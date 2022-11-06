Read full article on original website
Riverside Elementary PTO Invites Community and Vendors to Fundraiser Garage Sale on December 3
Riverside Elementary PTO invites the community and vendors to its Garage Sale and Craft Bazaar fundraiser event to support school safety and beautification efforts. The Garage Sale and Craft Bazaar will take place on Saturday, December 3, from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Riverside Elementary’s west parking lot.
New Hookah Lounge Will Cater to Tamarac’s Diverse Population
Alamod Hookah Lounge and Tapas Restaurant, with their Mediterranean-inspired menu, hope to bring an upscale lounge feel to Tamarac. Tamarac Planning Board approved the special exception application for the business at the November 2 meeting. The company still needs official approval from the city commission. Located in the Mural Plaza...
Swastikas Found at Veterans’ Park in Tamarac
Antisemitic graffiti was discovered at Veterans’ Park in Tamarac on Monday, according to Mayor Michelle Gomez. Several swastikas were drawn at the city property, which is under construction, Gomez wrote on her Facebook page. “As Mayor of Tamarac and a member of the Jewish faith, I am appalled and...
Allen Zeman wins Broward School Board seat; Donna Korn gives ‘heartfelt thank you.’
Donna Korn conceded defeat Wednesday in her effort to reclaim a seat on the Broward School Board that she first lost when Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended her. Korn, 50, issued a “heartfelt thank you” on Facebook late Wednesday morning to those who supported her during her 11 years on the School Board, an indirect acknowledgment that businessman Allen Zeman defeated her. Korn first ran the race as ...
Tamarac Election Results are In: Gomez, Daniel, and Wright Win
The Tamarac municipal election results are in: Michelle Gomez, Morey Wright, and Kicia Daniel are the winners. Incumbent Michelle Gomez has won the mayoral race with 12,735 or 55.79% votes. Her challenger Mike Gelin received 10,091 votes — or 11.58%. A current commissioner, Gelin, withdrew from the District 2 race to join the run for the mayor and, with this defeat, will leave the city commission.
Eye on the Arts: Wilton Manors says, “Let it rain”
They say it takes a village to raise a child. To create a seedbed for the arts, it takes a city such as Wilton Manors. The most recent example of the Island City’s commitment to the arts is letitrain.2022, a community-sponsored public art installation. Last weekend, some 20 motivated residents who live in and near Wilton Manors participated in front of city hall, where the first of three installations took place on a sidewalk and bench. They worked as a single team in one location at a time. The second installation took place on the sidewalk in front of and along the driveway to the Shoppes of Wilton Manors. And the third was in Hagen Park, along the walkway from the Community Center building to the Island City Cultural Center.
Miami-Dade, Broward public schools closed Wednesday due to Nicole
MIAMI - Miami-Dade and Broward County public schools announced Tuesday that their schools will be closed Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Nicole and its potential impacts.BCPS Superintendent Dr. Vickie L. Cartwright announced all District schools and offices will be closed on Wednesday, November 9. Also, all school-related activities, field trips and night classes are also canceled. Officials said that additionally, the School Board Meeting and Public Hearing (PBA Impasse Hearing) scheduled for Wednesday, November 9, have been rescheduled for Monday, November 14. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. Schools of the Archdiocese of Miami in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties will remain open on Wednesday. Schools will be closed in Palm Beach County on Wednesday and Thursday.
Afghanistan Officer Jamal Sowell Speaks at Veterans Day Event in Tamarac
The city of Tamarac hosts its annual Veterans Day Ceremony to honor 19 million men and women who served in the military. Held on Friday, November 11, at 10:30 a.m., the ceremony includes special guest speaker Jamal Sowell, USMC Afghanistan Veteran, and U.S. Navy Reserve Officer. A sixth-generation Floridian, Officer...
New Glimpse of Coral Springs’ Cornerstone Development Now Released
Artist renderings of Cornerstone and Site Plans. {City of Coral Springs}. Cornerstone developers offer a peak into the future multiuse development with recently released floor plans and artist renderings of the North and South Blocks. The city’s architectural review committee will discuss these plans further at their meeting on Wed.,...
