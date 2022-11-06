Read full article on original website
Man, woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Lehigh County, police say
A man and a woman were hurt about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday when they were struck by a hit-and-run driver on the northbound side of Mauser Street near Route 145 in North Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania State Police report. The 42-year-old man and the 38-year-old woman are from the Laurys Station neighborhood...
Coroner says one dead in SUV rock wall crash
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County coroner’s office confirms with Eyewitness News that one person has died after a car crashed on Interstate 81 Wednesday. Crews reported a car crashed into a rock wall near mile marker 172 on I-81 and the coroner was called to the scene. At this time the coroner did not […]
19-year-old dead after Schuylkill County crash
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced a young man died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning. Officials say the driver, 19-year-old Michael Mislyan, was traveling east on SR 443 near Leckenbill Road, Wayne Township around 5:30 a.m. when he went off the road and crashed into a ditch. Troopers say […]
Coroner identifies 2 local men who died after dump truck crash on I-78
A 63-year-old Alpha man and a 40-year-old Bethlehem man were identified as the two people who died Monday after a dump truck hauling a skid steer crashed into an overpass on Interstate 78 East in Upper Macungie Township, the Lehigh County Coroner reports. Donald T. Gercie, of Alpha, was driving...
N.J. man charged with killing Emmaus woman in crash on Route 611 in Slate Belt
A 53-year-old Morris County man was arraigned Monday evening on a charge of homicide by vehicle while impaired and related counts after the Jeep he was driving Sunday afternoon in Lower Mount Bethel Township crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Subaru head-on, killing the 27-year-old driver, Pennsylvania State Police report.
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County man charged with DUI following crash
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol following a crash last month in Flemington Borough. On October 11, police responded to the area of Park Avenue and Bonnell Street for a report of a motor vehicle...
WOLF
Section of I-81 south in Luzerne Co. closes due to crash
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A crash in Luzerne County shut down a section of Interstate 81 southbound. According to PennDOT, I-81 southbound closed beginning at mile marker 172, but reopened around 2 PM.
N.J. man charged in drunken head-on crash that killed woman, injured 2
A New Jersey man slammed his SUV head-on into another car while driving drunk on Sunday afternoon in Pennsylvania, killing the other driver and injuring two passengers in the other vehicle, according to police. Richard Schroeder Jr., 53, of Mount Olive, was disoriented and had “5 to 10 open and...
28-Year-Old MontCo Man Killed In Crash: Coroner
A 28-year-old Montgomery County man was killed in a crash on Monday, Nov. 7, officials said. Justin Minnucci, of Souderton in Franconia Township, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest of multiple blunt force injuries due to the 11:45 a.m. crash on West Cherry Lane and Souderton Hatfield Pike, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.
WFMZ-TV Online
SUV flips after crash in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a crash that ended with an SUV flipped over in the road. The SUV hit a parked car around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Front Street, then ended up on its roof, police said. The driver was treated for...
Motorcyclist Airlifted To Hospital After Serious Warren County Crash, Police Say
A motorcyclist was airlifted to a nearby hospital after a weekend crash in Warren County, authorities confirmed. A motor vehicle collided with the motorcyclist on Route 173 near milepost 2.2 in Greenwich Township just before 12:50 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Police Chief Richard Hummer told DailyVoice.com on Tuesday. The motorcyclist...
2 dead in dump truck crash on I-78 in Lehigh County (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Deadly I-78 crash caused when dump truck hit overpass, troopers say. The driver and passenger in a dump truck died after the truck crashed Monday morning on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County, according to the Lehigh County coroner. Coroner Daniel A. Buglio confirmed the truck crashed into the Adams...
2 women wounded in Allentown shooting, police say
While Allentown police were investigating the shooting of a woman just after 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of St. John Street, a second woman with a gunshot wound arrived at an area hospital, Assistant Chief Michael Becker reports. Both women suffered wounds not considered life-threatening, Becker added. The...
Bucks County Motorcyclist Crashes, Abandons Bike: Police
A motorcyclist in Bucks County abandoned their bike after crashing, according to police. Authorities in Warrington said they found a motorcycle crashed in a ditch on the Route 202 Parkway near Detweiler Road on Friday, Nov. 4 at around 8:30 p.m. Police said they searched the area with K-9 units...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 dead in crash on I-78 between Routes 100, 863
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Two people are dead after a crash that had part of Interstate 78 closed in Berks and Lehigh counties for hours on Monday, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. A dump truck, which was hauling a skid steer on a trailer, was traveling in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man charged with DUI in deadly Route 611 crash
L. MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - State Police say a crash on Route 611 that killed an Emmaus woman Sunday afternoon was caused by a drunk driver from Georgia. Richard Schroeder, 53, is charged with DUI-alcohol, homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault while DUI, and associated traffic offenses, according to a news release from state police.
WFMZ-TV Online
3-alarm fire damages multiple homes in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Fire tore through several homes in Allentown early Tuesday. Crews were called to the 500 block of Lumber Street around 2 a.m. Firefighters struck three alarms to get additional manpower to the scene. The fire appears to have spread to three homes. Officials have not said if...
skooknews.com
Coroner Called to Crash on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County Overnight
One person died in a crash on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County overnight. The crash occurred around 12:30am, Monday, in the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 near mile marker 102 between the Pine Grove and Ravine exits in Pine Grove Township. A member of the Schuylkill County Coroner's Office was...
2 Bodies Found In Bucks County Home, Say Police
Police are investigating two deaths after a pair of bodies were discovered in a Bucks County home on Sunday, Nov. 6, authorities announced. First responders in New Hope Borough said they received a report of a "problem" at 78 Towpath Street, comm just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. On arrival,...
Deadly I-78 crash caused when dump truck hit overpass, troopers say
UPDATE: Coroner identifies 2 local men who died after dump truck crash on I-78 A deadly crash Monday on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County was caused when a dump truck hauling a skid steer struck an overpass, Pennsylvania State Police said. The Mack dump truck, hauling the skid steer on...
