theappalachianonline.com
PHOTO GALLERY: A journey through Election Day
Jackson Lackey, the 18-year-old leader of canvassing for the Watauga Democratic Party, hands out pamphlets behind Plemmons Student Union, Nov. 8, 2022. Some electioneers are on campus working for over 12 hours straight on the days leading up to election day.
Kingsport Times-News
Final election results: Sullivan County
Sullivan County voters went to the polls Tuesday in an election that revolved around four constitutional amendments and a contested Tennessee governor's race. Locally, U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Kingsport, faced opposition against Democrat Cameron Parsons. Several state representative seats in Sullivan County were unopposed.
theappalachianonline.com
Meet the 2022 Midterm Election candidates
Election Day is Nov. 8 and with 19 candidates on the local ballot, Watauga voters have many decisions to make. The Appalachian has curated responses to questions on certain policy positions of candidates in local office.
WRAL
Voting machine issues prompt ballots to go in emergency bin
Voting machines were down at Hudson Memorial Presbyterian on Tuesday morning. The issue left voters placing their ballots in an emergency bin. Voting machines were down at Hudson Memorial Presbyterian on Tuesday morning. The issue left voters placing their ballots in an emergency bin.
theappalachianonline.com
Meet the Candidates: North Carolina House of Representatives
Election Day is Nov. 8 and with 19 candidates on the local ballot, Watauga voters have many decisions to make. The Appalachian has curated responses to questions on certain policy positions of candidates in local office.
theappalachianonline.com
2022 Election: State unofficial results
All reported numbers will be from the North Carolina State Board of Elections or Watauga County Board of Elections. The Appalachian will not call winners of a race unless there is a statistical certainty that a candidate will win. In order for election results to become official, election officials must...
theappalachianonline.com
Meet the Candidates: Watauga County Board of Education
Election Day is Nov. 8 and with 19 candidates on the local ballot, Watauga voters have many decisions to make. The Appalachian has curated responses to questions on certain policy positions of candidates in local office.
theappalachianonline.com
Meet the Candidates: Board of commissioners and sheriff
Election Day is Nov. 8 and with 19 candidates on the local ballot, Watauga voters have many decisions to make. The Appalachian has curated responses to questions on certain policy positions of candidates in local office.
whqr.org
New sheriffs elected in 11 WNC counties
Voters in 11 Western North Carolina counties elected new sheriffs this year, following a number of retirements and leading to a changing of the guard in this region. BPR talked with some of the retiring sheriffs and community leaders about the constitutional implications of this election. The national group, Constitutional...
Live Results: Lincoln County
Offices on the ballot include the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, Board of Education, sheriff, clerk of Superior Court, Register of Deeds, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, Lincolnton mayor and city council.
Proposed annexation for huge Gray subdivision okayed by planning commission
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City’s planning commission recommended approval of a proposed 135-acre annexation in Gray that could bring hundreds of new single-family homes and condominiums to land near Ridgeview School. After much discussion over the rapid growth Johnson City is experiencing and concerns about the ability of infrastructure and city services to […]
wataugaonline.com
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree makes a stop at Watauga High School
Watauga High School was one of three stops for the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree on Tuesday. The tree’s journey started from the Pisgah National Forest after it was cut on Saturday. In total over the course of two weeks, it will make 14 stops in North Carolina from the mountains to the coast and two stops in Virginia. The Watauga High visit was stop number 7 of the tour.
Mountain Xpress
Vote against the bonds and hold our leaders accountable
This election, Buncombe County is asking us to take out a pair of bonds to pay for affordable housing and open spaces. These are two issues that I deeply support and are laudable goals for every community, especially our community. They match my and our community values, but I’m asking you to vote no.
wataugaonline.com
Treasurer Folwell Returns Missing Cash that Will Assist High Country Residents
(Raleigh, N.C.) – WAMY Community Action is a bedrock anti-poverty agency helping less advantaged people in North Carolina’s high country, but the current state of the economy makes its mission financially challenging. State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, CPA, found some money in the state coffers belonging to the nonprofit, and was in Boone on Thursday, Nov. 3, to return the missing funds.
Microsoft to invest $1B to build data centers in Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Microsoft officials said Wednesday it is investing at least $1 billion for the phased development of four data centers in Catawba County over the next 10 years. The data centers will be in Conover, Hickory and Maiden, county officials said. Those include tracks of land...
Inmate arranged drug deals from the inside in Catawba, Lincoln counties: CLT DOJ
An inmate arranging drug deals from the inside in Catawba and Lincoln counties was sentenced Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Landfill to bring heat on garbage haulers with delinquent accounts
ELIZABETHTON — Businesses in Carter County that have delinquent accounts with the Carter County Landfill may soon be getting letters from the county attorney demanding that those accounts be paid up. That was one result of a discussion during Monday night’s meeting of the Carter County Commission’s Landfill Committee....
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Woman Calls 911 After Being Served “Undercooked Barbecue”
I’m a Shelby girl and one of the things Shelby is known for is its great barbecue. Am I right Cleveland County people? Oh sure, other parts of the state are known for it too, but I was raised on the stuff. One North Carolina woman calls 911 because she says she knows her barbecue and hers was undercooked.
North Carolina man charged with felony after posting woman’s private image: Sheriff
The woman, in this case, said that she had only shared this image with Richard Eric Speagle, 52, of Taylorsville, and no one else would have had access to the image.
WBTV
Iredell County girl's illness used in scam
The sheriff's office has no evidence that carbon monoxide or any other emission from the bus itself caused the symptoms. Deputies have not identified the remains at this time. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.
