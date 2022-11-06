ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Yakima Herald Republic

Morning Briefing: Nov. 11, 2022

WASHINGTON — Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell were sued by the District of Columbia on Thursday, accused of colluding to deceive fans by lying about an inquiry into “sexual misconduct and a persistently hostile work environment” within the team. The individual club...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks take a page from 2018, embrace ‘field trip’ to Germany

MUNICH — For the Seahawks, Wednesday segued into Thursday without the benefit of a night’s sleep other than the fitful one on an interminable plane flight from Seattle across the Atlantic Ocean onto another continent. “It felt like one big day," quarterback Geno Smith said. And yet there...
Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks QB Geno Smith can’t escape Russell Wilson shadow even in Germany

MUNICH — For as long as he’s the Seahawks quarterback, Geno Smith doesn’t figure to ever fully escape the shadow of Russell Wilson. But maybe eventually it won’t loom as large as it does in this, his first season as Wilson’s full-time successor as starter.

