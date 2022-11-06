ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Florida lurches to the right, crushing Democrats ahead of 2024

MIAMI - The emphatic victories by Republican candidates in Tuesday's elections cemented Florida's shift to the right, sending a blaring signal that what once was the nation's bellwether swing state is firmly red and potentially slipping out of reach for Democrats in the 2024 presidential contest. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Illinois governor eyes legislative allies after reelection

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday that his reelection a day earlier indicates that voters want Illinois “to be a beacon of hope and opportunity and caring” and declared his desire to serve the state as governor while dismissing the idea that he is eyeing the White House in two years.
Somali Americans making history in Maine Legislature

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Voters gave Democrats control of both chambers of the Maine Legislature for another two years — and made history by electing two Somali Americans to the House and the first Black woman to the Senate. The reelection of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills marked a...
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana

By the end of Election Day, five Texas cities have voted to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession. After Austin voters overwhelmingly approved the proposition to decriminalize carrying small amounts of marijuana in May, Ground Game Texas — the progressive group behind that effort — successfully worked with local organizations and pushed for similar measures to appear on the ballots of Denton, San Marcos, Killeen, Elgin and Harker Heights for the midterms cycle.
