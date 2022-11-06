Read full article on original website
2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV vs Bolt EUV - Which One Should You Go For?
Chevrolet has updated the pricing of its electric vehicles, making the Bolt EV and its sibling, the Bolt EUV, the cheapest electric cars you can buy in the U.S. Both offerings now come below the $30,000 mark, a feat only matched by the Nissan Leaf in the segment. But, which one should you buy - the sleeker Bolt EV or the more crossover-ish, larger Bolt EUV? Let's explore the advantages and disadvantages of the two models, so you can make a better-informed decision when springing for your new EV purchase.
Dodge Will Not Give Tuners Access To Its EV Models
There seems to be a trend in the automotive industry right now to give tuners limited access to their own models and only allow certain modifications. For example, Ford has announced that it will only allow authorized tuners access to its next-gen pony car, the 2024 Mustang. And now Dodge is following suit. With the launch of the new all-electric 2024 Charger, third-party vendors will no longer be able to offer performance upgrades for the manufacturer's models.
What If This China-Bound Honda e:N2 Concept Is The Future Of Honda’s Global EV Portfolio?
After introducing the U.S.-bound Prologue electric SUV, Honda debuted a new EV prototype at the Fifth China International Import Expo named the e:N2 Concept, as a part of its e:N Series models, which will be sold exclusively in China. The concept looks far sleeker than the relatively mundane Prologue, and it should compete with the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The e:N2 will hit production sometime in 2027, which means Honda has a considerable amount of time to fine-tune the car.
Everything You Need to Know About the 2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport
One of the last manufacturers you would expect to produce an off-roader is Honda. The brand is more famous for reliable family and city cars and not so much for its SUVs, which in most cases tend to be crossovers. However, after many years of the same old, Honda has come out with the all-new 2023 Pilot Trailsport. It is the largest and most off-road capable SUV the brand has ever produced. It features comfortable seating for a large family, Honda’s largest engine under the hood, and plenty of tech that increases its off-road abilities beyond those of a normal crossover. Here's all you need to know about it.
All-Electric Honda Prelude Could Join The NSX in 2028
Honda is working on an all-electric successor for its NSX super sports car, and this EV sports car could get a companion. According to a rumor from Japan, another two-door sports coupe from the Japanese brand could come onto the market around two years after the NSX. And it could revive the Prelude name in the process.
The Iconic Divco Van: A Bygone Era's Delivery Workhorse
Every generation likes to think they were the first to do things. Young people tend to imagine they are the first to rebel against authority, the first to challenge social norms, and the first to discover new ways of making your life easier. However, when it comes to grocery delivery, old folks had that figured out ages ago. Enter the Detroit Industrial Vehicle Company. Divco vans were purpose-built delivery workhorses that began making the rounds to American families starting in 1926. Drivers delivered staples like bread and milk to growing families for decades.
Here's Why The BMW i4 Is Criminally Underrated
The 2022 BMW i4 hasn't been a runaway success for the German automaker, even though it is a pretty decent car. Its drivetrain is unique in the electric car segment, the performance stands up to much more expensive competition, and it looks good, too. Then why hasn’t it been a bestseller in the segment? Here are all the reasons the BMW i4 warrants a closer look by EV shoppers looking for a more luxurious car, as well as the possible motives steering them away from what is perhaps the best value-for-money electric sedan on sale today.
2023 Audi Q4 Sportback E-Tron 50 Quattro: A New SUV That Hits The EV Sweet Spot
In 2019, Audi introduced the brand's first fully electric vehicle – the e-tron SUV – and within the next 3 years, it expects at least one-third of its portfolio in the U.S. to be electric. The new Audi Q4 begins the next phase of Audi’s EV master plan by being positioned as a more affordable, volume model introducing a younger shopper to the e-tron lineup.
2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE Review: The Perfect Middleground
The RAV4 Prime combines Toyota’s decades of hybrid vehicle experience and builds upon this solid foundation with a compelling evolution. Toyota’s new RAV4 Prime is a plug-in hybrid capable of taking on short trips in an EV-only mode while offering impressive acceleration in hybrid mode. This unique combination means that you can reap the benefits of an EV around town, without range anxiety on longer trips.
This 2017 Shelby Super Snake Widebody Concept Was A Unique Recipe of Performance
When it comes to tuned Mustangs, names like Roush and Saleen are stalwarts of the Mustang modifying scene, but none hold the prestige and storied history of Shelby. As the original in modified Mustangs, the name holds serious value even today after fifty-seven years of production. While the name “Shelby” was sold to Ford to use at the start of the S550 body style in the 2015 model year, Shelby American has retained its headquarters near Las Vegas and has churned out some of the most insane Mustangs ever. When these cars come for sale, you can bet there will be a huge buyer market, especially for higher-specced models like the Super Snake Wide Body that will soon hit the auction block.
