Blood drive Nov. 16 at Cabool High School
The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the sole supplier of blood, platelets, and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, including Texas County Memorial Hospital, is asking for students to help tackle the blood needs in their community by donating blood at the upcoming blood drive that Cabool High School FCCLA is hosting on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Local teacher honored by McDonald’s
McDonald’s of Houston honored Veronica Douglas from Houston Elementary School as a 2022 McDonald’s Outstanding Educator Award recipient with a $100 Visa gift card. Local McDonald’s restaurants started this award program three years ago as a way to celebrate area teachers and honor them for exhibiting the ultimate dedication to their students and going the extra mile to contribute to the improvement of education. Community members were invited to submit nominations online. Douglas was selected from a pool of more than 500 nominations.
Houston drama programs to present productions at Melba this week
Drama productions from Houston students are planned for Thursday, Friday and Saturday (Nov. 10-12) at the Melba Performing Arts Center on Grand Avenue in downtown Houston. It is a double feature and begins at 5 each evening. The Houston Middle School Drama will perform “Rapunzel.” The Houston High School Drama will present “The Secret Garden.”
Texas County 4-H shotgun shooters shine at state competitions
The Texas County 4-H Shooting Sports program produced great results at this year’s shotgun State Shoots. The Skeet State Shoot took place Aug. 13 at Gateway Gun Club in Bridgeton, while the Trap event was staged Aug. 27 at the Missouri Trapshooters Association in Linn Creek and Sporting Clays was contested Sept. 18 at the United Sportsmen’s Club in Jefferson City.
School district seeks input on potential track upgrade
The Houston School District invites the public to participate in a Community Input Meeting from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. today (Nov. 8) in the middle/high school library on campus. The purpose is to receive input for upgrading the district’s track and surrounding area, including ADA needs and community access.
WILLIAM “BILL” WILKENS SCHMIDT
William “Bill” Wilkens Schmidt, age 82, of Houston, Mo., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, surrounded by the love of his family. Bill was born July 17, 1940, in Tabor, Iowa, the only child to William and Helen (Morrical) Schmidt. Bill spent the majority of his childhood and young adult life in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Beers to leave TCMH in December
Texas County Memorial Hospital has received a letter of resignation from Dr. Jonathan Beers, internal medicine physician, at TCMH. Dr. Beers, an employee of TCMH since 2012, is leaving TCMH for personal and professional reasons. Dr. Beers will work at TCMH until Dec. 9. Wes Murray, interim chief executive officer...
Firemen find no problem following detector sounding at welding shop
The Houston Fire Department reported it checked out a building before students arrived early Wednesday (Nov. 9) after a carbon monoxide detector went off the previous day. The department found no issues. The school district reported Tuesday afternoon that students were evacuated from a welding shop at the Piney River...
Long, Cook win in Texas County voting
Texas County re-elected its presiding commissioner and state representative in balloting on Tuesday. According to an unofficial results, about 53.4 percent of the county’s registered voters cast ballots. That’s 8,347. GENERAL ELECTION. Tuesday, Nov. 8 results – 11 0f 11 precincts reporting at 8:40 p.m. Texas County.
A concept that could help
Ever since I heard it, I have spent many moments pondering the depth and essence of a local coach’s quote from a couple of weeks ago. The words were spoken by Houston cross country program leader Justin Brown: “The time spent working hard when nobody’s watching is what leads to success when everyone’s watching.”
Firefighters called to southern Texas County for large blaze
A large brush fire in southern Texas County Tuesday night generated a response from the Clear Springs Fire Department and the Missouri Department of Conservation. The blaze was situated on Curran Road.
PHOTOS: HHS football at Mountain Grove in district semifinals
The Houston High School football team played in a district playoffs semifinals game at Mountain Grove last Friday night. To view a photo gallery from the contest (with the option to purchase photos), click here.
Overnight fire damages Houston structure on Redbud Drive
An overnight fire caused considerable damage to a duplex in Houston, authorities said. City of Houston firefighters were called early Wednesday to Redbud Drive, which is off Holder Drive in the southern part of the community. There were no injuries. The blaze was blamed on a young juvenile playing with...
Girl, 16, from Licking, injured in U.S. 63 accident near Houston
A 16-year-old girl from Licking sustained injuries in an accident early Sunday evening about two miles north of Houston on U.S. 63, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Cpl. Jacob Sellars said a northbound 2007 Ford Fusion driven by the girl ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the highway, traveled off the left side of roadway and struck an embankment.
Mountain Grove man arrested on several charges by state patrol
A Mountain Grove man faces several charges following his arrest Tuesday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Dalton L. Dale, 28, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, having no insurance, failing to equip trailer with taillamps, failing to display valid plates on a trailer and wearing no seat belt.
Police assist with vehicles blocking gas pumps
The following are reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •A representative of a towing company called at about 10:30 a.m. Oct. 31 to report that personnel at the Shell gas station on U.S. 63 had requested that a 1998 Chevrolet sedan be towed from the property because it was blocking gas pumps.
Influenza season begins; here is the first report of the year
Influenza season has arrived in Texas County, reports the county health department. On Tuesday, four cases of Influenza A and one untyped variety have been recorded so far.
