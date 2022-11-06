ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Mayoral race in Atlantic Beach headed to machine recount, as is Bartram Springs CDD race

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County Canvassing Board has certified the results of the Nov. 8 general election, and two races are heading to machine recounts. As reported previously, the mayoral race in Atlantic Beach appeared headed to a recount as the unofficial results showed only a .11% margin between the two candidates — Curtis Ford and Brittany Norris. After the results were certified, the board ordered the recount for the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 15.
ATLANTIC BEACH, FL
Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor's race

PORTLAND, Ore. – Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first openly...
OREGON STATE
St. Johns County officials: Stay off storm-damaged beaches

CRESCENT BEACH, Fla. – As crews continue assessing damage in St. Johns County after Hurricane Nicole blew through the Sunshine State, emergency officials are asking visitors and residents to avoid the hard-hit areas of the beach. They want everyone to lie low this weekend and let engineers and surveyors...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Flooding arrives in St. Augustine as Nicole weakens, heads west

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The aftermath of Tropical Storm Nicole is starting to reveal itself as flooding increases in St. Johns County. News4JAX was on the scene in downtown St. Augustine as the skies started to clear and the rains from Nicole rolled out. The area was already experiencing...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
The 8th Annual Tony’s Turkey Trot

Adams Wolf joined us on the show today to talk about an amazing event for a great cause. The 8th Annual Tony’s Turkey Trot. He was joined by Jessica DeFranco a mother of a TBI survivor. Click the video to hear here story and why Adam is so passionate about the community programs like this.
ATLANTIC BEACH, FL
Nicole sets back Davis Shores residents in Ian recovery efforts

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Residents in the Davis Shores neighborhood of St. Augustine have not even recovered from Ian damage. Now, Nicole has set them back even further in their recovery efforts. A day after Nicole tracked through Florida, Davis Shores residents used Friday to survey the damage and...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Why was Nicole so bad?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Nicole continues to fade away in the Appalachians, but it packed quite the punch across much of Florida, including our area. But why did a Category 1 hurricane cause so many issues compared to the other hurricane this year, Major Hurricane Ian?. WATCH: Assistant Chief...
FLORIDA STATE
Nicole erodes dunes, damages roads, homes in coastal St. Johns County

VILANO BEACH, Fla. – Nicole eroded dunes and damaged roads and homes in parts of coastal St. Johns County Thursday. Part of A1A was washed out on as the storm battered the state of Florida, as were dunes. Some beach walks left damaged at Vilano Beach and Crescent Beach now lead to nowhere. Nicole severely damaged dunes in South Ponte Vedra Beach and left a home teetering on the edge.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
High school football ‘22: Rough night for area teams on Saturday night of state playoffs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The second night of the state playoffs proved a forgettable one for area teams. Baldwin was the lone area north Florida team to win its opening round game on Saturday night, beating Palatka 29-12 in the Region 2-2S quarterfinal. The Indians (9-2) led from open to close and sent the Panthers’ promising season to a screeching half. Palatka (7-4) started 7-0 but lost its last four games. Baldwin will host Baker County (8-3) in the regional semifinals.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Telling the story of Tropical Storm Nicole comes in the form of powerful videos and images

As Nicole pushed through Northeast Florida 24 hours ago, the storm left behind coastal damage, flooding and some powerful video and images. Sky 4 went up first thing Friday morning to survey the damage. From above, it captured a yellow house, sitting on the edge of the coastline in southern St. Johns County. There’s also a light blue house that we’ve been watching since Ian. That house is on stilts, and water is seen going underneath it.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
JEA lifts boil water advisory for Ken Knight Drive area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A boil water alert issued for hundreds of residents in the Ken Knight Drive area of Jacksonville’s Northside was lifted Saturday, JEA told News4JAX. The alert was issued Thursday due to a water main break on Friden Drive West during Tropical Storm Nicole. The water...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Fair reopens Friday after Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair will reopen at 3 p.m. Friday after Tropical Storm Nicole forced the fair to close for two days this week. The fair was closed Wednesday and Thursday and is delaying its opening Friday afternoon. The fair still plans to reopen at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

