ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Keep Your Cats Entertained All Day With This Fun Toy That Has Over 24,000 Perfect Reviews — Only $11 for Cyber Monday

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01WQOG_0j0xtPp800

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to keeping your cats entertained, they’re a lot like human children. They’re so engrossed in something for a few minutes, and then it’s off to the next thing (or a random cardboard box to chew on!) However, thanks to thousands of Amazon shoppers, we may have just found the toy that’ll keep our cats occupied for hours on end, with no fail!

And the best part? It’s less than $15 on Amazon!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oM1jO_0j0xtPp800
Potaroma.

Buy: Potaroma Flopping Fish Cat Toy $11.59, originally $18.99

The Potaroma Flopping Fish Cat Toy is a plush wiggling toy that can keep any little fur baby entertained for hours on end! Both interactive and cozy, this kitty toy can direct any kitty, giving them something to attack that’s moving (and filled with catnip!) And don’t worry, it’s super easy to set up for your cats!

Per the brand, all you have to do to set up the wrestling toy by charging it with a USB cable. You unzip the belly, flip the switch on, and then tap the belly for the different flopping settings. You can add cat nip or silvervine to it to give your fur baby an even more enjoyable experience!

With nearly 41,000 reviews on Amazon at 4.1 stars, so many pet owners adore this for their cats (so much so that it’s a number one best seller on Amazon!) One shopper said it’s kitten approved , saying, “My cat sammy enjoys bunny kicking his fish. He like stalking and charging up to it and attacking it. It charges quick and battery last long. My cat also loves the catnip in the fish he goes crazy for it.”

Another shopper added, My kitties each watch it there are 4 of them. They all sit in “cat stalking” position with the “fish” in the middle. Let me get this straight these 4 tolerate each other. But they all sit and look and one with creep up and touch it and it flops that at pounces and plays with it the 3 sit and watch… Thank you! I put it out ever 2 or 3 days because I don’t want the novelty to get old. I wish these existed when they were young.”

Before you go, check out our gallery below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxEOE_0j0xtPp800

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 50

AZ middle of the road, slightly right
20d ago

I bought one and my cats have literally no interest. Probably because it’s noisy…not in a good way. DONT WASTE YOUR MONEY 💰

Reply
15
Believe The Media
26d ago

A short crappie pole, heavy weight line and some curly ribbon.. you would think the house was invaded. He goes crazy. He’s so gullible.

Reply
9
N Niertit
20d ago

I bought this. TOTAL WASTE OF MONEY!!!!I have 6 cats. They all hated it. Some afraid, others no response period. Amazon is filled with fake positive results.

Reply(1)
8
Related
SheKnows

Shoppers Say This Under $15 Motion-Activated Cat Toy Has Become Their Kitten’s Favorite Almost Instantly

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We’re shopping for everyone this Black Friday weekend and upcoming Cyber Monday deal extravaganza. Our parents, kids, friends, coworkers — everyone is getting something this year, including our cats. From cat toys to adorable cat towers, nothing is too good for our fur babies. Thanks to the insane deals happening left and right on Amazon, we just found the perfect toy that’ll give our cats hours of fun. And ahead of Cyber Monday, it’s less than $15! Buy: AUKL Interactive Cat...
People

Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This Comfy Sweater That Gets Them 'So Many Compliments' — and It's on Sale

It comes in 30 colors  If you're on the lookout for a closet staple that doesn't sacrifice style for comfort, consider your search to be over.   So many Amazon shoppers have been snapping up the Anrabess Oversized Pullover Sweater that it recently ranked on the Movers and Shakers fashion chart. For those unfamiliar, the chart is updated hourly with clothing, shoes, and jewelry that have the highest increase in sales rank. That means the sweater is one of the most popular fashion pieces at Amazon this week —...
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Obsessing Over This Under-Sink Organizer That Helps You ‘Store Twice As Much’ — & It's Only $15 for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to organizing our homes, we’re always on the lookout for an affordable, easy-to-use product that’ll make our homes feel tidier. As we know, TikTok users love a good organizational product. One TikTok video that caught our eye was from an account called @ourfavoritefinds that raved about an under-sink organizer that looked super easy to put together. By the end, the under-sink area looked so nice and tidy that we knew we had to hunt this product down...
CNN

31 holiday gifts for teens that they’ll actually like

Whether you’re buying for your kid, their bestie who basically lives at your house, a niece or nephew or a gaggle of grandteens, you'll want to check out the teen-certified holiday and Christmas gifts we’ve gathered here.
SheKnows

This Comforting & Soothing Cat Toy With Over 17,000 Reviews Is Both Kitten & Owner-Approved — Only $9 for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When you have a kitten (or a cat that’s well in their double-digit age), you know they can get anxious over strange things. Whether it be the roaring thunder or even the sink, all cats, like humans, have things that make them anxious. For many cats, it’s the separation anxiety that gets to them. We try to do everything we can: leave the TV on, give them some of our favorite shirts to smell when we’re gone, and more. But now,...
pethelpful.com

Great Dane Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Over Wanting an Ice Cube

Every parent has dealt with toddler tantrums. When your kids are a certain age, you never know what is going to set them off on a full blown melt down. Apparently, some dogs have similarities to toddlers in this regard, as one pup is proving in this hilarious viral video.
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Stylists Warn Age You Instantly

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
iheart.com

If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police

Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
pethelpful.com

Chihuahua's Tiny Pair of 'Crocs' Totally Made Our Day

One of the reasons people love buying baby clothes is because the small versions of normal clothes are just adorable. For those who prefer dogs to children, this dog is showing off the way you can still buy tiny shoes for the 'baby' in your life. TikTok user @hotrod552 recently...
Newsweek

Ring Camera Captures Dog Breaking Up Cat Fight: 'Mom Mode'

A home security camera has captured the hilarious moment a dog breaks up a cat fight. Over 1 million people have watched the video shared by Kelsey Lynn, under handle @kels_lynn22, to TikTok. The Ring camera recorded Kelsey's two cats, Flora and Max, playing and fighting in the kitchen, and...
SheKnows

SheKnows

82K+
Followers
9K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy