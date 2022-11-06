Read full article on original website
Mayoral race in Atlantic Beach headed to machine recount, as is Bartram Springs CDD race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County Canvassing Board has certified the results of the Nov. 8 general election, and two races are heading to machine recounts. As reported previously, the mayoral race in Atlantic Beach appeared headed to a recount as the unofficial results showed only a .11% margin between the two candidates — Curtis Ford and Brittany Norris. After the results were certified, the board ordered the recount for the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Duval County death among 5 in Florida attributed to Nicole, state officials say
JACKSONVILLE – Days after Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near Vero Beach, state officials updated the deaths attributed to the storm to include one in Duval County. Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission following examinations and confirming the death is...
Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor's race
PORTLAND, Ore. – Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first openly...
St. Johns County officials: Stay off storm-damaged beaches
CRESCENT BEACH, Fla. – As crews continue assessing damage in St. Johns County after Hurricane Nicole blew through the Sunshine State, emergency officials are asking visitors and residents to avoid the hard-hit areas of the beach. They want everyone to lie low this weekend and let engineers and surveyors...
Beach erosion leaves at least one St. Johns County home teetering on cliff
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A day after Nicole swept across Florida with heavy rains, strong winds, and dangerous storm surge and waves, an aftermath of damaging beach erosion could be seen along the St. Johns County coastline Friday. St. Johns County officials were conducting damage and storm debris...
Duval County Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene receives evaluation from school board
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – DCPS Superintendent, Dr. Diana Greene, was given an annual evaluation by the school board Tuesday. Greene received strong commendations for eliminating ‘F’ grades from traditional schools, leading schools successfully through the pandemic, and building and promoting community partnerships. The board’s input is part of...
Flooding arrives in St. Augustine as Nicole weakens, heads west
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The aftermath of Tropical Storm Nicole is starting to reveal itself as flooding increases in St. Johns County. News4JAX was on the scene in downtown St. Augustine as the skies started to clear and the rains from Nicole rolled out. The area was already experiencing...
Jacksonville Beach Pier repaired, will reopen Saturday, mayor says
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A section of the new Jacksonville Beach Pier washed away during Nicole, but the mayor says the pier will be open Saturday after a temporary repair. Sections of the new pier are designed to break away during large waves, which is what happened to the...
The 8th Annual Tony’s Turkey Trot
Adams Wolf joined us on the show today to talk about an amazing event for a great cause. The 8th Annual Tony’s Turkey Trot. He was joined by Jessica DeFranco a mother of a TBI survivor. Click the video to hear here story and why Adam is so passionate about the community programs like this.
Nicole sets back Davis Shores residents in Ian recovery efforts
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Residents in the Davis Shores neighborhood of St. Augustine have not even recovered from Ian damage. Now, Nicole has set them back even further in their recovery efforts. A day after Nicole tracked through Florida, Davis Shores residents used Friday to survey the damage and...
Why was Nicole so bad?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Nicole continues to fade away in the Appalachians, but it packed quite the punch across much of Florida, including our area. But why did a Category 1 hurricane cause so many issues compared to the other hurricane this year, Major Hurricane Ian?. WATCH: Assistant Chief...
Teams surveying damage at St. Johns County beaches, measuring coastal erosion after Nicole
CRESCENT BEACH, Fla. – Teams of surveyors are working to find out how bad of a hit St. Johns County took during Nicole. Officials are also asking residents and visitors to avoid “post-storm tourism” — not to go sightseeing in the storm-damaged areas while crews work.
Nicole erodes dunes, damages roads, homes in coastal St. Johns County
VILANO BEACH, Fla. – Nicole eroded dunes and damaged roads and homes in parts of coastal St. Johns County Thursday. Part of A1A was washed out on as the storm battered the state of Florida, as were dunes. Some beach walks left damaged at Vilano Beach and Crescent Beach now lead to nowhere. Nicole severely damaged dunes in South Ponte Vedra Beach and left a home teetering on the edge.
High school football ‘22: Jackson, Brunswick stunned in first round of playoffs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The opening night of the state playoffs in the area are done and what a night it was. Two of the area’s top-seeded teams, Jackson in Region 1-2M and Brunswick in Georgia’s Class 6A, were stunned in their opening round games on Friday night.
Local veteran says he would be in prison if not for Veterans Treatment Court
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Matt McKee wanted to serve his country. It’s why he joined the Army when he was 26 years old. He spent time in Iraq and Afghanistan before joining the 82nd Airborne. His life took a dramatic turn when during a training exercise he was seriously...
High school football ‘22: Rough night for area teams on Saturday night of state playoffs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The second night of the state playoffs proved a forgettable one for area teams. Baldwin was the lone area north Florida team to win its opening round game on Saturday night, beating Palatka 29-12 in the Region 2-2S quarterfinal. The Indians (9-2) led from open to close and sent the Panthers’ promising season to a screeching half. Palatka (7-4) started 7-0 but lost its last four games. Baldwin will host Baker County (8-3) in the regional semifinals.
Telling the story of Tropical Storm Nicole comes in the form of powerful videos and images
As Nicole pushed through Northeast Florida 24 hours ago, the storm left behind coastal damage, flooding and some powerful video and images. Sky 4 went up first thing Friday morning to survey the damage. From above, it captured a yellow house, sitting on the edge of the coastline in southern St. Johns County. There’s also a light blue house that we’ve been watching since Ian. That house is on stilts, and water is seen going underneath it.
JEA lifts boil water advisory for Ken Knight Drive area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A boil water alert issued for hundreds of residents in the Ken Knight Drive area of Jacksonville’s Northside was lifted Saturday, JEA told News4JAX. The alert was issued Thursday due to a water main break on Friden Drive West during Tropical Storm Nicole. The water...
Jacksonville Fair reopens Friday after Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair will reopen at 3 p.m. Friday after Tropical Storm Nicole forced the fair to close for two days this week. The fair was closed Wednesday and Thursday and is delaying its opening Friday afternoon. The fair still plans to reopen at...
Crashes cause headaches around Jacksonville as Nicole floods Southbank Riverwalk
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County will remain under a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Nicole impacts the city, Mayor Lenny Curry announced joined by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and other city officials in a news conference on Thursday. As Nicole heads west, he said the biggest threats...
