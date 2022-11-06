ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Coy Gibbs, NASCAR team co-owner and father of Xfinity champ Ty Gibbs, dies. He was 49.

By Alex Zietlow
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09VpOI_0j0xr8w000

Coy Gibbs, the father of Ty Gibbs and vice chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing, has died.

He was 49.

Joe Gibbs Racing confirmed the news in a statement on Twitter on Sunday, just minutes before the final race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway .

“It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night,” Joe Gibbs Racing released in a statement. “The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”

Ty Gibbs will not race in the No. 23 Cup car because of the family emergency and will be replaced by Daniel Hemric, 23XI Racing announced in a statement.

Coy was a NASCAR driver and an assistant coach with the Washington Commanders. He is survived by his father, Joe Gibbs, a five-time NASCAR Cup Series championship-winning owner and an inductee in the NFL Hall of Fame. Coy is survived by his wife, Heather, and their four children, Ty, Case, Jett and Elle.

The cause of Coy’s unexpected death was unclear as of this article’s online publication. He died less than a day after his son won the Xfinity Series championship.

Joe Gibbs’ other son, J.D., also died at age 49 after a battle with a neurological disease in 2019.

News of NASCAR’s loss spread quickly on Sunday, and many drivers and other NASCAR officials publicly sent their condolences to the Joe Gibbs Racing family.

“Words can’t describe this day,” Kyle Busch, who is competing for the last time with Joe Gibbs Racing , said in a statement on Sunday. “Today was already going to be tough enough, but it’s even more gut-wrenching now. Heartbroken.”

Said another Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin: “Today we will do what we don’t want to do, but we will unite as a family and race for the name on our chest.”

Jim France, NASCAR chairman and CEO, said in a statement that NASCAR is “heartbroken by the tragic loss of Coy Gibbs.”

“On behalf of the France Family and all of NASCAR, I extend my deepest condolences to Joe, Pat, Heather, the Gibbs family and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing on the loss of Coy, a true friend and racer,” France said.

Comments / 0

Related
Sportscasting

Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’

Ryan Blaney didn't try to hide his frustration after finishing second at Phoenix when he bluntly called out a reporter for asking a "dumb question." The post Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
PHOENIX, AZ
People

NASCAR's Chase Elliott Says He's Glad 'No One Got Hurt' During Ross Chastain's Risky Racing Move

Ross Chastain shocked the racing world when he hugged the wall during the final lap of the Martinsville race to move from 10th to 5th place Chase Elliott was sitting pretty on the final lap of NASCAR's regular-season finale at Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 30 when one of the biggest surprises in recent racing memory happened. Having essentially secured his spot in the "Championship Four" barring any last-lap chaos, the Georgia native says he was trying to stay out of trouble when he saw fellow NASCAR driver...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Yardbarker

Joey Logano's championship sums up 2022 NASCAR season

Joey Logano won the NASCAR Cup Series finale at Phoenix, bringing home the championship trophy for the second time in his 14th full-time season in the series. The 32-year-old entered the final race as something of an underdog. Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain had better seasons overall, and Christopher Bell was driving what had been the fastest car for the two months prior.
TEXAS STATE
Charlotte Observer

I’m seeing signs that liberals are pretty worried about this election

Liberals must be getting pretty nervous about the upcoming elections. In the Oct. 26 Observer, UNC law professor Gene Nichol suggests the race for two N.C. Supreme Court seats is really all about abortion and preserving democracy. I seriously doubt that the four excellent candidates for the two seats at stake believe that, or that they’ve even been asked anything about those subjects during their campaigns. Rather, it appears to me that, fearing a Republican “tide,” Nichol is tossing out whatever canard he believes might sway folks to vote for Democrats on Nov. 8. Good luck on that.
CBS Sports

NASCAR Crash Course: Joey Logano rides a wave to a second Cup Series championship

Ross Chastain made a historic move to sneak into the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4. Chase Elliott, the sport's most popular driver, had a season-high five victories in 2022. Christopher Bell won twice with his back against the wall to make the field. That left Joey Logano the forgotten man...
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
17K+
Followers
446
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy