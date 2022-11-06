ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Facebook parent Meta cuts 11,000 jobs, 13% of workforce

Facebook parent Meta is laying off 11,000 people, about 13% of its workforce, as it contends with faltering revenue and broader tech industry woes, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a letter to employees Wednesday. The job cuts come just a week after widespread layoffs at Twitter under its new owner,...
The Independent

‘It was heartbreaking for me:’ Randall Park on how his role as Kim Jong-un nearly sparked a war

On a June day in 2014, unbeknown to most who lived in the enchanted shadow of the Hollywood sign in California, Earth was silently inching towards nuclear war.One thousand kilometres to the west, a cadre of highly decorated North Korean military leaders had asked themselves perhaps the only question that matters to a dictator’s lackeys: how far are we willing to go?And in a Los Angeles boardroom, a group of baffled Sony Pictures execs now picked at their nail beds, worrying not so hypothetically: is a Seth Rogen movie really how this big, beautiful mess of a world ends?The Interview,...
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
53K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy