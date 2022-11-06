Some things to watch during Week 11 in the Big 12 Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK No. 4 TCU (9-0, 6-0 Big 12, No. 4 CFP) at No. 18 Texas (6-3, 4-2) The undefeated Horned Frogs, picked to finish seventh in the preseason poll, can clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game with a win over Texas. Still, much of the focus on Saturday’s game will be former TCU coach Gary Patterson being on the opposite side in burnt orange after winning a school-record 181 wins the last 21 seasons with the Frogs. He is now a special assistant for Texas coach Steve Sarkisian in a role where he can’t directly interact with players. But he is very familiar with his former team while advising Sarkisian and the Longhorns staff.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 32 MINUTES AGO