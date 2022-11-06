ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner; 3 tickets in California match 5 numbers

By City News Service
 3 days ago

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Monday's drawing is expected to grow to $1.9 billion, again the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, was sold at a pharmacy in Encinitas and is worth $1,120,390, the California Lottery announced Sunday.

There were two other tickets sold in California with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number -- one each in at a gas station in San Leandro in the East Bay of the San Francisco Bay Area and a supermarket in Susanville in Northeast California. They are also worth $1,120,390.

California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

The total number of tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, was not announced.

A Chino Hills woman and 32 of her coworkers all pitched in $100 each to spend a whopping $3,300 in Powerball tickets, hoping to win it big!

The numbers drawn Saturday were 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and the Powerball number was 20. The jackpot was $1.6 billion, the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

It was the 40th consecutive drawing without a grand prize winner, tying the record set in 2021. There have been no tickets sold with all six numbers since Aug. 3.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Comments / 6

Lope Parumog
3d ago

Got the mega 20 and miss five lucky number..I made/$ 5.00 lousy buck's out of $ 50.00 bet..I guess ought to try again till I hit the jackpot..

Reply
10
Mary Casteel
3d ago

Congratulations to the 3 that are now million dollars richer. Make the most out of your winnings.

Reply(1)
6
