Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
What’s the playoff atmosphere at the Brickyard?
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are very few places in the CSRA, like the Brickyard in Thomson. Whether it’s rain or shine, these fans show up and show out for their Bulldogs. “Everybody comes out to support you and have everyone rooting for you,” said Guard Cain Coulter.
WRDW-TV
Quarterback leads North Augusta to 2nd home playoff game
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Everyone who steps in between the lines dreams of one day playing the sports they love at the college level. That dream has become a reality for North Augusta Quarterback Colson Brown, who has committed to play D1 football for Georgia Tech. We spoke with...
WRDW-TV
Bulldogs carry momentum into 2nd round of playoffs
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Silver Bluff is preparing to host its second playoff game. They’ve won five out of their last six games. We caught up with the Bulldogs to help us prepare for their matchup with Fairfield Central. After an 0-3 start, it only made the team stronger.
WRDW-TV
Bee’s Knees saying farewell for good later this month
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Bee’s Knees café in downtown Augusta is closing. “All the patrons, employees, friends, and family who have supported these past 20 years has been surprising, uplifting, and most importantly self-actualizing,” the business posted on Facebook. “So thank you to all of you who believed in what we did here.”
WRDW-TV
Cancer Support Services preps for annual Light for the Fight
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cancer Support Services, formally known as The Lydia Project, strives to make life easier for those battling cancer, providing financial and emotional support to anyone starting treatment or needing healing. The nonprofit’s annual Lights for the Fight campaign kicks off in December. Luminaries will line the...
WRDW-TV
Young Professionals of Augusta celebrate 15 years with Havana Night
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Young Professionals of Augusta is celebrating 15 years of organization with a Havana Night. The event will be on November 19 at the West Lake Country Club, starting at 7:30 p.m. It is open to the community to attend. Young Professionals of Augusta helps develop...
WRDW-TV
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 13 highlights
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here is a look at the highlights and scores from Under the Lights week 13. Check out News 12 at 11 every Friday for Under the Lights.
WRDW-TV
Baker Place Elementary students perform for veterans
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local students showed their appreciation for veterans Thursday morning. Baker Place Elementary students held a play called, “This is America.” They performed in front of family and friends. There were several other events that took place to honor veterans in Columbia County, from breakfast...
WRDW-TV
Community honoring local veterans in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - People gathered in Aiken to honor veterans in a ceremony at the Salvation Army Chapel. We talked to people there about why this day is so important to them. David Mcray is a Korean War veteran. He says he spends his days helping other veterans in...
WRDW-TV
Local veteran says ‘it’s a feeling of pride’ to have served
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Veterans Day is a day to honor those who have served and sacrificed for our country. Veterans at Brandon Wilde are getting a loving welcome for their service. Meet Everett or ‘Ev’ Greenwood. He signed up for the Army when he was 22 years old....
WRDW-TV
Augusta Toys for Tots hosts annual event, turns 75-years-old
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thursday was the 247 birthday of the United States Marine Corps, and with the holiday season right around the corner it’s the perfect time to talk about the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. The program started in 1947 and was started by a marine,...
WRDW-TV
Local elementary students sing carols for troops overseas
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s starting to feel a lot like Christmas. Students at Stevens Creek Elementary continued their annual tradition. All seven second-grade classes came together to sing holiday songs to send to troops overseas. We tagged along for the day to see how they do it. The...
Playing Powerball: $1M ticket sold at Evans Publix, 7 $50,000 tickets sold in Georgia
GEORGIA (WJBF) – One lucky person picked up a winning Powerball lottery ticket in the CSRA. A $1 million dollar ticket was sold in Evans at the Publix located at 4272 Washington Road. Seven other $50,000 tickets were purchased in Atlanta, Bremen, Milledgeville, Pooler, Roberta, Watkinsville and West Point. Powerball winners in Georgia have 180 […]
wgac.com
Check Your Lottery Tickets, $1 Million Winner in Evans
The Powerball Jackpot grew to a whopping $1.9 billion over the weekend after no one matched the five white balls and red Powerball. Someone purchased a ticket at Publix in Evans that’s worth $1 million, so check your tickets! The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 28, 45, 53, 56 69 and red Powerball 20.
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - TORNADO WATCH IN EFFECT FOR AIKEN, ALLENDALE, BARNWELL, AND BAMBERG COUNTY UNTIL 7 AM. A WATCH MEANS CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR TORNADOS TO FORM. All eyes are on Nicole and the potential for tornadoes in the CSRA this evening through Friday morning. The greatest impact we...
WRDW-TV
[FULL] Morning Mix- Tesla Zoom calls, Revamped Beans and Brews, and more!
Daniel Wilson and David Bash celebrate 15 years of Young Professionals of Augusta!
WRDW-TV
Here are local Veterans Day events, resources and information
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - To mark Veterans Day on Friday, here is everything you need to know about local veteran events, resources and appreciation in the area. Veterans Day Discount - Nov. 11. Publix offers 10% discount to veterans, active military and their families. Veterans Day Discount- Nov. 11., Academy...
WRDW-TV
Most local school districts close campuses due to storm
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the remnants of Hurricane Nicole due to move through the CSRA, several local school districts and other organizations have made some schedule changes for Thursday and Friday. Among them:. Aiken County Public Schools canceled all after-school activities planned for Thursday afternoon and will transition from...
WRDW-TV
1 killed as abandoned building burns in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was killed Thursday morning when an abandoned building caught fire in Augusta, and officials believe the victim might have been homeless. Dispatchers said the crews were called to Auto Money Title Pawn at 1552 block of Walton Way at 4:39 a.m. Firefighters found a...
WRDW-TV
Student charged over threat at Grovetown Middle School
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A student was charged by law enforcement after a threat to Grovetown Middle School, the Columbia County School District said Thursday. After the threat was made via social media, the school day was not disrupted. However, the student was charged and will be held accountable under...
Comments / 0