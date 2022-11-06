ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Saints Sign Veteran Running Back After Mark Ingram Injury

On Tuesday, the Saints worked out running backs Derrick Gore, Jaquan Hardy and Antonio Williams. They ultimately agreed to terms on a contract with Gore. Gore, 27, appeared in 11 games for the Chiefs last season. He finished the season with 256 rushing yards, 105 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Ravens Make Monday Night Decision On DeSean Jackson

A short-handed Baltimore Ravens offense will turn to DeSean Jackson for a potential spark. The Ravens will go into Monday night's matchup against the New Orleans Saints without J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Rashod Bateman, and Mark Andrews. Hours before kickoff, they elevated Jackson from the practice squad. Jackson joined Baltimore's...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Roquan Smith Thanks Bears Fans Ahead Of Debut With Ravens

Before Week 9 comes to a close with Monday Night Football, Roquan Smith thanked the Chicago Bears organization and the fans. Exactly one week ago, the Bears traded Smith to the Baltimore Ravens and according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, he's expected to play in the first game since. Roquan...
CHICAGO, IL
NFL Analysis Network

Ravens Get Massive Injury Updates On Two Key Players

Injuries have been a theme for the Baltimore Ravens the last few years as they have suffered some serious ones. The injury bug has bitten them again this season as some key players, such as running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, have both missed extensive amounts of time. On...
BALTIMORE, MD
atozsports.com

Saints lose much more than a game against Ravens on MNF

The New Orleans Saints are back to their old ways. No, not their ways of the mid-2010’s. That team was dynamic and explosive. Effort was never questioned. Instead, they shifted back to the team they were just a few weeks ago. The run defense was horrible, and the offense...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Ravens Activate TE Charlie Kolar From IR

Kolar, 23, appeared in 43 games over four years at Iowa State. He was a two-time third-team AP All-American and two-time first-team Big 12 selection for the Cyclones. He signed a four-year, $4.089 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $704,880. During his four-year college career, Kolar recorded...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Monday Night Football: Gus Edwards, Jarvis Landry among the inactives

The Ravens will not have running back Gus Edwards for Monday Night Football. Edwards, who was doubtful with a hamstring injury, was among the team’s inactives. Edwards was injured during the Ravens’ Week 8 win over the Bucs, leaving Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill to handle most of the backfield duties tonight against the Saints.
BALTIMORE, MD
Clayton News Daily

Russell Wilson Was Asked About Pete Carroll’s Wristband Comments

View the original article to see embedded media. During a recent interview on Seattle Sports 710 AM, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was discussing why Geno Smith has been so good this season, and Carroll said the wristband Smith uses plays a big role. The wristband contains a list of plays to make it easier for offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to quickly send in a play to Smith and for Smith to call the appropriate play to the rest of the offense.
SEATTLE, WA
Clayton News Daily

SI:AM | The First Major Upset of the College Hoops Season

Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I hope, unlike Nick Young, you realized that the NBA was off last night for Election Day. 😡 The Astros owner’s insult to his manager and GM. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Ravens Elevate WRs DeSean Jackson & Binjimen Victor

Jackson, 35, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2008. He spent six years with the Eagles before signing a three-year, $24 million contract with Washington back in 2014. After three years with Washington, Jackson once again departed in free agency and agreed to a three-year, $35...
BALTIMORE, MD

