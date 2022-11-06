ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keep Your Cats Entertained All Day With This Fun $13 Toy That Has Over 24,000 Perfect Reviews

By Delilah Gray
 3 days ago
SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to keeping your cats entertained, they’re a lot like human children. They’re so engrossed in something for a few minutes, and then it’s off to the next thing (or a random cardboard box to chew on!) However, thanks to thousands of Amazon shoppers, we may have just found the toy that’ll keep our cats occupied for hours on end, with no fail!

And the best part? It’s less than $15 on Amazon!

Potaroma.

Buy: Potaroma Flopping Fish Cat Toy $13.49

The Potaroma Flopping Fish Cat Toy is a plush wiggling toy that can keep any little fur baby entertained for hours on end! Both interactive and cozy, this kitty toy can direct any kitty, giving them something to attack that’s moving (and filled with catnip!) And don’t worry, it’s super easy to set up for your cats!

Per the brand, all you have to do to set up the wrestling toy by charging it with a USB cable. You unzip the belly, flip the switch on, and then tap the belly for the different flopping settings. You can add cat nip or silvervine to it to give your fur baby an even more enjoyable experience!

With nearly 41,000 reviews on Amazon at 4.1 stars, so many pet owners adore this for their cats (so much so that it’s a number one best seller on Amazon!) One shopper said it’s kitten approved , saying, “My cat sammy enjoys bunny kicking his fish. He like stalking and charging up to it and attacking it. It charges quick and battery last long. My cat also loves the catnip in the fish he goes crazy for it.”

Another shopper added, My kitties each watch it there are 4 of them. They all sit in “cat stalking” position with the “fish” in the middle. Let me get this straight these 4 tolerate each other. But they all sit and look and one with creep up and touch it and it flops that at pounces and plays with it the 3 sit and watch… Thank you! I put it out ever 2 or 3 days because I don’t want the novelty to get old. I wish these existed when they were young.”

