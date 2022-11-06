Read full article on original website
CSKT Division of Fire raffling off cord of firewood
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Division of Fire is raffling off a cord of firewood. A post on their social media page says they will pick two winners this year. Each will get a cord of wood, cut to order. The wood is Douglas fir. The...
Gifts needed to help Mountain of Giving reach goal to provide presents to 600 children
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Mountain of Giving campaign says last year it served up to 500 kids in the Missoula area, and this year it plans to provide gifts to more than 600 children. The toys and donations fans dropped off at the Cal Poly Griz game are just...
Chick-fil-A opens in Missoula on Thursday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Chick-fil-A in Missoula is all set to open on Thursday, Nov. 10 on North Reserve. "Chick-fil-A Missoula is working closely with local law officials to ensure a smooth flow of traffic. Guests can turn in from American Way and take the second left to enter the drive-thru. Once your order is complete, you’ll take the first right to head out back to American Way," according to a spokesperson on behalf of Chick-fil-A.
Missoula leaf collection delayed
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Street Division is busy clearing snow Monday, which means they aren’t doing leaf collection, according to Ginny Merriam, communications director. The city asks that people still take their leaves out to the street though. City crews will return to leaf collection as soon...
Emergency travel only in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE: The City of Missoula is now in emergency travel only due to the conditions of the roads. Missoula police are urging drivers to stay safe and leave room. The Orange street underpass in Missoula is closed due to road conditions and several accidents, according to...
Hunters can learn how to test for CWD in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — On Nov. 21, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will offer a free clinic in Missoula to teach hunters how to collect lymph node samples from harvested deer, elk and moose. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks...
Police in Washington search for missing man last seen in Missoula
MISSOULA, MT — The Arlington Police Department in Washington state sent out a missing person report for a 44-year-old man from Arlington who was last seen in Missoula County. Officials say Randal J. Clevenger was last at his home Sunday at 9:30 a.m. driving a dark blue Ford Fusion...
Power outages reported in Missoula, Flathead
MISSOULA, Mont. — Some power outages are being reported in western Montana this morning. Northwestern Energy's outage map shows 400-1,000 customers without power in Missoula near Dornblaser field. Flathead Electric shows 295 customers without power, north of Echo Lake, and north of Whitefish.
Severe weather conditions on I-90 near Missoula
MISSOULA, MT — The U.S. National Weather Service Missoula Montana reports snow falling across the region with roads becoming covered with snow and slick. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office tells travelers to expect severe driving conditions from heavy snow on I-90 just outside Missoula. Officials say to drive safely...
Missoula Co. Fairgrounds Bond fails
MISSOULA, MT — The Friends of Our Fairgrounds campaign announced the Missoula Co. Fairgrounds Bond failed to pass in the general election. The goal of the bond would be to fund an agricultural and livestock arena and make improvements to the grounds and green spaces. Funding would also give the Glacier Ice Rink a third sheet of ice, in addition to $5 million in private funding.
Corvallis Schools delayed
MISSOULA, Mont. — Due to increasingly hazardous road conditions, Corvallis School District will be operating on a 2-hour late start. School will start at 10:30 with buses running 2 hours later than normal.
Bull elk reported poached on Bison Range
MISSOULA, Mont. — Investigators are trying to find whoever dumped a poached bull elk into a canal on the Bison Range north of Missoula. They are also trying to figure out if this is the beloved and iconic elk known as "Harold." Many visitors admire Harold's unique characteristics each year, and so far tribal investigators haven't been able to track Harold down in his normal hide out spots.
Weather Alert Day: Breezy conditions, accumulating snow to impact AM commute
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region from 3AM to 8PM Wednesday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches Condon and points north, 4 to 7 inches elsewhere. Gusty east winds 15 to 25 mph along Highway 200 Clearwater Junction to Greenough Hill, and Interstate 90 Bearmouth to Clinton will create blowing snow and near whiteout conditions.
Granite Co. voters reject dispensaries, approve of tax on medical, recreational marijuana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Granite Co. voters have narrowly rejected a measure to allow recreational marijuana dispensaries. Preliminary results from the Montana Secretary of State's Office shows all four precincts in Granite County have counted their ballots. Results are unofficial until votes are canvassed. Results show 52% of voters cast...
Weather Alert Day: Near-record cold, more snow on the way
WIND CHILL ADVISORY until 11AM for the Flathead/Mission Valleys and the Kootenai/Cabinet Region. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. WIND CHILL ADVISORY until 11AM for the West Glacier Region. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. WINTER STORM WARNING until 11AM for Missouri Headwaters, Madison River Valley,...
Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes south of Missoula
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Highway Patrol is on scene at a multi-vehicle crash at Highway 93 and Blue Mountain Road that happened around 3:40 p.m. Officials say it is an injury crash, but it is unknown how many people are injured or involved in the crash. According to the...
Chains required on WB lanes of I-90 on Lookout Pass
MISSOULA, Mont. — Chains are required on westbound lanes of I-90 on Lookout Pass. An accident on the westbound lanes of I-90 is causing delays at mile markers 2.
MCPS cancels all after school activities
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County Public Schools and Target Range School District has canceled all after school athletics and activities due poor weather and dangerous road conditions. Bus schedules could be delayed due to road conditions.
2 injured in car pileup near Blue Mountain Road
MISSOULA, MT — A three-vehicle pileup caused traffic delays just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Montana Highway Patrol received a call from a bystander who reported a vehicle crash near Blue Mountain Road on Hwy 93. A Missoula County Sheriff's deputy and EMS were on scene when Montana Highway Patrol...
Doing Better Business: BBB reminds consumers to be mindful of holiday spending
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Better Business Bureau advises that consumers look at their debt, especially high interest accounts, before they start spending for the holidays. If you can't pay off credit card debt before the holidays, the Better Business Bureau warns that you may need to reign in your spending on gifts.
