LOOK: James Robinson scores first touchdown as a Jet

Welcome home, James Robinson!

The Jets’ lone pre-trade deadline acquisition scored his first TD with Gang Green in a big spot Sunday, catching a seven-yard pass from Zach Wilson late in the third quarter to give the Jets their first lead of the day:

Robinson was acquired from Jacksonville last week and had five rushes for 17 yards and one target in his debut last Sunday against New England. He was much more involved in the offense leading up to Sunday’s touchdown, the TD grab his second catch of the day (on two targets) to go along with seven rushes for 13 yards.

The TD came after a bizarre series of events over five minutes of gameplay: the Jets’ initial drive of the half was paused for 10 minutes after the stadium’s sky cam snapped, and when play resumed, the Jets lost the ball on a strip sack by Zach Wilson…but got it back two plays later when Sauce Gardner picked off Josh Allen, which led to the touchdown that gave Gang Green their first lead over Buffalo since 2020.

