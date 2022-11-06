ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Comments / 1

Related
oilcity.news

Laird, Nicolaysen, Milne win four-year seats on Natrona County Commission

CASPER, Wyo. — Three four-year seats on the Natrona County Commission were up for election this year, and all three will be filled by Republican candidates. Republican Dallas Laird, a former Casper City Council member, secured the most votes in the race to fill the four-year seats on the Natrona County Commission. Incumbent Commissioners Jim Milne and Peter Nicolaysen secured enough votes to grab the two other seats available, defeating Democratic challenger Tom Radosevich and Libertarian challenger Shawn Johnson.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper College Unveils New Veterans Center

On Monday, Casper College officially unveiled its new Veterans Center, with around 60 people in attendance to hear the college talk about the center and to see the ribbon cutting. Nicholas Whipps, Veteran and Military Student Services Coordinator with the college, said that the center officially opened at the beginning...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (10/31/22–11/7/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 31 through Nov. 7. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Final Election Results: Conservation, Fire Districts

These are the final unofficial results of all 42 precincts reporting for the Natrona County Fire Protection District, the Casper Mountain Fire Protection District and the Natrona County Conservation District. On Thursday, the Natrona County Canvassing Board will meet to verify the unofficial results. The board is composed of Natrona...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Council Talks Cost Savings at the Ice Arena

On Tuesday, the Casper city council talked about what the city can do to address the amount it spends on the ice arena and where it can save money. Zulima Lopez, parks, recreation, and facilities director with the city, said they have a goal of a cost recovery rate of 65%, meaning the city would spend less on the subsidy, but going back to at least the 2018 fiscal year, the city has only reached 62%.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Early Birds Flock to Casper College to Cast their Votes

"Elections have been busy" said Lionna, one of the volunteers at the Casper College polling place. At 7:45 a.m. they had 37 people vote, which is a little busier than usual. Heather handed out the "I voted stickers" and watched the count. She said this is her first year; she didn't volunteer, she was "voluntold" she joked, all smiles.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

The Natrona County Ballot Count Begins Tuesday Night

It's all over but the counting. Few if any problems were reported from the 42 precincts where voters in Natrona County cast their ballots in the General Election on Tuesday, Natrona County Clerk Tracy Good said Tuesday night. More than 4,000 people cast their absentee ballots at the Clerk's office,...
oilcity.news

Casper PD Incident Report log (11/4/22–11/7/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

New luxury auditoriums coming to movie theaters in Casper, Cheyenne, Rock Springs

CASPER, Wyo. — In the coming days, theater-goers in Casper will have a whole new way to experience films, as Studio City East and Studio City West will each soon unveil a new, state-of-the-art LUXX auditorium. These new auditoriums will feature several cutting-edge amenities and features, including ultra-high-contrast screens...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

PHOTOS: Casper Poll Sites Show Democracy in Action

If there was one word to describe the voting process in Casper on Tuesday, it is 'Steady.'. That's what election officials at both the Wyoming Game & Fish headquarters, and the Natrona County Public Library said Tuesday afternoon. "It's been a big turnout," said Election Judge Amy Gerlock, who presided...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona County Arrest Log (11/8/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Kelly Walsh Volleyball Post-Match Remarks

Kelly Walsh is no stranger to playing in the 4A Volleyball state championship match. They have been in the big match for 7 years in a row but lost to Laramie in 2021 and 2-2020. The Trojans finally got by Laramie in the 2022 semi-final round and then knocked off Cody in straight sets to win their first state title since 2019. This team had 3 returning all-state players in Peyton Carruth, CJ Eskew, and Abi Milby. That was enough talent to pick them as the favorite going into the season.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Early Morning Voters in Casper Cast Their Ballots

The temperature read 27 degrees when K2Radio News arrived. By 7:30 a.m. the Radius Church voting place had counted 50 votes and there was still a line to the door. The parking lot was packed as dozens of people hurried inside and out of the chilly air. Carol, the election...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy