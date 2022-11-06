Read full article on original website
Amazon Music opens up its entire library to every Prime subscriber, with one major catch
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. These days, most entertainment requires shelling out for a subscription service. Sure, you can try to skip out on monthly payments through digital purchases of your favorite movies and music, but you're bound to miss out on some compelling exclusives. Instead of ditching your Disney+ subscription — I mean, seriously, have you seen Andor? It's so good — you can save some cash by consolidating some of your payments. If you're a Prime member, Amazon's music service is finally a compelling Spotify alternative, though one big catch remains that might keep you paying.
Warning for Android users as Google confirms it’s shutting down important feature
GOOGLE is planning to shut down one of its assistant features. Android users need to be aware that a feature will soon be leaving their device despite only being launched last year. According to 9to5Google, Google is shutting down its Assistant Driving Mode dashboard. Users of the feature will know...
iOS 16.2 adds new Sleep widget for your Lock Screen, Medications widget also coming soon
IOS 16.2 beta 1 launched yesterday to developers with a handful of new features and changes. As it turns out, the update includes a new Lock Screen widget option for Sleep data from the Health app. There’s also a new Medications widget coming soon as well. Sleep. The new...
How to recover deleted photos from the Android gallery without backup
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Accidentally deleting photos or losing access to precious memories can lead to an unpleasant experience on your Android phone. Most gallery apps, including Google Photos, come with a Recycle Bin or Trash to recover your deleted photos in a single tap. You aren’t completely out of luck when you can’t find your favorite images or videos in the trash. You can easily recover deleted photos from your Android gallery using iMobie DroidKit.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is getting Android 13
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. In early August, Samsung kickstarted the Android 13-based One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22 series. Then, towards the end of the month, it expanded the program to include its flagship phone from 2021, the Galaxy S21 series. With the Galaxy S22 series receiving the stable One UI 5 build in the third week of October, it was only a matter of time before last year's flagship Galaxy S phones received their update as well. Now, reports from Galaxy S21 owners in parts of Europe are trickling in about the stable Android 13 update hitting their phones.
CNET
Google Is Recording You. How to Delete Your Voice History
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. People were understandably freaked out when reports surfaced in 2019 that Google and Amazon were giving human contractors access to audio clips from customers' Google Home (now Google Nest) and Echo devices. Google has since changed its policy, requiring you to opt in to recording voice searches in the first place. Opting in also allows for human review, though the audio is anonymized. (Google does this to improve personalization across its platform.)
How to block ads on your Android phone or tablet
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Most websites and Android apps rely on ads to generate a sustainable revenue. However, some ads can be annoying or malicious. Plus, frequent ad pop-ups over other apps, the lock screen, and the homescreen can spoil the experience on the top Android phones. If you frequently face the same issues, read along to learn to block ads on your Android phone and tablet.
Google Photos: Everything you need to know
Google Photos is Google's AI-based default gallery app on the top Android phones, and it remains one of the best company products in recent years. It's packed with editing tools, a neat media organization, cloud backup, seamless sharing, and cross-platform availability. Whether you are looking for a beginner's guide or want to level up your Google Photos experience, we covered everything you need to know about Google's media storage service.
5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your iPhone lock screen
The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
Cult of Mac
5 iOS 16.1 features to try right away
Although Apple announced iOS 16 at WWDC22 and released it on September 12, not all promised features made their way into the first public build. With iOS 16.1, which just became available Monday, Apple delivered many such promised features. Once you install it on your iPhone, check out the five iOS 16.1 features you should try right away.
The best free apps for video calling in 2022
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Although in-person interactions remain superior to virtual ones, it's not always feasible. Most users prefer video calling apps on their top Android phones to stay in touch with long-distance relatives and friends. It's also a practical solution for managing and communicating with team members from several regions worldwide.
You cannot avoid Gmail’s new look anymore
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. At the beginning of this year, Google announced a new Gmail layout with deeper Chat, Meet, and Spaces integration. It has been slowly rolling out the redesign in phases to users. Initially, it was available on an opt-in basis before Google pushed it to a small section of users in June on an opt-out basis. Then, in July, Gmail's revamped integrated view was rolled out to all Chat users. So far, you could avoid transitioning to the new look by turning off Chat for your account. This option won't be available from now on, as Google is making the new Gmail layout the "standard experience" for all users.
The Verge
Amazon Photos has finally been redesigned for Android users
Amazon Photos on Android has been redesigned to make app navigation and sharing photos and videos easier for its users, bringing the service in line with a similar update that rolled out to iOS devices almost a year ago. Now, Amazon Photo users can search a photo gallery from the...
technewstoday.com
What Does Queued Mean in Gmail?
Are your emails not reaching the recipient? If so, they might not be lost yet in the Google server but stuck in a different email folder after leaving your draft. Issues with storage, the internet, and even the entire Gmail application can cause problems with your account. In such cases, your emails do not go out to your recipients but remain in your Gmail Outbox in an email queue.
Samsung's original Galaxy Fold will now receive less frequent updates
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Samsung provides the best software support in the Android ecosystem, with its recent mid-range Galaxy A and flagship devices being promised up to five years of security patches. Older devices are eligible to receive three years of OS updates and four years of security patches. As devices in the company's roster age, they move from a monthly security update cycle to a quarterly or biannual one to make room for new products. That's what is happening with the original Samsung Galaxy Fold, which is moving to a quarterly security patch schedule as it nears its end of life in terms of software support.
Business Insider
How to download music from Google Play Music on your iPhone, Android, or computer
Google Play Music is a streaming music service found on Android phones, but is also available for the iPhone and for desktop computers. You can download music from Google Play Music for offline listening on many different devices. If you sign out of your Google account, any downloaded music will...
How to set up One UI 5 homescreen on Samsung Galaxy phones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Samsung has officially released One UI 5 software based on Android 13 to the top Samsung Galaxy phones. Apart from Android 13 add-ons like per-app language settings, and deeper Material You integration, Samsung added several lock screen and homescreen customization tricks to take your Galaxy experience to the next level. Here are the best tips to set up One UI 5 home screen.
Pixel Call Assist is the best thing about the Pixel 7
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. In our reviews of the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro, we praised the refinements of themes introduced with the Pixel 6. While the jump from the Pixel 6 to the Pixel 7 may take some consideration, you can rest assured you're getting one of the best Android phones on the market. Many things make the Pixel 7 lineup great, from the sleek design to the phenomenal cameras, but everyday things make and break a phone.
You may need to buy a new Chromecast if you want to try Netflix's new ad-supported plan
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. After months of rumors and speculation, Netflix's ad-supported plan finally launches today. Available for $6.99 per month, it might help the streaming giant gain back some of its lost subscribers. It's a tempting option for anyone capable of putting up with ads and a 720p resolution cap, but if you're still rocking some older hardware, you might want to think twice. Anyone with a non-Google TV Chromecast will need to start looking for a new device.
ChromeOS gets serious about gaming as Steam support enters beta
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Gaming on ChromeOS has come a long way over the last decade. What started out as an impossibility — save for anything playable in a browser — has evolved into a cornucopia of options. Not only have Android games and cloud streaming transformed the best Chromebooks into capable methods for playing your favorite new titles, but Steam for ChromeOS has been in the development phase for years now. Today, Steam for Chromebooks is moving into beta, marking another step towards local PC gaming on Google's OS.
