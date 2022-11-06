View the original article to see embedded media. During a recent interview on Seattle Sports 710 AM, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was discussing why Geno Smith has been so good this season, and Carroll said the wristband Smith uses plays a big role. The wristband contains a list of plays to make it easier for offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to quickly send in a play to Smith and for Smith to call the appropriate play to the rest of the offense.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO