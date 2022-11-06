ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Ruthin helicopter crash: Racehorse owner Dai Walters in critical care

Racehorse owner Dai Walters has been moved to intensive care after being involved in a helicopter crash. The businessman, 77, from Lisvane in Cardiff, was one of five people injured after the accident in woods near Ruthin in Denbighshire. Racehorse trainer Sam Thomas was also injured in the crash but...
BBC

South-east beaches 'hit by unprecedented sewage dumps'

Nearly all designated coastal bathing areas in the south east have been put at risk by an "unprecedented" level of sewage discharges, an environmental campaign group has said. SOS Whitstable said five months' worth of releases occurred in the Southern Water area in the first week of November. It said...
BBC

Missing dog: Jack Russell jumps out of car window on Severn bridge

A dog owner is appealing for help to find her missing Jack Russell who managed to open a car window and jump out in queuing motorway traffic. Louise Boss did not immediately realise Mouser had got free while on the Prince of Wales Bridge over the River Severn between Wales and England.

