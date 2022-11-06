McDonald’s of Houston honored Veronica Douglas from Houston Elementary School as a 2022 McDonald’s Outstanding Educator Award recipient with a $100 Visa gift card. Local McDonald’s restaurants started this award program three years ago as a way to celebrate area teachers and honor them for exhibiting the ultimate dedication to their students and going the extra mile to contribute to the improvement of education. Community members were invited to submit nominations online. Douglas was selected from a pool of more than 500 nominations.

