Interstate 83 reopens completely after weekend construction

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 83 in Dauphin County have reopened after the removal of bridge beams on the Paxton Street Bridge over the weekend.

According to a release from PennDOT, the southbound lanes reopened first. In an update on Monday morning, PennDOT said both northbound and southbound lanes of I-83 had reopened.

The bridge that carries traffic from southbound I-83 to Paxton Street at Exit 45 is also open again, PennDOT said Monday.

Credit: PennDOT

A section of the interstate was closed in both directions starting Friday night so two damaged beams could be removed from the Paxton Street bridge spanning the interstate.

According to a release from PennDOT, the work included removing the damaged steel beams, installing concrete barrier, and paving. The project cost $663,968, PennDOT noted.



