Team-focused Nets face Lakers, seek weekend L.A. sweep
Sharing the ball and reaping the rewards, the Brooklyn Nets are playing their best basketball of the season heading into
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks vs. Bucs: Seattle Times sports staff makes Week 10 predictions
Bob Condotta (7-2) Seahawks 24, Bucs 16: There's no reason not to keep riding the ride at this point. The Seahawks are rolling, healthy and seem to be a good matchup for what Tampa Bay is right now. And this probably won’t feel like anything close to a road game.
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks arrive in Munich, hope for ‘crazy and loud’ environment vs. Bucs
MUNICH — Seahawks coach Pete Carroll called a roughly 24-hour period that included meetings and a practice in Renton, a flight to Munich and another practice once the team arrived “like the longest day ever." But safety Quandre Diggs wasn’t fooled. “The coaches got an extra day...
Yakima Herald Republic
Morning Briefing: Nov. 11, 2022
WASHINGTON — Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell were sued by the District of Columbia on Thursday, accused of colluding to deceive fans by lying about an inquiry into “sexual misconduct and a persistently hostile work environment” within the team. The individual club...
Yakima Herald Republic
2022 season hasn’t gone well for Tom Brady, but Seahawks know that can change
MUNICH — Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles surveyed the jampacked room of reporters at the team’s first German news conference Friday and said with a wry smile, “They didn’t come to see me.”. No, coach, they didn’t. The media, mostly international, came to see the...
Yakima Herald Republic
What to watch for when Seahawks face Bucs in Week 10 — plus Bob Condotta’s prediction
MUNICH — When the Seahawks have taken their talents out of the United States, they’ve seen it turn out just fine — a 50-17 win over Buffalo in Toronto in 2012 and a 27-3 win over the Raiders in London in 2018. The Seahawks will try to...
Yakima Herald Republic
Cade Otton presses on to his Bucs vs. Seahawks in Germany, shining amid his greatest loss
Nov. 12—MUNICH — Here, across the continent and an ocean, Cade Otton is at the top of his football life. "Yeah, it's awesome. It's such a unique opportunity to come over to Europe, my first time here, and to be able to play an awesome football game against my hometown team," he said.
Yakima Herald Republic
With a win over the GOAT, Seahawks QB Geno Smith can make a statement that his hot start is ‘for real’
MUNICH — For a few brief moments last week, it was tempting to wonder again — was the magic of Geno Smith's surprising first half as Seahawks QB finally starting to turn to dust?. Instead, after throwing his first pick-six of the season, which allowed Arizona to briefly...
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks take a page from 2018, embrace ‘field trip’ to Germany
MUNICH — For the Seahawks, Wednesday segued into Thursday without the benefit of a night’s sleep other than the fitful one on an interminable plane flight from Seattle across the Atlantic Ocean onto another continent. “It felt like one big day," quarterback Geno Smith said. And yet there...
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks QB Geno Smith can’t escape Russell Wilson shadow even in Germany
MUNICH — For as long as he’s the Seahawks quarterback, Geno Smith doesn’t figure to ever fully escape the shadow of Russell Wilson. But maybe eventually it won’t loom as large as it does in this, his first season as Wilson’s full-time successor as starter.
Yakima Herald Republic
‘He’s got the stuff that shocks you’: How Kenneth Walker III has burst onto the scene for Seahawks
RENTON — It’s all happened so quickly for Kenneth Walker III. In a matter of weeks, the Seahawks’ running back has gone from rookie backup to established starter to Hall of Fame-level hype. He has a marketable nickname, a viral photo and the merchandise store to go with it.
