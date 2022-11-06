Read full article on original website
Zachary Kolda Elementary celebrates Veterans Day, recent Purple Star Campus Designation
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Zachary Kolda Elementary School celebrated their 10-year anniversary, Veterans Day, the recent Purple Star Designation and new military partnerships. The Purple Star Designation is given to schools that show their support and commitment to meeting the needs of military-connected families. 3NEWS spoke with Pat Kolda,...
Community leaders 'Drop Everything and Read' to students at Gloria Hicks Elementary
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gloria Hicks Elementary asked community leaders to 'Drop Everything and Read' to kids on Wednesday. This was the school's 13th time doing the event to celebrate reading and building up children in the community. Almost 600 kids had the pleasure of hearing from prominent voices...
Coastal Bend Day of Giving sets new record for donations
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fight hunger, support children, improve health, reduce homelessness right here in the Coastal Bend. In November 2009, nine area Foundations initiated a Coastal Bend Day of Giving, a matching gift program in response to the need for food and shelter in the Coastal Bend. Additionally, even more, successful Days of Giving have been held every November since then. The thirteen events, each only 24 hours in duration, have raised over $24.3 million for nonprofits providing basic services to the needy.
Day of Giving: The Beeville Vineyard's community reach stretches back to 1984
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Day of Giving directly impacts 55 nonprofit organizations. 3NEWS went to Beeville to talk with one local organization -- who looks forward to this time of year. To say that this day is valuable to nonprofits in the Coastal Bend, is an...
CCISD looking to students to approve new lunch items for the next school year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District is looking for some help in deciding what new food items they may serve during the next school year. And who better to help them decide than the students themselves. Enna Godines is a fourth grade student at Windsor...
Annual 'Flags for Heroes' returns with 1,800 flags along Bayfront
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of flags were lined up along the bayfront for the annual "Flags for Heroes." The Rotary Club of Corpus Christi spent their weekend putting up 1,800 flags along Ocean Drive. A dedication ceremony will be held at the First Baptist Church on November 7...
Corpus Christi, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Corpus Christi. The Southwest Legacy High School football team will have a game with Roy Miller High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00.
Coastal Bend athletes sign on to play college sports
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High school seniors from all over the viewing area put the pen to paper Wednesday and signed on to play college sports on what was the non-football signing day. Ashley Gonzalez made stops at Sinton, Ray and Flour Bluff and has more.
West Side Helping Hand looks to Day of Giving for hand up
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Their mission is to guide low-income youth in Corpus Christi, Texas toward pathways of success. Their development programs embrace the dignity of the person through focusing on academics, character development, sports, individual attention and parental engagement. WSHH is an Educational and Recreational Youth Center that...
Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall comes to Kingsville Nov. 10-13
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — No matter how long ago or how far away, we will never forget the ones who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Next weekend, however, you won't need to travel too far in order to honor the lives lost in the Vietnam War. Kingsville...
L.E.A.D. First looks for community to lead the way in donating during annual Day of Giving
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — L.E.A.D. First is a comprehensive school-wide reform program, primarily for high-poverty schools, with a strong emphasis on early detection and prevention of reading problems before they become serious. The non-profit LEAD First Foundation is the program provider, supplying materials, training, and professional development to schools...
Did you win? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in South Texas
The stress of Election Day is behind us as we move forward in the holiday season and there are so many things worth celebrating, the Cowboys are winning, Thanksgiving is about to arrive and school will be on winter break before you know it, but there's also a reason to celebrate extra big down in South Texas.
Guajardo easily beats unknown Wright to keep Corpus Christi mayor's seat
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Paulette Guajardo held off a challenge from local roofer John Wright to keep her seat as Corpus Christi mayor. Guajardo led handily with 49,976 votes to Wright's 18,437 with 51 of 65 precincts reporting Tuesday night. Guajardo, a small business owner, was first elected mayor...
Watch 'Hang Time,' a weekly 3NEWS exclusive segment with Islanders coach Steve Lutz
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The college basketball season tips off tonight, and the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders will be in Starkville, Mississippi, looking to upset Mississippi State. To keep the Coastal Bend up-to-date on the Islanders' season, 3NEWS and Islanders Athletics are launching what will be a weekly segment...
Betsy Mandujano candlelight vigil is tonight
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A reminder that there will be a candlelight vigil held for Betsy Mandujano tonight at 6:30pm in front of the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office. Betsy's life was tragically taken earlier this week after a head on crash on the harbor bridge. Mandujano worked as a dispatcher for the San Patricio County Sheriff's Department.
Habitat for Humanity looks to expand services in Coastal Bend through donations from Day of Giving
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Habitat for Humanity-Corpus Christi is a non-profit ecumenical Christian organization seeking to put God's love into action. HFHCC brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. Habitat homeowners achieve the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and their families. Their vision is a world where everyone has a decent place.
Day of Giving: Amistad Community Health Center hopes to expand their reach
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Amistad Community Health Center is hoping to expand their reach with donations from the Coastal Bend Day of Giving. The non-profit offers full-service care for both adults and children, as well as dental and mental healthcare. "We're here for everybody. We serve for the...
L'cha-yum! The 37th Annual Jewish Food Festival returns with food, fashion and fun for all
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If matzah ball soup is "the Jewish penicillin," then consider the Jewish Food Festival your favorite annual pop-up pharmacy. Marcus Lozano, in partnership with the Congregation Beth Israel Sisterhood, joined us live to dish on everything there is to know about the 37th Annual Jewish Food Festival.
CC Medical Center host 'Beating the Odds' NICU reunion
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bittersweet moment for local families in Corpus Christi as they celebrated 'Beating the Odds' of premature births. The CC Medical Center put on a full celebration for the tiny babies who beat the odds and headed home after long stays at local hospitals. CEO...
'Voices of South Texas' returns to the Old Bayview Cemetary
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — History came to life at the Old Bayview Cemetary for the annual 'Voices of South Texas' event. The historical fun was filled with opportunities to learn about the history of South Texas. The event included self-guided tours, live folk music and a demonstration of a frontier battalion.
