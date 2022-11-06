ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Joe Gibbs' son Coy dies at the age of 49

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Pro Football and NASCAR Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs’ family has suffered a tragedy. Joe Gibbs Racing announced on Sunday that Coy Gibbs, age 49, had died.

The death came hours after Coy Gibbs’ son and Joe’s grandson, Ty Gibbs, won the Xfinity Championship Saturday at Phoenix International Raceway.

Coy Gibbs was at the track and posed with his family for photos after the race.

(Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Coy Gibbs played football at Stanford.

Per Motorsport.com:

Gibbs was a linebacker at Stanford University from 1991 to 1994. Gibbs made his NASCAR debut in the Truck Series in 2000, sharing the driving duties of the No. 18 Chevrolet with his brother, J.D., who died in 2019 from complications following a long battle with a degenerative neurological disease, also at the age of 49.

In 2001, Coy began racing fulltime in the Truck Series … In 2004, after Joe Gibbs was re-hired as Washington’s coach, he joined the team as an Offensive Quality Control assistant, serving in that capacity until 2007.

Coy Gibbs founded the JGRMX team in 2008 and in 2016 was named to his current role of vice chairman and COO and overseeing the organization’s NASCAR programs.

Coy and his wife, Heather, have four children – Ty, Case, Jett and Elle.

Drivers with Joe Gibbs Racing tweeted their sympathies.

Enid
3d ago

Why are so many people dying in their SLEEP, instead of a hospital......He was still a relatively young guy... What's Up here and All over the USA....❓❓❓❓

Rita Bernard
3d ago

condolences to his family goes too soon very sad may his soul rest in peace and rise in glory. .so so sad .sleep onn buddy. sleep onnnnnnn

Shawn M
3d ago

bless the family. the only real thing is love. love isn't tainted by time and is everlasting every other thing comes, and goes with times passage.

