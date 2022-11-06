ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sixers reveal James Harden in walking boot, away from team for family

By Ky Carlin
By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=481SqY_0j0xpPgI00
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

CAMDEN, N.J.–The Philadelphia 76ers have only played one game since they found out James Harden would miss a month due to a right foot tendon strain injury and they now have to figure out how to replace his production on the floor.

As far as Harden, himself, is concerned, it is now time to begin his treatment and his rehab so he can return quickly.

The Beard was obviously not able to practice on Sunday, but coach Doc Rivers gave an update on where he is at in the early stages of his recovery and what the team expects of him in this process.

“He feels good,” said Rivers. “He’s in a boot. Our whole thing is just try— tough to condition, but eating right and doing all the right health stuff, doing on the right treatment. He’s doing everything he’s supposed to do and that’s important when he gets back.”

When asked if the Sixers star is in pain, there isn’t much pain there, but Rivers added that there’s a reason for that.

“Not a lot, but he has not put any weight on the foot,” said the coach. “So that’s on purpose. I think the first week, he has to be non-weight bearing for the most part.”

As far as Harden’s involvement with the Sixers, it has been there, but the future Hall of Famer has some personal issues to attend to at the moment. Therefore, he is not with the team.

“Not right now, he’s not,” Rivers added. “He has a personal problem that we want him to take care of. Not for him, family issue and so we want him to take care of that, but he’ll be back in three or four days.”

The Sixers will take on the Phoenix Suns on Monday looking to halt a 2-game skid.

