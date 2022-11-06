Read full article on original website
As Tropical Storm Nicole nears Florida, flood worries rise in Upstate NY
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to make landfall tonight on Florida’s Atlantic coast, and Upstate New York forecasters are already worried about potential flooding here this weekend. With each new forecast from the National Weather Service, the projected path of the storm has inched westward, and...
Upstate NY’s tranquil weather ends soon: flooding rains, lake effect snow possible
Syracuse, N.Y. -- We are about to get rude awakening in Upstate New York after this long stretch of record-breaking warmth of early November. A pair of strong weather systems, one bringing heavy snow to the Midwest and another dropping heavy rain along the entire East Coast, will converge on Upstate New York this weekend. That combination could deliver flooding rain and then our first bout of lake effect snow.
localsyr.com
Sunday one for the record books in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) On Sunday, Syracuse reached 80° degrees which is a new record high for the date. The old record was 75° degrees set back in 1948. This is now only the 3rd time in recorded history that Syracuse has reached or exceeded 80 degrees in the month of November. On November 1, 1950 it was 81° and November 7, 1938 it was 80°.
Clear leaves from homes and storm drains ahead of heavy rain from Tropical Storm Nicole
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The fallen leaves mark the change of seasons. “This is a really challenging time every year,” said Corey Driscoll Dunham, the Chief Operating Officer for the City of Syracuse. “We’re still dealing with the effects of fall, warmer days, but at the same time on a dime could be facing some […]
Snow in Forecast After CNY Hits Record Warm Temperatures
Welcome to Central New York. Days after reaching record-warm temperatures, making it feel like June or July, we're about to get a reminder of what season it really is. Snow showers are in the forecast!. Record highs were set all across the state. Utica reached 77, 1 degree warmer than...
Sean Tucker has looked less explosive this season. The numbers back that up (Tucker Tracker)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Anyone watching Syracuse football this season will tell you something has seemed off about Sean Tucker. The running back says he’s healthy. SU coach Dino Babers backed that up again Monday, stating Tucker is “full speed, and he’s our starting tailback.”
Two late Rochester goals propel Amerks past Crunch 3-1
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were defeated by the Rochester Americans, 3-1, Wednesday night at the Upstate Medical University Arena. After giving up the first goal, Gabriel Fortier tied the game early in the third, but the Amerks potted two more to take the win. Syracuse is now 2-6-1-2 on the season and 1-3-0-0 in the 12-game season series against Rochester.
Nearly 200 kids in Syracuse receive winter hats, coats through Operation Warm event
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been warm lately, but winter will strike before we know it. So it’s important kids are staying bundled up. Firefighters with the Syracuse Fire Department stopped by McKinley-Brighton Elementary School on Monday morning to make sure kids have the winter gear they need to stay warm. Having a warm winter […]
Strong thunderstorm with 40 mph winds and hail hitting northern Onondaga county
Syracuse, N.Y. — A strong thunderstorm could bring 40 mile per hour winds and hail to northern Onondaga County according to the National Weather Service. The storm was spotted at 5:56 p.m. near Camillus and Baldwinsville and is expected to hang around the north end of the county until around 6:30, the National Weather Service said.
Where are Section III athletes going to college? (fall 2022 update)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III is loaded with student-athletes with dreams of playing at the next level. As the NCAA’s early signing period nears, hundreds of athletes have already committed to play their sport at colleges and universities around the country.
Fire on Syracuse’s Northside
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire broke out near the intersection of Lemoyne Ave. and 2nd North St. on November 8 at 5:04 p.m. Syracuse firefighters say they arrived at the house in under three minutes and found heavy smoke coming from the house, soon to realize there was a fire in the basement. Firefighters […]
WKTV
Utica sky watchers catch glimpse of "Beaver Blood Moon"
UTICA, N.Y. -- Night-time sky watchers in Utica may have caught a glimpse of a rare "Beaver Blood Moon" sighting, early Tuesday morning. The earth, moon and sun aligned to produce a total lunar eclipse for the last time until 2025. This event marks the second Blood Moon of the year, following one that happened in mid-may.
Syracuse, New York Was Rated One Of The Worst Cities For This….
Let's chat about fast food. Yeah, the places like McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, Popeye's, Chick-Fil-A. Is it something that you enjoy, you wish you could eat more of, think it's trash and maybe don't buy it because it's WAY too expensive nowadays?. In America, the fast food industry saw $296.6...
Class A football championship predictions, preview: West Genesee vs. Fayetteville-Manlius
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III football championships begin Friday, and the Class A title game between Fayetteville-Manlius and West Genesee should be a good one. These teams know each other very well, having played at least once in each of the last five seasons. >> Section III football...
8-Man football championship predictions, preview: Frankfort-Schuyler vs. Morrisville-Eaton
Syracuse, N.Y. — We have reached championship weekend in Section III football, and Morrisville-Eaton and Frankfort-Schuyler are the last teams standing in 8-Man. >> You vote: Which teams will win Section III football titles this weekend? (poll)
Syracuse will be taking and possibly making more free throws this season. It’s ‘a point of emphasis’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Last season, Syracuse relied on 3-point shots to score most of its points. The Orange had four guys who could make 3s on a relatively consistent basis. The makeup of that roster meant Syracuse would take a lot of 3s and therefore infrequently visit the free-throw line.
The Scoop on Where to Get Ice Cream in CNY, Even in the Winter
It's never too cold to get ice cream! Quench your cravings this winter close to home in Central New York. Nicky Doodles is excited to announce the opening of their winter ice cream parlor. The shop will be opening for the new season right next to their location in Rome, but not just for take out this year.
Brandon Williams declares victory over Francis Conole in Central NY race for Congress
Syracuse, N.Y. – Republican Brandon Williams declared victory this morning over Democrat Francis Conole in a hotly contested race for the 22nd Congressional District seat in Central New York. Williams took the stage at the Destiny Embassy Suites Hotel at about 2:10 a.m. and said that he had enough...
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!. My dad was born in Syracuse but got married and had kids in Albany - and even though I wasn't born in Central NY, I've paid my fair share of visits out that way. The first Syracuse men's basketball game...
