Why Americans are Flocking to Florida
Florida is currently the third-largest state and number-one destination for Americans looking to move into a new home. Florida has traditionally enjoyed a disproportionate influence on American policy, and current trends could only exacerbate this situation.
Eye on the Tropics: Invest 98-L likely to become named storm, Central Florida in its path
ORLANDO, Fla. — Invest 98-L IS developing in the Southwest Atlantic on Sunday morning. The disturbance we’re watching, called Invest 98-L, is now 200 miles north of Puerto Rico. It is likely to become a tropical or subtropical storm in the next couple days east of The Bahamas.
What is the Most Expensive Restaurant Meal in Florida in 2022?
David Berkowitz from New York, NY, USA, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Sometimes, a special occasion calls for a special meal. And although expense doesn't always equal quality, in fine dining, it can indicate an attention to detail that many appreciate. And even for those who'd never think to pay a large amount of money for one meal, it's interesting to see how much others are willing to pay and why.
Is New York A Best State To Live In? The Answer May Shock You
There are pros and cons to living anywhere, but apparently, there are a lot more pros than we realize when it comes to living in the Empire State. I think pretty much everywhere I have lived over the years, at some point I imagined the grass being greener elsewhere. It is human nature - we sometimes get hung up on what bothers us the most about our living situations. And full disclosure - our gripes are usually legitimate. You know, like the high cost of living here in New York.
Can You Believe the No. 1 State New Hampshire People Move to the Most?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. New Hampshire has a lot going for it. It's got no state income tax, beautiful mountains and lakes, and a gorgeous, though small, seacoast area. What's not to love?
Pilots never radioed for help before Ohio plane crash, report finds
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — The two pilots aboard a private plane never signaled that they or their aircraft were in danger in the moments before it crashed into a car dealer’s parking lot last month in southeastern Ohio. A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released Wednesday did not indicate a cause for […]
New Bold Snow Predictions For New Jersey Winter 2022
Last year was a trip weather-wise. While North Jersey had its snowy moments, South Jersey had a lot more snowfall than its used to!. The normal average snowfall in North Jersey is usually about 34 inches of snow. Central Jersey (yes, the center of our state is getting its own designation of Central) usually gets around 28 inches but South Jersey is usually around 18 inches. That is 16 inches less than the North! However, last year South Jersey got the brunt.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Here’s how it could impact NYC later this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tropical Storm Nicole, a strengthening system that could become a hurricane before it thrashes Florida in the coming days, is forecasted to deliver impacts to New York City beginning on Friday, a forecaster told the Advance/SILive.com. Nicole, the 14th named system of the 2022 Atlantic...
Florida’s Miami-Dade County turns red for DeSantis: First GOP gov to win in two decades
Miami-Dade County in South Florida had a change of heart Tuesday and went red as voters supported Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis who is projected to be the first GOP governor to win the county in two decades. The county’s shift from blue to red was part of a predicted successful...
These 3 Upstate NY Metros Best Winter Holiday Destinations in US
Living in Upstate New York has its benefits, especially during the winter months. A new study was done that ranks the best cities in the United States for winter holiday destinations. Three in Upstate New York finished in the top fifty. What Were the Criteria of the Study?. According to...
Gov. DeSantis joined by hundreds of supporters at ‘Unite & Win’ rally in Clearwater
Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke to hundreds of his supporters in a packhouse in Clearwater.
Record-high temperatures set across New York metro area Monday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An unusually-warm autumn day set records at climate sites in the tri-state area Monday as temperatures broke into the low 80s. Nearby Newark, New Jersey, hit 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, shattering the previous record for Nov. 7 previously set in 1938 at 78 degrees. Records at the Newark Liberty International Airport climate station date back to 1931.
pix11.com
NY Gov. Hochul looks to become 1st woman elected to office
Kathy Hochul, who became New York’s governor when her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid scandal, is looking to make history Tuesday by becoming the first woman to win election to the job. NY Gov. Hochul looks to become 1st woman elected …. Kathy Hochul, who became New York’s governor...
iheart.com
Florida Dad Defends His Daughters' Photos Of Their Homecoming Dresses
When proud Florida dad shared a photo of his daughters' homecoming looks, he wasn't prepared for a viral reaction. People came after this Florida dad and his daughters claiming their Homecoming dresses were to provocative for their age. What do you think?. A Florida dad said he went "Papa Bear"...
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s fight to keep NY blue
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Governor Kathy Hochul, who took over last year after former Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid sexual harassment allegations, is now running for the position in her own right. At a rally posted today on her Facebook page, she asked supporters to stand with her this election. “Would you stand with me to […]
WRAL
FAA encourages airlines to fly over water between NC and Florida
Just ahead of the busiest travel period of the year, the Department of Transportation is putting airlines on notice - equip your planes to better utilize airspace between North Carolina an Florida. Just ahead of the busiest travel period of the year, the Department of Transportation is putting airlines on...
Republicans win NY's 1st, 2nd Congressional Districts as results in Suffolk races delayed by 3 hours
Board of Election commissioners for the county say they faced more delays than they anticipated posting results.
njspotlightnews.org
NJ midterms 2022: Delayed results expected for Trenton’s mayoral race
Mercer County voting machine glitch could slow results for rancorous race. The top of the ticket is being dominated by Congress but the future of New Jersey’s capital city is also on the ballot. Races for mayor and a handful of council seats will determine the political fate of Trenton for the next few years.
Republicans Take Lead in Early Voting in Miami
For decades, Miami has been traditional stronghold of Democratic Party voter support, but 2022 may change the long-established pattern. Election supervisors report that more registered Republicans had cast votes in early voting across Miami-Dade County and the entire state. As of Saturday evening, Republicans expanded their early vote by approximately 31,600 across the state, including a lead of approximately 7,000 more early ballots cast in Miami-Dade.
brevardtimes.com
Lettuce Recall In Florida For Salmonella
ORLANDO, Florida – The Food and Drug Administration announced that Kalera Public Limited Company is voluntarily recalling 633 cases of Krunch, Butter, and Romaine whole head variety lettuce with lot codes 001293 and 001294 on the label and sold under the Kalera brand because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
