Craig, CO

Educator at Craig’s Sunset Elementary named finalist for Presidential Excellence Award in science teaching

By Amber Delay, Craig Press
Steamboat Pilot & Today
 3 days ago
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Steamboat Springs Fire District did not endorse candidate

I am writing to correct an incorrect heading to a letter to the editor in the Nov. 9 edition of the Steamboat Pilot & Today. The heading stated, “Steamboat Springs Fire District should not have endorsed a candidate in race for Routt County Commissioner.”. The Steamboat Springs Area Fire...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Conservation district to host listening session in North Routt

The Routt County Conservation District is launching an educational program called the Routt County Landowner Toolkit for Drought, Wildfire and Soil Health Resiliency, and calling on North Routt agricultural producers and lawn owners for input. As a result, the conservation district will host a listening session from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday,...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Thank you for the newspaper box in the Silver Spur neighborhood

On behalf of many longtime locals in the Silver Spur neighborhood, I want to say a big “Thank You” for bringing one of our newspaper boxes back to our subdivision. Many of us read the printed paper and work the puzzles; we take daily walks to pick up the paper and we stop by to pick it up on the way to/from work or chores in town. Once again, thank you for your help in getting the box back in place.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County voters extend 1A funding for land conservation program

Dressed in a full-body jersey cow costume during the downtown Halloween Stroll, Community Agriculture Alliance Executive Director Michele Meyer was happily reminding voters to mark yes for Routt County Referendum 1A. A passerby taking advantage of the chocolate candy at the information table noted there was no formal opposition to...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

South Routt residents boost library budget with passing of 6A

South Routt voters approved a measure to allow the South Routt Library District to grow its budget by removing the cap on revenue. In the waning hours of Election Day, South Routt Library District Manager Debbie Curtis expressed confidence that Ballot Issue 6A would pass ahead of results, but was still engulfed in emotion when she saw the margin of victory.
OAK CREEK, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Live updates: Routt County 2022 midterm election

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as we receive results and more information regarding the election. Find up-to-date results on all races and issues at SteamboatPilot.com/Election. 11:04 p.m. — Savannah Wolfson concedes to Meghan Lukens in House District 26 race. 10:18 p.m. — While candidate Meghan Lukens...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Secret Santas registration opens Wednesday

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 9, Steamboat Secret Santas will open registration for its annual holiday present program, which pairs recipients who can’t afford presents with Secret Santas who can help “make the holidays a little less stressful and a little more magical,” according to the program. Registration for...
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Scherar defeats incumbent Wiggins in Routt County sheriff’s race

Routt County voters elected Democrat Doug Scherar as the next Routt County sheriff to defeat Republican incumbent Garrett Wiggins. Scherar has spent 25 years in local law enforcement and has been undersheriff since 2017 and has worked with Wiggins for years. “It’s very humbling to see the amount of support...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Deadline to submit button designs for Winter Carnival is Friday

The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club wants to remind artists that the 2023 Winter Carnival Button Contest deadline is Friday, Nov. 11. Young artists — age 18 or under and enrolled in a local school or home-schooled — are invited to create the button based on the theme “Dream, Dare, Dazzle.” The button will serve as the ticket to enter all Winter Carnival activities and has been a tradition for decades.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Obituary: James W. Larson

James W. Larson, resident of Steamboat Springs, passed away November 8, 2022. Services will be pending a later date. For more information, please call the Yampa Valley Funeral Home at (970) 879-1494. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat voters favor STR tax by a wide margin

The proposed 9% tax on short-term rentals in Steamboat Springs looks as if it will pass. As of 9:24 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, ballot measure 2A was leading with 4,060 votes in favor and 2,413 votes against — a 62.7% to 37.3% margin. “I think it shows the community...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: There are ways we can fight food insecurity

With the growing population estimated to reach 9.8 billion people in 2050, I see a rising concern with food security. There are 870 million people around the world without access to a sufficient supply of safe food. This could be combated in many ways, yet we see grocery stores throwing...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Festival of trees opens Friday

The Festival of Trees will open to the public on Friday, Nov. 11 at the Tread of Pioneers Museum. The festival will feature 25 trees decorated by creative local students, clubs, organizations and more, open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Nov. 26. The museum will be closed on Thanksgiving.

