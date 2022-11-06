ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, OH

Crews respond to field fire in Greene County

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
GREENE COUNTY — Crews responded to a field fire in Greene County Sunday.

Around 2:30 p.m. crews were called to the 2900 block of Oglesbee Road to reports of a grass fire, according to initial reports.

Emergency scanner traffic indicates that some of the standing corn in the field has also caught fire.

>>UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash on US-40 in Preble Co.

Pictures from the scene show a large amount of black-and-white smoke in the area.

Crews from around the county have been called to help, according to initial reports.

No injuries were reported, Greene County Sheriff’s Dispatch told News Center 7.

We will update this story as we learn more.

