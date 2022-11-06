Read full article on original website
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Lindsey Blue!
Congratulations to Lindsey Blue of Salina, the Week 9 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Lindsey, who scored 12 of 13 points, wins two tickets and a parking pass to the Kansas City Chiefs' home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Although the season has begun, you...
Salina Central thespians to present 'The Explorers Club'
Friday through Sunday, Salina Central High School Theatre is scheduled to present Nell Benjamin's comedy, The Explorers Club. The production is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Running time is approximately two hours including a 15-minute intermission. Tickets are on sale online and also will...
Colvin exhibition, 'Weecha,' at KWU features Wichita War Dancer
A desire to learn a new photography technique has led to a gallery exhibition for Salinan Tanner Colvin. Weecha, a blend of photography and videography opened today in The Gallery at Kansas Wesleyan University. The exhibition features Wichita War Dancer, a member of the Tohono O’dham and Ponca nations who...
Heart of American Band returns, to perform in Abilene
ABILENE - After a multi-year absence, the Heart of American Band is back!. Sponsored by the Arts Council of Dickinson County, the 32nd Heart of America Band concert is scheduled for 3 p.m. Nov. 20 in the auditorium of Abilene High School, 1400 N. Cedar Street. The concert is open to the public at no charge.
Young SE Minnesota Hunter Airlifted After Fall from Tree Stand
Nelson, WI (KROC-AM News)- A young hunter from Wabasha was airlifted from a Wisconsin property he was hunting at after he fell from his tree stand over the weekend. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the property east of Wabasha shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday. A news release indicates 16-year-old Garret Pavelka told first responders he fell about 20 feet after a limb he was holding while climbing into the stand broke off of the tree.
This Town Has Been Named Friendliest in Minnesota
My first experience with "Minnesota Nice" was nearly 15-years ago when I moved to the state. I parked the moving truck at my apartment complex and within 5-minutes there were 4 or 5 people asking me if they could help unload my belongings. I was honestly taken aback and didn't know why these strangers were all up in my business.
(FINAL) Rochester, MN 2022 General Election Races and Results
The 2022 Rochester, MN city general elections are on Tuesday, November 8. The results of the 2022 election for Rochester Mayor, School Board, City Council, Olmsted County, State Senate (Rochester) and State House (Rochester) races will be posted below as they come in on election night. Interviews with the school board and mayoral candidates are also included below.
GSCF: More than $129,000 in student scholarships available
The Greater Salina Community Foundation is now accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 school year. This year more than $129,000 will be distributed to area students through the foundation’s 32 scholarship funds. Eligible scholarship applicants include graduating high school seniors, current college students and non-traditional students. Each scholarship has...
KANcycle unveils bikeshare integration in Transit app
KANcycle, a bike sharing program of OCCK Transportation, has integrated its system into a single account and app experience. The new offering, available in Transit, enables riders to plan a multimodal trip, and unlock a bike with just a few taps. By merging transit and bikeshare into one experience with...
MN Woman Accused of Going 111 mph in Rochester Fleeing Attempt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Brook Park, MN woman is accused of traveling 111 mph on North Broadway Ave. in an attempt to flee a state trooper in Rochester. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday say 36-year-old Heather Hanson was clocked by a state trooper traveling 71 mph in a 30 mph zone on Broadway near 6th St. Northwest around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The trooper was heading in the opposite direction and turned around to chase the vehicle down and activated his emergency lights.
