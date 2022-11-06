ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Coastal Bend Day of Giving sets new record for donations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fight hunger, support children, improve health, reduce homelessness right here in the Coastal Bend. In November 2009, nine area Foundations initiated a Coastal Bend Day of Giving, a matching gift program in response to the need for food and shelter in the Coastal Bend. Additionally, even more, successful Days of Giving have been held every November since then. The thirteen events, each only 24 hours in duration, have raised over $24.3 million for nonprofits providing basic services to the needy.
West Side Helping Hand looks to Day of Giving for hand up

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Their mission is to guide low-income youth in Corpus Christi, Texas toward pathways of success. Their development programs embrace the dignity of the person through focusing on academics, character development, sports, individual attention and parental engagement. WSHH is an Educational and Recreational Youth Center that...
L.E.A.D. First looks for community to lead the way in donating during annual Day of Giving

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — L.E.A.D. First is a comprehensive school-wide reform program, primarily for high-poverty schools, with a strong emphasis on early detection and prevention of reading problems before they become serious. The non-profit LEAD First Foundation is the program provider, supplying materials, training, and professional development to schools...
Betsy Mandujano candlelight vigil is tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A reminder that there will be a candlelight vigil held for Betsy Mandujano tonight at 6:30pm in front of the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office. Betsy's life was tragically taken earlier this week after a head on crash on the harbor bridge. Mandujano worked as a dispatcher for the San Patricio County Sheriff's Department.
Habitat for Humanity looks to expand services in Coastal Bend through donations from Day of Giving

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Habitat for Humanity-Corpus Christi is a non-profit ecumenical Christian organization seeking to put God's love into action. HFHCC brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. Habitat homeowners achieve the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and their families. Their vision is a world where everyone has a decent place.
Corpus Christi local news

