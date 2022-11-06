ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
WBRE

Coroner says one dead in SUV rock wall crash

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County coroner’s office confirms with Eyewitness News that one person has died after a car crashed on Interstate 81 Wednesday. Crews reported a car crashed into a rock wall near mile marker 172 on I-81 and the coroner was called to the scene. At this time the coroner did not […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

19-year-old dead after Schuylkill County crash

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced a young man died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning. Officials say the driver, 19-year-old Michael Mislyan, was traveling east on SR 443 near Leckenbill Road, Wayne Township around 5:30 a.m. when he went off the road and crashed into a ditch. Troopers say […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Hunterdon County man charged with DUI following crash

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol following a crash last month in Flemington Borough. On October 11, police responded to the area of Park Avenue and Bonnell Street for a report of a motor vehicle...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

28-Year-Old MontCo Man Killed In Crash: Coroner

A 28-year-old Montgomery County man was killed in a crash on Monday, Nov. 7, officials said. Justin Minnucci, of Souderton in Franconia Township, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest of multiple blunt force injuries due to the 11:45 a.m. crash on West Cherry Lane and Souderton Hatfield Pike, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

SUV flips after crash in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a crash that ended with an SUV flipped over in the road. The SUV hit a parked car around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Front Street, then ended up on its roof, police said. The driver was treated for...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

2 women wounded in Allentown shooting, police say

While Allentown police were investigating the shooting of a woman just after 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of St. John Street, a second woman with a gunshot wound arrived at an area hospital, Assistant Chief Michael Becker reports. Both women suffered wounds not considered life-threatening, Becker added. The...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 dead in crash on I-78 between Routes 100, 863

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Two people are dead after a crash that had part of Interstate 78 closed in Berks and Lehigh counties for hours on Monday, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. A dump truck, which was hauling a skid steer on a trailer, was traveling in...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man charged with DUI in deadly Route 611 crash

L. MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - State Police say a crash on Route 611 that killed an Emmaus woman Sunday afternoon was caused by a drunk driver from Georgia. Richard Schroeder, 53, is charged with DUI-alcohol, homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault while DUI, and associated traffic offenses, according to a news release from state police.
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

3-alarm fire damages multiple homes in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Fire tore through several homes in Allentown early Tuesday. Crews were called to the 500 block of Lumber Street around 2 a.m. Firefighters struck three alarms to get additional manpower to the scene. The fire appears to have spread to three homes. Officials have not said if...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

2 Bodies Found In Bucks County Home, Say Police

Police are investigating two deaths after a pair of bodies were discovered in a Bucks County home on Sunday, Nov. 6, authorities announced. First responders in New Hope Borough said they received a report of a "problem" at 78 Towpath Street, comm just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. On arrival,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
78K+
Followers
29K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy