ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Huskies Rejoin AP Rankings Following 3-Week Absence

By Dan Raley
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VODX0_0j0xqgly00

The UW re-enters the poll at No. 24 after beating Oregon State.

The University of Washington football team returned to the Associated Press Top 25 poll following a three-week absence, checking back in at No. 24 after securing a last-second  24-21 victory over Oregon State, which previously held that position.

After opening the season 4-0, the Kalen DeBoer-coached Huskies advanced as high as 15th in the rankings before consecutive road losses to UCLA and Arizona State dropped the UW to 21st and then out of the poll altogether.

The UW (7-2 overall, 4-2 Pac-12) now must face the toughest and highest-ranked team on its schedule — No. 6 Oregon (8-1, 6-0) in Eugene next Saturday at 4 p.m. in a nationally televised contest on FOX.

The Huskies and Ducks are among five Pac-12 teams ranked in the AP poll, joined by the USC Trojans (8-1, 6-1) at No. 8, the UCLA Bruins (8-1, 5-1) at No. 9 and the Utah Utes (7-2, 5-1) at No. 13.

In a battle of new coaches in Oregon's Dan Lanning and DeBoer, the first-year Husky coach has his work cut out for him this week in a bitter rivalry spanning more than a century.

The Huskies hold a 60-48-5 edge, but have lost the last three meetings and 15 of the previous 17.

AP TOP 25

1. Georgia (9-0), 1,574 votes (62 first place)

2. Ohio State (9-0), 1,500 votes (1)

3. Michigan (9-0), 1,455

4. TCU (9-0), 1,361

5. Tennessee (8-1), 1,339

6. Oregon (8-1), 1,258

7. LSU (7-2), 1,132

8. USC (8-1) 1,061

9. UCLA (8-1), 1,040

10. Alabama (7-2), 1,009

11. Ole Miss (8-1), 962

12. Clemson (8-1), 938

13. Utah (7-2), 881

14. Penn State (7-2), 735

15. North Carolina (8-1), 676

16. Tulane (8-1), 607

17. North Carolina State (7-2), 547

18. Texas (6-3), 399

19. Liberty (8-1), 358

20. Notre Dame (6-3), 316

21. Illinois (7-2), 262

22. UCF (7-2), 257

23. Kansas State (7-2), 247

24. WASHINGTON (7-2), 187

25. Florida State (6-3), 78

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 78, Kentucky 61, Coastal Carolina 46, Wake Forest 34, Oklahoma State 21, Baylor 19, Kansas 10, Mississippi State 8, South Carolina 6, Troy 5, USTA 5, Oregon State 3 , Louisville 3, San Jose State 1.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Bass on not being recruited by Washington: 'They have too much academic prowess for a JUCO guy'

Recruiting in college football is a never-ending war that stretches across programs, families, and, frequently, state borders. A five-hour drive separates the campuses of Oregon and Washington but the recruiting trails these two programs take often overlap. The Ducks and Huskies recruit each other's states and up and down the West Coast and often end up in the final choices for their best recruits. Oregon's team is full of players from Washington, including former five-star Josh Conerly Jr., who committed to the Ducks over his hometown Huskies.
EUGENE, OR
750thegame.com

Oregon-Washington set for 4 p.m. kickoff on FOX

Bo Nix and the Oregon Ducks face Michael Penix and the Washington Huskies on Saturday at 4 p.m. on FOX (AP Images) The Oregon Ducks, poised to move up in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings, host their rivals to the North on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Details on...
EUGENE, OR
Alt 95.7

Missoula vs Seattle: Driving In The Snow

Are Montana winters really that bad? Really? We covered the signs that Montana residents know to look for when it's too cold, and even provided some tips for University of Montana freshmen on how to deal with the cold as newly-minted Missoula residents. But what about a place from which...
MISSOULA, MT
The Stranger

Slog PM: Another Death on Aurora, Heat Pumps for All, and Seattle Almost Accomplished Something before Changing Its Mind

Aurora Avenue just racked up its sixth death of the year. Congratulations to WSDOT on maintaining Aurora Ave’s record as the deadliest street in Seattle. Nearly a fifth of all traffic deaths in the city happen on this one state-owned road, and to nobody’s surprise, a driver killed a pedestrian there this morning (a man in his 30s who was crossing the road). Don’t worry, though, the city just conducted a survey on how Aurora Ave could be improved, and they plan to start designing some changes next year. I’d suggest erecting memorials for each person killed by drivers, but they’d probably run out of space pretty quickly.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Elder statesmen of Washington weigh in on current politics

As yesterday’s election was underway, KIRO Newsradio checked in with three ‘elder statesmen’ of Evergreen State politics for some perspective and for the long view of democracy in America, circa Nov. 8. Politics – and democracy – go way back in the Northwest. Historians point to the...
SEATTLE, WA
Axios

Nervous buyers watch housing prices slide in Seattle

Though buying a house in the Emerald City remains far from affordable for many, interest rate increases and more listings on the market means a correction is underway, according to a recent RE/MAX national housing report. Driving the news: The Seattle housing market continues to cool with a 120% rise...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Timeline: Tracking the next storm system in western Washington

SEATTLE — We're already tracking the next weather maker arriving Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will bring another round of lowland rain and mountain snow. Before the system arrives later tonight, most of Saturday will be a breather and a day of recovery after a wild day of weather Friday. The majority of western Washington will stay dry with only a few showers and a mixture of a few sunbreaks. The gusty winds gradually relax throughout the day Saturday.
SEATTLE, WA
washingtonbeerblog.com

2022 Washington Beer Awards: The list of winning beers and breweries

Friday night in Puyallup, brewers from across the state gathered for the annual Washington Beer Awards ceremony. The winners were announced and the medals were handed out. We share the list of winning breweries and beers below. (Pictured above: Four Generals Brewing & Logan Brewing, winners in the Collab Beer category.)
PUYALLUP, WA
HuskyMaven

HuskyMaven

Seattle, WA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

HuskyMaven is a FanNation channel covering University of Washington athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy