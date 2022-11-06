On a June day in 2014, unbeknown to most who lived in the enchanted shadow of the Hollywood sign in California, Earth was silently inching towards nuclear war.One thousand kilometres to the west, a cadre of highly decorated North Korean military leaders had asked themselves perhaps the only question that matters to a dictator’s lackeys: how far are we willing to go?And in a Los Angeles boardroom, a group of baffled Sony Pictures execs now picked at their nail beds, worrying not so hypothetically: is a Seth Rogen movie really how this big, beautiful mess of a world ends?The Interview,...

