ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magoffin County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

One teenager dead, another life flighted after crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County Schools has confirmed that a male teen killed and a female teen who was injured in a crash are students at Chapmanville Regional High School. Superintendent Jeff Huffman said in a release that grief counseling will be available to students of Logan County...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Driver crashes into Huntington home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elderly driver crashed a car Thursday evening into a home in Huntington, city police say. The incident was reported before 6:30 p.m. in the 300 block of 31st Street. That is in the city’s east end. Despite the damage, police say no one was...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Crews battle house fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews from several departments were out battling a house fire on Skyview Drive in Huntington Thursday. Crews tell WSAZ the home is likely a total loss. They say they are not sure of the cause, but that the fire started in the garage. No one...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Classmates grieving after Chapmanville student killed in crash

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students at Chapmanville Regional High School are grieving after the loss of a classmate. A candlelight vigil was held Thursday night outside the school, after the student died that morning in a crash on his way to school. Chapmanville student Tracy Church says her friend Walker...
CHAPMANVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Charges upgraded in shooting death of restaurant worker

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man charged with fatally shooting a restaurant worker Friday, Nov. 4, in Huntington has now been charged with murder. Kristopher Brown was arraigned Thursday morning in Cabell County Magistrate Court on first-degree murder charges. Brown appeared virtually for the hearing from the Western Regional Jail.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Man wanted in theft at local Walmart

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies need your help finding a man wanted for theft at a local Walmart store. According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Monday, Nov. 7 at the Walmart along U.S. 60 in Huntington. Anyone with information about the man is asked...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

ReFashion Show at Huntington Mall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Amateur models and designers from throughout West Virginia are invited to highlight their unique outfits made from recyclable materials during the 20th annual ReFashion Show, sponsored by the Recycling Coalition of West Virginia. This year’s ReFashion Show is scheduled for 1 p.m. on November 19, near Macy’s inside the Huntington Mall.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Ironton Elementary School honors veterans

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Veterans were honored Friday at Ironton Elementary school with breakfast and a program giving thanks for their service. “This was wonderful,” said Navy veteran Tony Martin. “From start to finish, they did a great job. As a veteran, I can tell you I truly appreciated it.”
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

Herd wins the ‘75′ game

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. -- — Cam Fancher threw two touchdown passes and Marshall beat Appalachian State 28-21 on Saturday. Fancher threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Corey Gammage to give Marshall a 28-14 lead midway through the third quarter. Chase Brice’s 14-yard TD pass to Henry Pearson to open the fourth pulled Appalachian State to 28-21.
HUNTINGTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy