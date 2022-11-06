ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Black Adam Rules The Box Office Again As Smile Prepares To Hit An Excellent Milestone

By Eric Eisenberg
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43jfvU_0j0xpjNw00

As the calendar flipped over to November this past week, Hollywood didn't put up much of an effort to provide theaters with new wide releases – something that we've seen happen multiples times in 2022. With Halloween in the rear view mirror and Ryan Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set to take over multiplexes the world over in just a few days, the box office crown was left open to be taken for a third time by the star power of Dwayne Johnson in Jaume Collet-Serra's Black Adam .

Check out the Top 10 for this past weekend at the box office below, and join me after for analysis!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OMNu4_0j0xpjNw00

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

TITLE WEEKEND GROSS DOMESTIC GROSS LW THTRS
1. Black Adam $18,520,000 $137,365,701 1 3,985
2. One Piece Film: Red* $9,475,251 $9,475,251 2,367
3. Ticket To Paradise $8,510,000 $46,734,120 2 4,066
4. Smile $3,999,925 $99,107,000 4 3,046
5. Prey For The Devil $3,875,000 $13,643,710 3 2,980
6. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile $3,360,000 $36,566,868 7 3,005
7. The Banshees Of Inisherin $2,001,000 $3,034,102 11 895
8. Till $1,875,580 $6,583,014 6 2,136
9. Halloween Ends $1,400,000 $63,445,190 5 2,929
10. Terrifier 2 $1,220,075 $9,858,425 8 1,245

In Its Last Weekend At #1 Domestically, Black Adam's Ticket Sales Exceed $300 Million Worldwide

As I have emphasized in the last few weeks, analysis of Black Adam 's journey at the box office has to be done keeping in mind the project's budget. According to Variety , it took a reported production budget of $195 million to bring the DC Comics property to life, and that notably doesn't include costs for marketing, publicity, and development. The blockbuster has had a mountain to climb in the accounting department since it was first released in mid-October... and only now are the numbers are starting to look a bit rosier.

It can't be said that Black Adam is doing particularly well domestically. It's now ranked in the Top 10 releases of 2022, but achieving that ranking meant pushing past Jordan Peele's Nope , which is a film that was made with a budget about a third the size of the Dwayne Johnson tentpole release. To date, per The Numbers , the movie has made $137.4 million in the United States and Canada, which means that it is at minimum $200 million away from accompanying this year's other major superhero movies on the chart (Taika Waititi's Thor: Love And Thunder made $343.3 million; Matt Reeves' The Batman made $369.3 million; and Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness made $411.3 million).

Black Adam is still far away from those titles in the worldwide box office rankings as well, but at the very least the numbers look better when put in context with the budget. Thanks to the global earnings from ticket sales this past weekend, the movie has now made $319.7 million to date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36zggP_0j0xpjNw00

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Black Adam 's ticket sales are surely going to plummet next weekend, as almost the entirety of its target audience is going to be purchasing tickets to see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , and it probably means that the movie is going to go down in the books as a financial disappointment for Warner Bros. There is, however, a silver lining to be observed, which is that it may still have set the table for a more positive future.

Dwayne Johnson may not have successfully changed the hierarchy of power in the DC universe with his first comic book movie, but the star is now an established presence in the DC Extended Universe, and thus the potential exists for him to be a part of greater success that may build in the years to come with James Gunn and Peter Safran now the co-CEOs of DC Films . The origin story heavy lifting for the character is out of the way and now the promise of Black Adam vs. Superman can be fulfilled – and presumably that two-hander would be a much bigger draw for audiences than the former's solo film.

Black Adam may go down in the books as a loss for Warner Bros. in 2022, but taking proper advantage of the potential that it leaves on the board will be the way to reclaim its legacy in the next decade.

One Piece Film: Red Is The Third Anime Movie To Make A Big Impression Thus Far In 2022

While all of the major studios decided to not put out a new wide release this past Friday, Crunchyroll took advantage of the situation and ended up putting out the film that claimed second place in the weekend's Top 10. Gorō Taniguchi's One Piece Film: Red , the fifteenth title in the One Piece Film series (and based on the manga of the same name), made $9.5 million this past weekend – putting it ahead of Ol Parker's Ticket To Paradise in tickets sales over the last three days.

This is the second time in the last few months that Crunchyroll has captured attention with a big screen release, though the numbers aren't quite as big. In August, the distributor had Tetsuro Kodama's Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero go head-to-head with Baltasar Kormákur's Beast , and it won the weekend earning $21.1 million.

It marks the third time that we've seen a widly released anime film in the Top 3 of the weekend box office thus far in 2022, as Seong-Hu Park's Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie made $18 million in its first few days of release in March and took second place in the rankings behind The Batman (which was in its third weekend at the time).

Smile Prepares To Eclipse $100 Million Domestically

Spooky season may technically be over, but that doesn't mean that we're done celebrating the brilliant horror hits of this past October. Parker Finn's Smile has been doing exceptional business since its release in he middle of last month, and as a result it is about to cross a stellar milestone. With the estimated $4 million made by the creepy feature in the last few days, it has now made $99 million domestically – which means it will soon become one of only 15 titles to reach nine figures in 2022.

The significance of this is primarily registered in recognition of the fact that Smile only cost $17 million to make . It's well on its way to being remembered as one of the biggest success stories of the year.