Salina man sentenced to prison for crash that killed Alliance woman
On April 10, 37-year-old Ryan McElroy, Salina, Kan., killed 22-year-old Blythe Boness of Alliance in a vehicle crash on Highway 2 east of Alliance. "As we know on April 10, 2022 in the afternoon, victim in this case, Blythe Boness, was traveling eastbound on Highway 2 in Box Butte County, Nebraska," Edward Vierk of the Nebraska Attorney General's Office said in Box Butte County District County today. "Blythe had just dropped off her fiancé Bailey to pick up a used truck that would be their future ranch truck. Blythe and Bailey were putting the pieces in place for their life together as husband and wife on a ranch. In fact, at the time of the crash that would soon happen, Bailey was following Blythe approximately two and a half miles behind her in this new used truck that they had purchased. At the time, Blythe was driving her Ford Escape SUV. In her vehicle, she had no other human passenger. She did have her and Bailey's four companions, their loyal dogs, not all of which would survive the upcoming event. And at the same time, the defendant, Mr. McElroy was traveling westbound on Highway 2. He was alone in his Camaro. At that time, he was driving on a suspended Kansas license and in fact, in Kansas, he did have a warrant out for his arrest. He had been drinking that morning, but he'd run out of alcohol and got in his car to go buy more alcohol. At approximately mile marker 92.5 in Box Butte County, Mr. McElroy crossed the center line and began driving in the eastbound lane of Highway 2. This was the lane that Blythe was properly driving in. Blythe made an evasive maneuver to try to avoid Mr. McElroy's oncoming car. She moved towards the north shoulder rather than trying to endanger herself by going into a ditch and the defendant then made another maneuver, returning to his lane, and he struck Miss Boness vehicle. As a result of this collision, Miss Boness was ejected and was killed."
myaustinminnesota.com
Local results from Tuesday’s mid-term election
It was mid-term election day Tuesday in Mower County and across the state of Minnesota, and in local results from Tuesday, Republican Brad Finstad will retain the seat he won in a special election in August in the U.S. 1st Congressional District as he defeated Democratic challenger Jeff Ettinger of Austin with 159,558 votes, or 53.8% to Ettinger’s 125,345 votes, or 42.9%. Ettinger received more votes than Finstad in Mower County with 6,910, or 48.9% to Finstad’s 6,726, or 47,6%. In Senate District 23, Republican incumbent Gene Dornink won re-election over DFL challenger Brandon Lawhead of Austin Tuesday with 20,275 votes, or 60.7% to Lawhead’s 13,051 votes, or 39%. Dornink also received more votes in Mower County with 6,833, or 53.6% to Lawhead’s 5,869 votes, or 46.1%. For State Representative in District 23B, Republican incumbent Patricia Mueller retained her seat Tuesday with 8,336 votes, or 55% to Democratic challenger Tom Stiehm’s 6,786 votes, or 44.7%. Mueller also received more votes in Mower County Tuesday with 6,763, or 53% to Stiehm’s 5,957 votes, or 46.7%. In State District 23A, Republican incumbent Peggy Bennett easily won re-election Tuesday with 12,040 votes, or 65.7% to DFL challenger Mary Hinnenkamp’s 6,252 votes, or 34.1%.
Salina's Bill Burke Park closed for turf improvement project
Salina Parks and Recreation announced this morning that Bill Burke Park is closed as turf work gets underway. From the Salina Parks and Recreation Facebook page:
River renewal, bid awards, arcade on Salina City Comm. agenda
The Smoky Hill River Renewal Project, bid awards, a zoning change, and an arcade ownership change are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
USD 305 revamps its approach to absenteeism
This fall, Salina Public Schools administrators refreshed their approach to absenteeism. One shift they made was toward more and earlier communication about absences between schools and families. The goal is to reduce the number of students who reach the point of chronic absenteeism. This year, each school receives absenteeism data...
Olmsted County Sheriff: Here’s Where You Should Stop for Stoplights
'There's A Chance You're Not Stopping At Stop Lights Correctly. UPDATE: This weekend I was out shopping all over Rochester, and on 4 separate occasions I couldn't make it thru the green light because the people in front of me were so far from the stop line most of us couldn't get thru in time. I thought it might be time for a refresher.
Kansas man dies after electric motorbike strikes SUV
RILEY COUNTY —A Manhattan man died in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Monday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported an Onyx Electric Motorbike driven by Erik S. Dedrickson, 31, Manhattan, was northbound on Tuttle Creek Boulevard in northeast Manhattan and struck the side of a 2012 Subaru Outback driven by Graden Marden, 70, Manhattan, who made a left turn onto Griffith Drive.
Pine Island Woman Injured in Southeast Rochester Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island woman was injured in a crash in southeast Rochester Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Subaru was traveling north on 40th Ave SE and a Saturn was traveling east on Highway 14 when the vehicles collided at the intersection just before 9:30 p.m.
Veterans Day: Salina, Saline County to observe holiday Friday
The upcoming Veterans Day holiday brings with it local government closings. City of Salina and Saline County offices and buildings will be closed on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday. They will return to regular hours on Monday. On Friday and Saturday, the City of Salina Municipal Solid...
