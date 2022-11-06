Watauga High School was one of three stops for the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree on Tuesday. The tree’s journey started from the Pisgah National Forest after it was cut on Saturday. In total over the course of two weeks, it will make 14 stops in North Carolina from the mountains to the coast and two stops in Virginia. The Watauga High visit was stop number 7 of the tour.