As mentioned earlier, this upcoming Friday will see the highly anticipated arrival of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , and the question about its success isn't whether or not it will do well, but instead about how well it will do. Could it top the opening of Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness , which made $187.4 million when it hit theaters in May? Head back here to CinemaBlend next Sunday to see the results – and keep track of everything that is on the way in what remains of the year by reading our 2022 Movie Release Calendar .

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch gets real about the MCU’s lack of depth as Brie Larson is let off the hook for once

This Saturday has turned out to be a convention of controversial criticisms in the Marvel sphere, as one of the MCU’s biggest stars has spoken out about the franchise’s perceived lack of emotional depth while the fandom is yet again blasting Captain Marvel, but is this time defending its leading lady. Elsewhere, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler talks about the big themes behind his incoming Black Panther sequel as a Spider-Man identity thief raises hopes and crushes dreams all in one go.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland lined up for a swift Spider-Man return as Marvel fans get blamed for a DC movie’s ban

It’s been another big week for the world of Marvel, even if we can expect all of the focus to shift towards Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the hotly-anticipated sequel gears up to tear the box office a new one this coming Friday. Today finds Tom Holland being linked with a surprisingly swift return as Spider-Man, while MCU fans are catching some heat for allegedly pushing for a DC blockbuster to get banned from an entire nation. Straightforward, the world of superheroes most certainly is not.
Glamour

Elliot Page and Mae Martin Appear to Make Their Red-Carpet Couple Debut

It looks like Elliot Page and Mae Martin are more than friends. On November 5, the Umbrella Academy star and the creator of Netflix’s Feel Good suited up in Gucci for the LACMA Art +Film Gala in Los Angeles. Page looked dapper as ever in a double-breasted black suit and bow tie, while Martin wore a navy and black suit, opting to go tieless and leaving their white oxford unbuttoned at the collar.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: Kit Harrington's Upcoming Return, Explained

Now that fans have accepted their return to Westeros, many have their eye on the spinoff that is most closely related to Game of Thrones — SNOW. Over the summer, fans learned that Kit Harington himself had pitched a sequel to Game of Thrones where he would reprise his role as Jon Snow. Scroll down to a rundown of all the updates we've gotten on that project so far.
Cinemablend

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Ryan Coogler Explains What Happened To Daniel Kaluuya's W'Kabi After He Sided With Killmonger

Back in July, Daniel Kaluuya confirmed that he was not part of the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the actor expressed his disappointment with the development – but what was not revealed at the time was the status of his character, W'Kabi, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Truth be told, the answer to this question is not featured in the movie itself either, as there is only a brief mention of him in one scene… but for those curious about what’s going on, writer/director Ryan Coogler has an explanation.
ComicBook

The Nightmare Before Christmas Director Henry Selick Says Putting Tim Burton's Name on the Movie Was "Unfair"

It's safe to say that The Nightmare Before Christmas is one of the most famous animated films ever made, and it's often presented as Tim Buton's The Nightmare Before Christmas. While the Batman and Beetlejuice director created some of the characters and produced the film, a common misconception is that he also directed it. However, the beloved movie was actually helmed by Henry Selick who also directed James and the Giant Peach and Coraline as well as the new Netflix film Wendell & Wild. While speaking to The AV Club about his newest movie, the topic of The Nightmare Before Christmas came up, and the director revealed how he feels about not getting the credit he deserves.
Cinemablend

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Review: Ryan Coogler's Somber Marvel Blockbuster Is A Remarkable Work

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is not the film that it was intended to be when development first began on the sequel back in in 2018. Sure, writer/director Ryan Coogler knew that he wanted to introduce Namor The Submariner as the titular hero’s foil in the story he was crafting, but said hero was supposed to be Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa – the newly crowned King of Wakanda in the midst of his rule following the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.
Cinemablend

Paramount CEO Defends Tom Cruise And Co’s Reasoning Behind Holding Top Gun: Maverick For Years And Whether Or Not A Sequel Makes Sense

Top Gun: Maverick took even longer than we expected to get to the screen, but it was worth it for Paramount. Top Gun Maverick is the highest grossing movie of the year and, barring the massive success of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever or a late box office run from Avatar: The Way of Water, it’s going to end the year that way. It’s a clear vindication of Paramount’s decision to wait until the box office was in a state to better ensure the film’s success. However, that ended meaning the film was delayed for a really long time.
Cinemablend

Skyfall’s Javier Bardem Had No Clue His James Bond Seduction Scene Was Almost Removed

Ten years ago today, the canon of James Bond movies was riding high on the blockbuster debut of Skyfall. The most financially successful 007 entry, and the celebration of the franchise’s 50th anniversary, it pitted Daniel Craig’s Bond against perhaps his most formidable foe: Javier Bardem’s Raoul Silva. While one of the most iconic encounters between these two sons of MI6 was almost cut from the film, Bardem himself was apparently unaware of that fact.
People

Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash Recreate Scene from Clueless 27 Years After Movie Came Out

1995's Clueless celebrated 27 years since it hit theaters in July Clueless stars Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash are feeling nostalgic. On Sunday, Dash, 55, shared a video on TikTok in which she and and Silverstone, 46, appeared together to recreate a classic moment from their beloved 1995 teen comedy. "Would you call me selfish?" Silverstone lip synced to Dash, repeating one of her character Cher's lines from Clueless. "No — not to your face," Dash mouthed back as her character Dionne. The two, who played best friends in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
161K+
Followers
39K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy