Reports: Mets to pick up Daniel Vogelbach's option, Chris Bassitt to decline his

Returns to Queens appear to be have yes, one maybe when it comes to potential Mets free agents.

According to Audacy MLB insider Jon Heyman, The Mets are planning to pick up DH Daniel Vogelbach's $1.5 million option, but RHP Chris Bassitt is going to decline his $19 million mutual option.

Vogelbach was acquired at the trade deadline and had 183 plate appearances as a Met, slashing .255/.393/.436 with six home runs and 25 RBI in 183 plate appearances as part of the Mets' DH group.

The lefty slugger had signed a one-year deal with a 2024 option with Pittsburgh prior to last season, and the option had a $200,000 buyout. Looking ahead, the soon-to-be 30-year-old looks like at least the heavy half of a DH platoon again in 2023, as the team also still has fellow deadline acquisition Darin Ruf under contract for next season as well.

As for Bassitt, the Mets dealt for him prior to last season and avoided his final season of arbitration with an $8.65 million deal with the mutual option that contained a $150K buyout had the Mets declined it. The righty went 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA in 181 2/3 innings, and as he will play next season at age 34, this may be his only chance to cash in on a multi-year deal.

It is possible the Mets offer him the qualifying offer, which, at $19.65 million, is less than a million dollars more than the salary he and they could have opted into.

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Listen live to WFAN via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Follow WFAN on Social Media:

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch