Huskies Rejoin AP Rankings Following 3-Week Absence
The UW re-enters the poll at No. 24 after beating Oregon State.
The University of Washington football team returned to the Associated Press Top 25 poll following a three-week absence, checking back in at No. 24 after securing a last-second 24-21 victory over Oregon State, which previously held that position.
After opening the season 4-0, the Kalen DeBoer-coached Huskies advanced as high as 15th in the rankings before consecutive road losses to UCLA and Arizona State dropped the UW to 21st and then out of the poll altogether.
The UW (7-2 overall, 4-2 Pac-12) now must face the toughest and highest-ranked team on its schedule — No. 6 Oregon (8-1, 6-0) in Eugene next Saturday at 4 p.m. in a nationally televised contest on FOX.
The Huskies and Ducks are among five Pac-12 teams ranked in the AP poll, joined by the USC Trojans (8-1, 6-1) at No. 8, the UCLA Bruins (8-1, 5-1) at No. 9 and the Utah Utes (7-2, 5-1) at No. 13.
In a battle of new coaches in Oregon's Dan Lanning and DeBoer, the first-year Husky coach has his work cut out for him this week in a bitter rivalry spanning more than a century.
The Huskies hold a 60-48-5 edge, but have lost the last three meetings and 15 of the previous 17.
AP TOP 25
1. Georgia (9-0), 1,574 votes (62 first place)
2. Ohio State (9-0), 1,500 votes (1)
3. Michigan (9-0), 1,455
4. TCU (9-0), 1,361
5. Tennessee (8-1), 1,339
6. Oregon (8-1), 1,258
7. LSU (7-2), 1,132
8. USC (8-1) 1,061
9. UCLA (8-1), 1,040
10. Alabama (7-2), 1,009
11. Ole Miss (8-1), 962
12. Clemson (8-1), 938
13. Utah (7-2), 881
14. Penn State (7-2), 735
15. North Carolina (8-1), 676
16. Tulane (8-1), 607
17. North Carolina State (7-2), 547
18. Texas (6-3), 399
19. Liberty (8-1), 358
20. Notre Dame (6-3), 316
21. Illinois (7-2), 262
22. UCF (7-2), 257
23. Kansas State (7-2), 247
24. WASHINGTON (7-2), 187
25. Florida State (6-3), 78
Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 78, Kentucky 61, Coastal Carolina 46, Wake Forest 34, Oklahoma State 21, Baylor 19, Kansas 10, Mississippi State 8, South Carolina 6, Troy 5, USTA 5, Oregon State 3 , Louisville 3, San Jose State 1.
