Educator at Craig’s Sunset Elementary named finalist for Presidential Excellence Award in science teaching

Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Steamboat Springs Fire District did not endorse candidate
I am writing to correct an incorrect heading to a letter to the editor in the Nov. 9 edition of the Steamboat Pilot & Today. The heading stated, “Steamboat Springs Fire District should not have endorsed a candidate in race for Routt County Commissioner.”. The Steamboat Springs Area Fire...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
UPDATED: Democrat Meghan Lukens wins race for Colorado House District 26, Wolfson concedes
Democrat Meghan Lukens will represent Northwest Colorado in Colorado House District 26, after Republican opponent Savannah Wolfson conceded the race at about 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The first-time candidate ran up leads in Routt and Eagle counties, larger than the margins her Republican opponent Savannah Wolfson was gaining...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Conservation district to host listening session in North Routt
The Routt County Conservation District is launching an educational program called the Routt County Landowner Toolkit for Drought, Wildfire and Soil Health Resiliency, and calling on North Routt agricultural producers and lawn owners for input. As a result, the conservation district will host a listening session from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday,...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Thank you for the newspaper box in the Silver Spur neighborhood
On behalf of many longtime locals in the Silver Spur neighborhood, I want to say a big “Thank You” for bringing one of our newspaper boxes back to our subdivision. Many of us read the printed paper and work the puzzles; we take daily walks to pick up the paper and we stop by to pick it up on the way to/from work or chores in town. Once again, thank you for your help in getting the box back in place.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hayden Library hopes to inspire imagination with its new children’s area
After more than two years of hard work, Hayden Library Director Ana Lash is excited to welcome people inside the new children’s area during an opening celebration at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. “It was quite a fun adventure, and I’ve never realized it would take so long,” Lash...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
More Routt County voters cast a ballot in this midterm election than ever before
Routt County voters cast more than 14,000 ballots before polls closed on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the highest number of votes ever for a midterm election locally, according to data released by the Colorado Secretary of State. The figure was still behind the record 17,000 votes received in the contentious 2020...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County voters extend 1A funding for land conservation program
Dressed in a full-body jersey cow costume during the downtown Halloween Stroll, Community Agriculture Alliance Executive Director Michele Meyer was happily reminding voters to mark yes for Routt County Referendum 1A. A passerby taking advantage of the chocolate candy at the information table noted there was no formal opposition to...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
PHOTOS: Steamboat Springs High School students rocking the ‘80s in show for the ages
The music and styles of 1987 will step into the spotlight this week, as students from Steamboat Springs High School invite the community to step back in time for “Rock of Ages,” which opens Thursday, Nov. 10. “They should expect big hair, denim, leather and all the accoutrements...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
South Routt residents boost library budget with passing of 6A
South Routt voters approved a measure to allow the South Routt Library District to grow its budget by removing the cap on revenue. In the waning hours of Election Day, South Routt Library District Manager Debbie Curtis expressed confidence that Ballot Issue 6A would pass ahead of results, but was still engulfed in emotion when she saw the margin of victory.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Spotlight falls on those who served as Steamboat celebrates Veterans Day
Memorial Day is for service members who died in service to their country, Armed Services Day is for those currently serving and Veterans Day — which is Friday, Nov. 11 — is a time to honor and recognize those who have served. “It’s kind of a time to...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Live updates: Routt County 2022 midterm election
Editor’s note: This story will be updated as we receive results and more information regarding the election. Find up-to-date results on all races and issues at SteamboatPilot.com/Election. 11:04 p.m. — Savannah Wolfson concedes to Meghan Lukens in House District 26 race. 10:18 p.m. — While candidate Meghan Lukens...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Secret Santas registration opens Wednesday
Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 9, Steamboat Secret Santas will open registration for its annual holiday present program, which pairs recipients who can’t afford presents with Secret Santas who can help “make the holidays a little less stressful and a little more magical,” according to the program. Registration for...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Scherar defeats incumbent Wiggins in Routt County sheriff’s race
Routt County voters elected Democrat Doug Scherar as the next Routt County sheriff to defeat Republican incumbent Garrett Wiggins. Scherar has spent 25 years in local law enforcement and has been undersheriff since 2017 and has worked with Wiggins for years. “It’s very humbling to see the amount of support...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Deadline to submit button designs for Winter Carnival is Friday
The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club wants to remind artists that the 2023 Winter Carnival Button Contest deadline is Friday, Nov. 11. Young artists — age 18 or under and enrolled in a local school or home-schooled — are invited to create the button based on the theme “Dream, Dare, Dazzle.” The button will serve as the ticket to enter all Winter Carnival activities and has been a tradition for decades.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: City Council should reconsider geothermal system for city hall, fire station project
With interest, I read Ms. Stewart’s recent guest column in the Steamboat Pilot and Today and subsequent letters to the editor regarding City Council’s decision to use natural gas in the planned new city hall and fire station. Echoing the sentiments of Ms. Stewart’s column and a number...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Obituary: James W. Larson
James W. Larson, resident of Steamboat Springs, passed away November 8, 2022. Services will be pending a later date. For more information, please call the Yampa Valley Funeral Home at (970) 879-1494. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat voters favor STR tax by a wide margin
The proposed 9% tax on short-term rentals in Steamboat Springs looks as if it will pass. As of 9:24 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, ballot measure 2A was leading with 4,060 votes in favor and 2,413 votes against — a 62.7% to 37.3% margin. “I think it shows the community...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: There are ways we can fight food insecurity
With the growing population estimated to reach 9.8 billion people in 2050, I see a rising concern with food security. There are 870 million people around the world without access to a sufficient supply of safe food. This could be combated in many ways, yet we see grocery stores throwing...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
What do you want protected from wildfire? Routt County officials seek community input on protection plan
Some assets in need of priority protection from wildfires in Routt County are obvious, such as human water sources, but organizers of the current update of the Community Wildfire Protection Plan want to know what other assets residents value highly. To gather broad community input on wildfire protection values in...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Festival of trees opens Friday
The Festival of Trees will open to the public on Friday, Nov. 11 at the Tread of Pioneers Museum. The festival will feature 25 trees decorated by creative local students, clubs, organizations and more, open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Nov. 26. The museum will be closed on Thanksgiving.
