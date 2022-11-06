Read full article on original website
Eugene Police asks public's help to identify suspects in Valley River Center robbery
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is asking the public's help to identify two people suspected of stealing $1,700 worth of clothing from Hollister in the Valley River Center. In a Facebook post, EPD says the suspects left the mall in a beige/gold 2003-2006 Ford Expedition with a...
Lane County Sheriff's Office seeking tips in missing person case
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office continues seeking tips regarding to the disappearance of 47-year-old Manuel 'Manny' Joseph Bayya. LCSO says Bayya was last seen in the Elmira area on March 7, 2022. Police say around the time he went missing, Bayya regularly drove a red sport-bike...
Over 2000 pounds of marijuana seized by 2 separate search warrants in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — With assistance from the Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET), Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team seized hundreds of pounds of marijuana at two separate locations in Josephine County. According to the news release, authorities executed search warrants on November 2, 2022,...
One person dead due to apartment fire in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police and Eugene Springfield Fire(ESF) responded to an apartment fire on Sunday, November 6, around 7:29 p.m. Officials say one apartment was involved with the fire, nearby units were safely evacuated. According to ESF's news release, fire crews were quickly on the scene and had the...
In-N-Out Burger set to open in Roseburg Thursday
ROSEBURG, Ore. — After nine months of construction, In-N-Out Burger is set to open Thursday, November 10 in Roseburg. The restaurant at 2844 NW Aviation Drive will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 1:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday. According to a press...
67th Annual Douglas County Veterans Day Parade Friday
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The 67th Annual Douglas County Veterans Day Parade will take place on Veterans Day Friday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. This year's theme is "The Silent Service - Invisible, Invulnerable, Invincible" and the Grand Marshals will be "U.S. Navy Submarine Veterans." In a press release, Douglas...
Frontrunner emerges for sheriff in Coos County, other races too close to call
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Election ballots continue to be counted in Coos County, and while some races are too close to call, there's a clear frontrunner for Coos County Sheriff. The winner appears to be Captain Gabe Fabrizio. On Wednesday, Fabrizio led with more than 70% of the vote,...
Three important measures on this year's ballot in Lane County
Here are the fast facts you should know about three measures on this year's ballot. Ballot Measure 20-333 is a bond measure that will fund the repairing and maintenance of nearly 45 miles of road in Eugene. The funding for this bond will come from property taxes, and is expected to cost average homeowners $169 a year, or approximately 63 cents per one thousand dollars of assessed value. The bond is an extension of the 2012 bond measure, after the bond had previously passed in 2008, 2012, and 2017. It would run through 2027.
Kilmer plans to create deep connection between community and Coos County Airport
COOS BAY, Ore. — Southwest Oregon Regional Airport welcomes its newest staff member who says her years in broadcasting will help connect the Coos County Airport District and community at a greater level. Coos County Airport District newcomer Stephanie Kilmer says though born in Washington, the South Coast of...
How different counties voted in the race for the 4th District
Taking a closer look at how different counties voted in the race for the fourth district. As of right now, Douglas County has the biggest gap, with Skarlatos taking nearly two-thirds of the vote there. It's much slimmer in Lane County, where Val Hoyle is ahead with 56-percent, compared to...
Races to watch in Coos County
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos County voters have already turned out in higher numbers than anticipated according to the County Clerks Office. There are several big races for the county including county sheriff that many voters will watch as ballots are counted. With well over 40 percent of ballots...
Coos Bay school honors local veterans
COOS BAY, Ore. — Millicoma School honored local veterans Wednesday with a breakfast and ceremony as a way to say thank you on the last day of school before Veterans Day, the Coos Bay School District reported. "After COVID restrictions forced the traditional Veterans Day breakfast to be cancelled...
Southwestern Oregon Community College EV charging stations on Coos Campus
COOS BAY, Ore. — Southwestern Oregon Community College (SWOCC) has announced the activation of electric vehicle charging station on its Coos Campus. SWOCC says the charging stations are available to students, faculty, local residents and for people traveling through the area. They say the project will provide access to EV charging to around 26,000 people who live within a 5-mile radius.
Gateway Grill hosts SMART reading night to benefit early literacy
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Wednesday, November 9th, and friends will be at the Gateway Grill in Springfield for evening benefitting early literacy. There will be raffle prizes including swag from Hop Valley and Wildcraft Ciders, and a round of golf provided by Shadow Hills Country Club. Gateway Grill will be...
Willamalane to share community survey results
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — During the summer and fall 2022 season, Willamalane, in collaboration with consultant group BerryDunn, had reached out to community members and asked what they wanted prioritized from parks and recreation in Springfield; the community wide survey received 1,598 results. Berrydunn will share results and key findings...
Val Hoyle celebrates victory in 4th District race
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Tuesday night, Democratic congressional candidate Val Hoyle celebrated her victory with her campaign team in Springfield. She says she is incredibly honored to represent the district and that she looks forward to working with other representatives who also want to "get things done." "I'm incredibly honored...
Egan Warming Center activates for first time this season Tuesday
EUGENE, Ore. — The Egan Warming Center has announced that it will activate in three locations Tuesday night as temperatures are forecasted to dip below freezing. The sites are on standby for Wednesday and Thursday. Egan Warming Center activates when the overnight temperatures are forecasted to be below freezing,...
Drazan visits Eugene on the eve of the election
Republic governor candidate, Christine Drazan held a small rally at the Murphy Hangar on Boeing Road, near the Eugene Airport Monday. This is just 24 hours before the big day between she and democratic opponent, Tina Kotek. Currently, Kotek remains ahead by a few hairs in the polls, as she...
Friends of the Roseburg Library to hold Winter Book Sale, Local Authors Showcase
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Friends of the Roseburg Public Library has announced dates for its annual Winter Book Sale, paired with a one-day Local Authors Showcase. The announcement was made in a City of Roseburg press release. The sale will be held on in the library's Ford Room at...
Ducks Football: Lanning addresses rumors regarding 'mutual interest' with Auburn
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon football team will host Washington Saturday for the first time since 2018. But instead of the upcoming game, the talk surrounding the team has involved a report Sunday from a blog affiliated with Sports Illustrated stating "mutual interest" between Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Auburn University, which recently fired its head coach, Bryan Harsin.
