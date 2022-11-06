ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

The Associated Press

Big 12: No. 4 TCU can clinch spot in league title game

Some things to watch during Week 11 in the Big 12 Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK No. 4 TCU (9-0, 6-0 Big 12, No. 4 CFP) at No. 18 Texas (6-3, 4-2) The undefeated Horned Frogs, picked to finish seventh in the preseason poll, can clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game with a win over Texas. Still, much of the focus on Saturday’s game will be former TCU coach Gary Patterson being on the opposite side in burnt orange after winning a school-record 181 wins the last 21 seasons with the Frogs. He is now a special assistant for Texas coach Steve Sarkisian in a role where he can’t directly interact with players. But he is very familiar with his former team while advising Sarkisian and the Longhorns staff.
Salina Post

Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Lindsey Blue!

Congratulations to Lindsey Blue of Salina, the Week 9 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Lindsey, who scored 12 of 13 points, wins two tickets and a parking pass to the Kansas City Chiefs' home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Although the season has begun, you...
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas.

