keselowski's difficult first season with RFK Racing concluded with a late car fire that took him out of Sunday's race. The post Brad Keselowski Squeezes in a Car-B-Que to Close Out a Frustrating Cup Series Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Legendary Commanders coach Joe Gibbs facing unspeakable tragedy
Washington Commanders fans will always hold former head coach and three time Super Bowl champion Joe Gibbs in high regard. Late Saturday evening, he suffered a loss that is still difficult to process. Coach Joe Gibbs is Washington football. He will always be our head coach. His legacy is cemented...
NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing’s big lineup predictions for 2023
Joe Gibbs Racing has holes to fill within its 2023 driver lineups in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series. Here are predictions on what happens next season.
NBC Sports
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR
The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
Column: Bittersweet win for Logano as Gibbs family mourns
AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Joey Logano began his career at Joe Gibbs Racing, which signed him to a driver development deal when he was 15, and then put “Sliced Bread” in a NASCAR national series race seven days after his 18th birthday. There was a plan to develop Logano, but it was scrapped when JGR fast-tracked him to Cup after just 19 Xfinity Series starts because Hall of Famer Tony Stewart left ahead of the 2009 season. Logano wasn’t ready for the big leagues, and JGR let him go after four rocky Cup seasons. He landed at Team Penske and on Sunday won his second Cup championship with his victory at Phoenix Raceway in the NASCAR season finale. He joins Kyle Busch, his former teammate at Gibbs, as the only active NASCAR drivers with multiple Cup titles.
NASCAR intends to continue the charter system beyond 2024
NASCAR has intentions to continue the charter system beyond the 2024 season as it is believed to be a good situation for the sport.
fordauthority.com
Joey Logano And No. 22 Nascar Ford Win 2022 Championship
Joey Logano made a two-time champion out of the No. 22 Nascar Ford Mustang on Sunday, November 6th, 2022, holding off his fellow Playoffs contenders to take home the victory. Logano poled the No. 22 Mustang during Saturday’s qualifying session at Phoenix Raceway, proving that his machine was the one to beat heading into the final race of the 2022 season. He went on to lead 187 laps, despite being challenged by his Penske Racing teammate, Ryan Blaney in the No. 12 Mustang. In fact, the margin of victory was just .301 seconds at the line.
5 best NASCAR Cup Series drivers for the 2022 season
The 2022 NASCAR season has concluded after the first year of the NextGen car. Let's dive into the five best NASCAR drivers during the 2022 season.
3 bold options for Stewart-Haas Racing if Kevin Harvick retires after 2023
Kevin Harvick is expected to leave Stewart-Haas Racing after the 2023 season as of now. Let's dive into three bold candidates to replace Harvick.
