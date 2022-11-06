Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly May Look To Japanese Ace To Fix Depleted Starting Rotation
The Boston Red Sox won't leave any stone unturned this off-season. After a disappointing 78-84 finish last season, Boston will have to be busy on all fronts to put together a competitive team for the 2023 MLB season. While it's true that the Red Sox dealt with a wide range...
Yardbarker
Astros Player Has Hilarious Comment On Jeremy Pena’s Popularity
The Houston Astros got a chance to celebrate their World Series title on Monday as fans poured into the streets of downtown Houston to salute their team at the championship parade. At the center of the Astros’ run was shortstop Jeremy Pena. Pena was given the shortstop job after...
Yardbarker
The Cardinals Hope For Potential With Latest Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals have made their first move of the offseason by acquiring infielder Jose Fermin from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for cash considerations. Fermin’s contract has been selected to the 40-man roster. In corresponding moves, right-handed pitchers Alex Reyes and Drew VerHagen were activated from the...
Yardbarker
Report: Two teams linked to free agent ace Jacob deGrom
Jacob deGrom opted out of his contract to become a free agent this offseason. The New York Mets will make an attempt to re-sign him, but they’re expected to have competition from a few teams. SNY’s Andy Martino has singled out the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers as two...
Yardbarker
Astros make big Dusty Baker announcement
There had been some modest doubts about Baker’s status, as his contract was up at the end of the 2022 season. After winning the World Series, the only real doubt was whether Baker wanted to come back, and he made his stance on that very clear. Baker helped stabilize...
Yardbarker
Some reasons to be excited about the Braves latest trade
The Braves added Sam Hilliard from the Rockies in exchange for one of their 2021 draft picks. On the surface, it may not look like much. Hilliard only hit .184 last season with a .544 OPS over 70 games. That doesn’t sound like anybody who is going to contribute in Atlanta next season. However, his peripherals suggest this could be a trade with a decent amount of upside for the Braves. Throw in the fact that it took very little to acquire Hilliard, and it might be another genius under-the-radar addition by Alex Anthopoulos.
There are 'rumblings' that All-Star SS Trea Turner wants to join Phillies?
All-Star shortstop Trea Turner is one of the top free agents available this offseason and is likely at the top of several teams' wish lists as the market opens. According to Jayson Stark of The Athletic, Turner may have his eyes on joining the defending National League champions. On Wednesday, appearing on 97.5 The Fanatic, Stark said there are "rumblings" that Turner wants to join the Philadelphia Phillies.
Yardbarker
Matt Holliday Has A Special Plan For Adam Wainwright
After the mass exodus of several St. Louis Cardinals coaches, franchise legend and Hall-of-Famer Matt Holliday was added as the team’s new bench coach. Holliday played eight seasons in St. Louis from 2009-2016 and was a key piece to several deep postseason runs, including the 2011 World Series title.
Yardbarker
Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner
Only one National League team with a worse record than the Chicago Cubs got better production from their starters. For a team with a 74-88 record, few could have expected more from the Cubs rotation that posted a 3.95 ERA. And yet, the Cubs are still looking for improvement. They've...
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Reveals A Major Marlins Trade Rumor
The MLB offseason has officially begun, and free agency will get started on Thursday at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. But it’s not just free agency that makes the offseason so compelling. Often times, it’s the trade market that can turn some heads. One pitcher in particular is being...
Yardbarker
Yankees should retain one free-agent outfielder who dominates during the playoffs
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman tried to inject more postseason talent into the roster at the trade deadline in early August. He acquired starting pitcher Frankie Montas, relief arm Scott Effross, and outfielder Andrew Benintendi to help fuel the final stretch. Unfortunately, all three of his primary acquisitions...
Yardbarker
Cardinals GM Gives Tommy Edman The Ultimate Endorsement
The St. Louis Cardinals are a team that is projected to have a big offseason. With Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols both gone, St. Louis finds itself in need of a middle of the order bat and a catcher. While several Cardinals fans have expressed their wishes of signing one...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Insider Provides Update On The Catcher Situation
The St. Louis Cardinals have entered the 2022-2023 MLB offseason with a few goals in mind: to acquire a catcher and add a veteran bat to their lineup. Several catchers could potentially catch the Cards’ eye this offseason. Christian Vazquez is available in free agency, as is Tucker Barnhart.
Yardbarker
Cardinals acquire INF Jose Fermin from Guardians
The St. Louis Cardinals acquired minor league infielder Jose Fermin from the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday for cash considerations. Fermin, 23, batted .215 with six home runs and 31 RBIs in 90 games at Triple-A Columbus in 2022. He finished with 42 walks and 46 strikeouts. The Dominican Republic native...
Yardbarker
Report: Scott Boras says Braves have a clear “pecking order among shortstops”
The quiet period for MLB free agency ends tomorrow as we start seeing free agents ink deals with other teams. For the Braves, all eyes will be on the shortstop market. The team has stated they would love to bring back Dansby Swanson; however, they could also have their eyes on some bigger prizes.
Yardbarker
Report: Chances of Jose Abreu’s return “close to zero”
It appears that it is going to be Andrew Vaughn’s turn to play first base starting next season. According to Bruce Levine of 670 The Score, Abreu’s chances of coming back to the White Sox are “close to zero,” as he wrote this Wednesday morning. In the same article, Levine mentioned that the Cubs are going to be a suitor for Abreu once free agency officially begins on Thursday.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Analyst Points Out Interesting Catcher Connection
As the 2022-2023 MLB offseason gets underway, the St. Louis Cardinals are set to officially begin life without Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols, both of whom retired at the end of the season. So, with that in mind, the Cardinals have made it a top priority to find a frontline...
Yardbarker
Jim Bowden predicts the contracts of MLB’s top free agents
Over the weekend, Jim Bowden released an article for The Athletic that ranked MLB’s top free agents and predicted the contracts they will sign this offseason. Two Braves made the list, Dansby Swanson, who came in at #9, and Kenley Jansen, who was ranked #22. Bowden predicts Atlanta’s shortstop will sign a six-year deal worth $154 million, which is just slightly higher than $25 million a season. Here was his reasoning:
Yardbarker
FanGraphs predicts Dansby Swanson and Kenley Jansen’s next contracts
A lot of Braves fans are split on bringing Dansby Swanson back, and a lot of it is going to depend on price. At the end of the day, there are potential better options on the market for the same price, and the Braves and Swanson seem to be somewhat apart on a number. FanGraphs ranked their Top 50 Free Agents, and they had Swanson clocking in at #8:
Yardbarker
Jose Abreu, three other White Sox players become free agents
Though the Dodgers lead all teams with 10 free agents, the White Sox have four of their own:. Despite battling injuries throughout 2022, Abreu turned in another quality season and might have the best chance at a return. In 157 games played, the 35-year-old hit .304/.378/.446 with 15 home runs, 75 RBI, and a .824 OPS, good for a 137 wRC+, 4.2 bWAR, and 3.9 fWAR.