Meet The World's First All-Electric Life-Size LEGO Vehicle
When Ford unveiled the F-150 Lightning, it took the world by storm. It wasn't the first all-electric truck by any means, but it was the first all-electric truck built on a vehicle with a huge tradition behind it, and that helped a lot. In fact, Ford received so many preorders for the F-150 Lightning that it had to stop accepting new ones at one point during the summer. But now deliveries have finally started, and the first customers can already enjoy their electric trucks. And while some get to drive them, others get to have a lot of fun building full-sized replicas of the truck, all from LEGO pieces.
Is The E46 BMW M3 The Best M Car Ever?
It's been almost 20 years since the introduction of the E46 M3, and it's fair to say that it's become somewhat of a modern classic. Even today, the E46 M3 is still revered by petrolheads and car enthusiasts, and it's not hard to see why. With its aggressive good looks, race-bred engine, and intoxicating soundtrack, the E46 M3 was truly ahead of its time. Featuring an amazing inline six-cylinder engine and stunning good looks, this car is a real pleasure to drive.
This Funky AEHRA Electric SUV Has Supercar DNA Baked In
The great transition of the automotive industry to electric mobility has many small companies sensing their chance to get a piece of the pie the major manufacturers have been enjoying. And here's another attempt. Aehra is the latest Italian EV startup and has unveiled its first model at its headquarters in Milan. For now, it bears the simple name "SUV" and comes directly with a very special door technology, but technical details are yet to be released.
Every Chevrolet SUV and Pickup Truck On Sale In 2022
2022 is almost over, but there's still time to get a gas-powered or diesel-powered Chevy. Chevrolet has been around for 111 years now, thanks to U.S. government subsidies. Chevy has a vehicle in pretty much every segment from subcompact to full-size SUVs or pickup trucks. It has a couple of EVs right now, but nothing compared to what is coming in the near future. When it comes to affordable vehicles, the sub $20,000 cars are all but dead in the U.S. The Chevy Spark is the last of the breed at $13,600. For SUVs and crossovers, though, Trax is at the bottom of the chain, starting at $21,495. If you are on a budget and looking for a truck or SUV, Chevy is one of your many options. Here's a list of all the crossovers, SUVs, and pickup trucks in its lineup in 2022.
The BMW 3 Series Will Be Updated to Look Like the Upcoming i3 Electric Sedan
BMW will launch its new-class architecture of the future in 2025. In addition to new battery and electric motor technologies, the architecture will have an increased recycling rate for new models at the end of their life cycle. And yet, demand for models with Internal combustion engines continues unabated for the German automaker. For this reason, a rethink has begun at BMW that could have far-reaching consequences for the entire model lineup. If the current 3 Series was originally to be the first model to be replaced by a successor on the New Class architecture in 2025, it will now remain in the lineup with far-reaching design adjustments.
Here's Proof That The Porsche 718 Is Better Than The BMW M4 CSL
Since its official launch earlier in 2022, the M4 CSL has enjoyed a lot of attention from media. Just recently, the guys over Motorsport Magazine put the sports car on the drag track against the 911 GT3 Touring. Just before that, it had to prove itself against the 911 GT3. Now, the same guys over Motorsport Magazine are back with a new video showing the M4 CSL on the Magny-Cours Circuit. They wanted to see how fast the car was and how good it will do compared to other cars they tested in the past. The result was, of course, full of surprises!
Toyota 1JZ vs 2JZ - Picking The Best Engine Swap
Among the many engines Toyota has built, two stand out. Both of them were conceived in the early 1990s and would go on to power some of the most recognizable Japanese cars ever made. We are talking about the 1JZ and 2JZ engines. Although the technology behind them is now over 30 years old, they are still some of the most popular engines used in builds - like this 2JZ-swapped Dodge Charger, for example. While it's true that the 1JZ and 2JZ differ in displacement (2.5-liters vs. 3.0-liters, respectively), there's a lot more than displacement that separates these two iconic engines.
Top 10 Adventure Bikes Under 800cc
While adventure bikes are all the rage at the moment, not everyone has either the budget or the height for one of the 900-1290cc monsters that are topping the sales charts at the moment, but they still want to enjoy the wild trail and long-distance journeys in comfort. Luckily, there is a wide selection of sub-800cc adventure bikes on the market that have all the abilities of their bigger brothers, but none of the height and bulk, and crucially, cost a lot less. Often, going less expensive means compromising on features and performance, but that doesn’t always mean they are worse when it comes to doing what they were designed to do.
The New Honda CL500 Scrambler Can Take Anything You Throw At It
Honda’s 500cc lineup has garnered a lot of fans around the world, and for 2023, the Japanese giant is adding another motorcycle to it - the CL500 scrambler. For those of you who don’t know, the CL badge was borne by Honda’s first-ever scrambler in the 1960s, and 2022 marks 60 years of it. So in a way, the CL500 not only allows the company to attack the hotter-than-ever scrambler market, it also pays homage to the iconic CL.
The Cheapest Ferraris Money Can Buy Today
The cheapest new Ferrari on sale today starts at over $210,000, which is a lot of money. But, what if you want the full-fat experience of owning a prancing horse without having to break the bank? Fear not because we have compiled a list of proper Ferraris that will make you look like a million bucks for the price of a new Accord!
