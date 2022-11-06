Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
One teenager dead, another life flighted after crash
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County Schools has confirmed that a male teen killed and a female teen who was injured in a crash are students at Chapmanville Regional High School. Superintendent Jeff Huffman said in a release that grief counseling will be available to students of Logan County...
WSAZ
Celebration of life held for restauraunt worker killed by stray gunfire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A community is mourning after a restaurant employee was struck and later died from stray gunfire while he was at work. Saturday, a celebration of life was held in honor of Joseph Bryan. Never did his family think they would need to say goodbye so soon.
WSAZ
Driver crashes into Huntington home
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elderly driver crashed a car Thursday evening into a home in Huntington, city police say. The incident was reported before 6:30 p.m. in the 300 block of 31st Street. That is in the city’s east end. Despite the damage, police say no one was...
WSAZ
Crews battle house fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews from several departments were out battling a house fire on Skyview Drive in Huntington Thursday. Crews tell WSAZ the home is likely a total loss. They say they are not sure of the cause, but that the fire started in the garage. No one...
WSAZ
Classmates grieving after Chapmanville student killed in crash
CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students at Chapmanville Regional High School are grieving after the loss of a classmate. A candlelight vigil was held Thursday night outside the school, after the student died that morning in a crash on his way to school. Chapmanville student Tracy Church says her friend Walker...
WSAZ
Charges upgraded in shooting death of restaurant worker
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man charged with fatally shooting a restaurant worker Friday, Nov. 4, in Huntington has now been charged with murder. Kristopher Brown was arraigned Thursday morning in Cabell County Magistrate Court on first-degree murder charges. Brown appeared virtually for the hearing from the Western Regional Jail.
WSAZ
Man wanted in theft at local Walmart
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies need your help finding a man wanted for theft at a local Walmart store. According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Monday, Nov. 7 at the Walmart along U.S. 60 in Huntington. Anyone with information about the man is asked...
WSAZ
‘Blessing Buggies’ placed in Pike County grocery stores in hopes of more donations
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Non-profit feeding programs, such as the Grace Community Kitchen, have seen an increase in people needing help. However, programs are also experiencing a decrease in donations. “As the weather gets colder, I’ve seen an increase in the number of people, you know, walking the streets, stopping...
WSAZ
City files formal complaint seeking closure of club after fatal shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Huntington filed a formal complaint against Premier Food and Beverage, and the owners of the bar, one week after a shooting killed a man working inside a nearby restaurant. The formal complaint was filed in Cabell County Circuit Court on Nov. 10 stating...
WSAZ
Valley Park talks about Putnam Bridal Expo, Yuletide Tree Jubilee
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Valley Park is working to bring a variety of events for the community to enjoy. They have events planned in the upcoming year that they feel will bring something to the park for all to enjoy, no matter your interests and tastes.
WSAZ
ReFashion Show at Huntington Mall
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Amateur models and designers from throughout West Virginia are invited to highlight their unique outfits made from recyclable materials during the 20th annual ReFashion Show, sponsored by the Recycling Coalition of West Virginia. This year’s ReFashion Show is scheduled for 1 p.m. on November 19, near Macy’s inside the Huntington Mall.
WSAZ
John F. O’Donnell to perform with local comedians in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’re looking for a laugh, an upcoming show in Huntington might be for you. Nate Cesco stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the lineup.
WSAZ
Ironton Elementary School honors veterans
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Veterans were honored Friday at Ironton Elementary school with breakfast and a program giving thanks for their service. “This was wonderful,” said Navy veteran Tony Martin. “From start to finish, they did a great job. As a veteran, I can tell you I truly appreciated it.”
WSAZ
The 3 Betties Foundation, Inc. launches new product
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A local organization is launching a new product to help those battling cancer. Chad Beam, president and founder of The 3 Betties Foundation, Inc., stopped by First Look at Four to explain.
WSAZ
Herd wins the ‘75′ game
HUNTINGTON, W. Va. -- — Cam Fancher threw two touchdown passes and Marshall beat Appalachian State 28-21 on Saturday. Fancher threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Corey Gammage to give Marshall a 28-14 lead midway through the third quarter. Chase Brice’s 14-yard TD pass to Henry Pearson to open the fourth pulled Appalachian State to 28-21.
Comments / 0