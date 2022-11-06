Coy Gibbs, NASCAR team co-owner and father of Xfinity champ Ty Gibbs, dies. He was 49.

Coy Gibbs, the father of Ty Gibbs and vice chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing, has died.

He was 49.

Joe Gibbs Racing confirmed the news in a statement on Twitter on Sunday, just minutes before the final race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway .

“It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night,” Joe Gibbs Racing released in a statement. “The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”

Ty Gibbs will not race in the No. 23 Cup car because of the family emergency and will be replaced by Daniel Hemric, 23XI Racing announced in a statement.

Coy was a NASCAR driver and an assistant coach with the Washington Commanders. He is survived by his father, Joe Gibbs, a five-time NASCAR Cup Series championship-winning owner and an inductee in the NFL Hall of Fame. Coy is survived by his wife, Heather, and their four children, Ty, Case, Jett and Elle.

The cause of Coy’s unexpected death was unclear as of this article’s online publication. He died less than a day after his son won the Xfinity Series championship.

Joe Gibbs’ other son, J.D., also died at age 49 after a battle with a neurological disease in 2019.

News of NASCAR’s loss spread quickly on Sunday, and many drivers and other NASCAR officials publicly sent their condolences to the Joe Gibbs Racing family.

“Words can’t describe this day,” Kyle Busch, who is competing for the last time with Joe Gibbs Racing , said in a statement on Sunday. “Today was already going to be tough enough, but it’s even more gut-wrenching now. Heartbroken.”

Said another Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin: “Today we will do what we don’t want to do, but we will unite as a family and race for the name on our chest.”

Jim France, NASCAR chairman and CEO, said in a statement that NASCAR is “heartbroken by the tragic loss of Coy Gibbs.”

“On behalf of the France Family and all of NASCAR, I extend my deepest condolences to Joe, Pat, Heather, the Gibbs family and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing on the loss of Coy, a true friend and racer,” France said.