Family-of-eight forced to move out their home are living in TWO houses separated by a dual carriageway after council failed to find property big enough to squeeze them all in
A family-of-eight who were forced to move out of their home are living in two houses separated by a dual carriageway after the council failed to find a property big enough to squeeze them all in. Mother Rebecca Fenner is living is in a one-bed home on the A45 with...
Pictured: Boy with breathing difficulties who died weeks after his second birthday as family were forced to live in damp, mouldy flat
A toddler who died after being forced to live in a damp and mouldy flat in Rochdale was pictured for the first time today at the start of his inquest. Awaab Ishak was just two when he was admitted to Royal Oldham Hospital with breathing difficulties and died on December 21, 2020.
BBC
Ruthin helicopter crash: Racehorse owner Dai Walters in critical care
Racehorse owner Dai Walters has been moved to intensive care after being involved in a helicopter crash. The businessman, 77, from Lisvane in Cardiff, was one of five people injured after the accident in woods near Ruthin in Denbighshire. Racehorse trainer Sam Thomas was also injured in the crash but...
BBC
South-east beaches 'hit by unprecedented sewage dumps'
Nearly all designated coastal bathing areas in the south east have been put at risk by an "unprecedented" level of sewage discharges, an environmental campaign group has said. SOS Whitstable said five months' worth of releases occurred in the Southern Water area in the first week of November. It said...
BBC
Missing dog: Jack Russell jumps out of car window on Severn bridge
A dog owner is appealing for help to find her missing Jack Russell who managed to open a car window and jump out in queuing motorway traffic. Louise Boss did not immediately realise Mouser had got free while on the Prince of Wales Bridge over the River Severn between Wales and England.