Boca Raton family sues Palm Beach County school district after Tik-Tok challenge
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Boca Raton family is suing the Palm Beach County School District after a Tik-Tok challenge was performed at school injured a student. 13-year-old Josiah Garmon says at least two classmates asked him how high he could jump and when Garmon showed them, they kicked his feet out from under him.
New breakfast spot Yellow Yolk opens in Coral Springs
Yellow Yolk, a new South Florida breakfast and lunch concept, has opened at The Walk at University in Coral Springs, marking the brand’s first location. According to its creators, Yellow Yolk is a pop-art themed restaurant that offers the perfect combination of trendy Florida eatery and laid back hangout spot for breakfast, brunch, and lunch.
This year’s Celebrity Cook-Off at Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival not to be missed
The audience-favorite Culinary Pavilion will be back for another year at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival this November 13th at the Miramar Regional Park. Hosted by the inimitable Chef Irie, the Culinary Pavilion brings together expert chefs, performing informative demonstrations on jerk techniques, and amateur celebrity chefs ready to duke it out in the Celebrity Cook-Off challenge.
Elections: Incumbent Kelly Skidmore scores win over Dorcas Hernandez in House District 92
State Rep. Kelly Skidmore, a Democrat with six years of legislative experience, has won her bid for House District 92 over newcomer Dorcas Hernandez, according to unofficial results posted on the Palm Beach County elections site. Skidmore secured almost 58% of the more than 85,400 votes cast in the race — a lead of...
‘Anti-Jewish’ Hate: Swastikas Spray-Painted at Tamarac Park May Be Gang Related
The vandal who spray-painted swastikas at Veterans’ Park in Tamarac Monday caused $10,400 in damages, targeting a city property that lacks a single security camera to deter such crimes, law enforcement records show. One or more criminals used graffiti to cover the park’s dock, picnic tables, and a trash...
FBI: Charity operator diverts millions of charitable funds, evading federal income tax
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A 71-year-old man was arrested after investigators say he diverted millions of dollars of charitable funds and evaded federal income tax. Investigators said Douglas Sailors, 71, formerly of Parkland, was charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud as well as subscribing to a false tax return.
Officials warn that Miami-Dade schools will face cuts if voters don't approve tax hike
The cost of living in South Florida has increased dramatically in recent months — with the consumer price index up 10% between August 2021 and August 2022. Still, Miami-Dade County Public Schools is asking residents to dig into their pockets and increase their own property taxes to help raise money for staff pay and safety initiatives.
The Boca Raton Tower Reopens Following a Stunning Transformation
Tower, a luxury hotel within South Florida’s storied resort, is reimagined for travelers of all ages. Boca Raton, FL – South Florida’s iconic resort and private club, The Boca Raton, celebrates the opening of Tower, its fully reimagined fifth hotel that provides an elevated new perspective on luxury travel. Following a $65 million transformation, the 27-story Tower, situated next to the newly constructed Harborside Pool Club, showcases expansive suites, breathtaking vistas, and distinct programming that deliver an unmatched experience for families and travelers of all ages.
Marleine Bastien wins District 2 seat on Miami-Dade Commission
She will succeed Commissioner Jean Monestime, who must leave office due to term limits. After decades of community service and government advocacy, nonprofit director Marleine Bastien is headed to County Hall to take the District 2 seat on the Miami-Dade Commission. She is the first Haitian American woman to win...
Tamarac Candidates Gomez And Gelin Deny Being Behind Smear Campaigns
There is no love lost between incumbent Mayor Michelle Gomez and Vice Mayor Mike Gelin, both hoping to win the mayoral race on November 8. The two disagree on most city matters and often exchange stern words at commission meetings. Smear campaigns on both sides have marred the mayoral race...
Fort Lauderdale’s ex-auditor wins seat on body that fired him
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale’s former longtime city auditor, controversially fired earlier this year, has won a seat on the city commission. Commissioners voted to fire John Herbst in February after conducting a probe into former police Chief Larry Scirotto’s work hours, on and off duty, relating to his second job as a National Collegiate Athletic Association basketball referee.
