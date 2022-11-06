Read full article on original website
Cask MCS filler and seamer
Cask MCS Manual 2-head filler and seamer, the V1 of this unit. It can be used to fill bottles or cans of various sizes. We filled off kegs with this machine and modified it to fill 32oz crowlers — though we used a Dixie seamer for crowlers. The filler...
Martin Robotics 8 Shooter Bottling Line $19,000 OBO
Martin Robotics 8 Shooter Bottling Line $19,000 OBO ( $20,000 ) Functioning bottling line when last used (over a year ago) Consistent for 1,200 bottles an hour. 12 extra filling heads (we had these custom fabricated and they work well) Machine could be used for parts or run as a...
Grist case & grain hopper made by Spec Mec
Specific Mechanical produced grist case & grain hopper. Ideal for moving grain in a brewery with low ceilings. Will ship out from Sea Change Brewing Co, in Edmonton AB. Sea Change no longer needs the grist case and grain hopper because we are in a bigger space that no longer requires this piece of equipment. The equipment is basically brand new, only used a few times, and stored indoors and ready for operation.
2016 Meheen M2, 2 Head Counter Pressure Bottle Filler with Labeler and new Date Code Ink Jet Printer
2016 Meheen M2, 2 Head Counter Pressure Bottle Filler with Labeler and new Date Code Ink Jet Printer ( $13,000 ) – 24 bottle rinser/sanitizer with fixture and pump. – Labeler/Date Coder with conveyor and collection table. This line was in use from 2016 to 2020 when we made the...
Multi use show tank, 100 gallon Receiver, Made in USA
Multi use show tank, 100 gallon Receiver, Made in USA ( $9,000 ) This tank was built for display at a trade show and we are now putting it up for sale. It was designed for versatile use but was conceived as a receiver and proofing vessel for distilled spirits.
Used 9 HP Pro Chiller
Purchased this chiller via auction from a local brewery that went out of business. Turns out we don’t have the space for it so we’re going a different route. It’s easily accessible and not currently connected to any piping or electrical. Buyer must arrange shipping. Manufacturer :...
10 Bbl Jacketed Brite Beer Tank $7500 never used
10 Bbl Jacketed Brite Beer Tank $7500 never used ( $7,500 ) Extra Tanks Available. Project decided to go single wall instead. 10 BBL Brite Tank (jacketed) SS sanitary CIP high-flow rotary spray ball with 360° coverage. Jacket Glycol inlets and outlets,. Sample valve & Thermometer. Dry hopping port.
20 HP Low Pressure Steam Boiler & Ancillary Equipment- Never Used
20 HP Low Pressure Steam Boiler & Ancillary Equipment- Never Used ( $60,000 ) Aldrich Model A3S4-20-X, 800,000 Btu/Hr. input, 670,000. Btu/Hr. output 83% efficient (20 BHP). Purchased brand new and never used. Fabtek condensation return system. Full Skid mount including fixed plumbing.
Brand new 20HP G&D chiller
I have a great chiller that I picked up along with some other equipment – turns out it is way too big for my needs and I would like to see someone put it to use! It is still in the original shrink-wrap packaging – I pulled some of it off to show the unit in pictures. It is in excellent shape except for a couple dings on the “roof”. I took two pictures of the interior through the grill and, besides a coat of dust, everything looks great. This unit new is ~$35,000 back in 2019. I’m not sure what the going rate is these days.
For Sale - Switchback BFG-12 Tray Former – New 2016
Pricing and Questions – Austin Hart (910) 639-0016 Or Austin@unitedfoodandbeverage.com. The Switchback BGF, or Brewery Glue Former, is designed to form standard corrugated beverage distribution trays. The Tray Former Machine forms at up to 12 trays per minute, at the most economical price possible. The Switchback BGF features simple...
40 bbl Hot Liquor Tank (HLT) ABS Direct Fire – $18,000
40 bbl Hot Liquor Tank (HLT) ABS Direct Fire - $18,000 ( $18,000 ) Used 40bbl hot liquor tank from ABS. Direct fire with propane burner currently. Have site glass and all parts (Feet). High quality tank price to move. It does have some calcium build up on the inside, but nothing an acid wash wont take care of. Currently on as skid for easy pick up. Buyer is responsible for shipping.
Barrel Racks, used, 9 count
$40 apiece. Prefer to deliver/have pickup locally within 100 miles of location. Nine total. Some are a little rusty and could use a quick sand and spray with Rustoleum. I have a suv that can pull a trailer, for which you’d pay cost of renting the trailer and my gas, and I will happily drive it to you within 100 miles of foco. Willing to negotiate somewhat on that if need be. I would really, really prefer not to prep to ship.
7BBL/15BBL New Brite Tanks
7BBL/15BBL New Brite Tanks ( $6,500 ) New Product Ad posted 5 hours ago in Brite and Storage Tanks by Scott Johnson. We have two 7BBL brite tanks and one 15BBL brite tank for sale. They were manufactured for us and have never been used (we decided to upgrade to unitanks). They are already palleted and ready to ship. Each 7BBL tank includes:
Meheen M6 Head Bottle Filler/Crowner of 12oz.
Meheen M6 Head Bottle Filler/Crowner of 12oz. ( $12,000 ) We are selling our Meheen M6 Bottle Filler and crowner. we have actually never used the unit. We purchased from March 1st brewing in 2020 and never pulled the trigger on doing bottles instead of cans. we have fired it up and pushed sanitizer and water through it but never bottled any beer. It currently is set up for 12oz. Message me for more specifics. 12K or best offer.
Complete 1 BBL Brewsystem and Fermenters
Complete 1 Barrel Brew System, Fermenters, Brite and Glycol Chiller!. Brew system includes frame, winch, kettle, basket, controller, pumps, heating elements (240V single phase) and heat exchanger. Also have a box of miscellaneous tri-clamps, hoses, etc to go with it. Fully operational with owners manual. Includes 4 SS Brewtech 1...
How Does Raw Material Forecasting Increase Your Profit and Production?
As a brewer or brewery owner, there is a lot to consider when it comes to brewing your next batch of beer. What ingredients do you need? Where are you going to source your hops, malt, yeast, etc.? How much do you need of each? Without the right tools and processes in place, all these little tasks can build up into one big headache, especially when considering that ordering too many materials, the wrong ingredients, or low-quality ones can seriously hurt your bottom line and your final product.
XH-220 Labeling machine from Xuanhua Machinery
XH-220 Labeling machine from Xuanhua Machinery ( $4,000 ) Barely used inline labeler for basic canning line, can keep up with a Twin Monkey’s Yampa output. 16 to 26 cans a minute. I will upload photos later or request them via email.
Dixie Crowler Seamer
Dixie Canning Co seamer tooled for 32oz crowlers. We used it with the filler on our Cask MCS to to produce crowlers. Willing to negotiate on price if you’re interested in buying both!
Used White Wine Barrels
Selling 18 used white wine barrels in pairs along with the barrel racks. Some barrels soaked and tightened in September and were dosed with 2g of SO2. Some barrels dosed earlier this year with 12g of SO2. We will dose more, if requested by buyer. Asking $250/pair of barrels+rack. Local...
