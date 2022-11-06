ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Antonio Conte confident Son Heung-min will be fit for World Cup

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lBi5u_0j0xoo3A00

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has eased fears surrounding Son Heung-min by expressing his confidence that the South Korea star will be fit to feature at the World Cup.

The Spurs attacker sustained a fracture around his left eye on Tuesday during their 2-1 win at Marseille following a collision with Chancel Mbemba.

It has left Son in a race against time to be available for the tournament in Qatar, which gets under way on November 20.

The 30-year-old had surgery on Friday and therefore missed Tottenham’s 2-1 defeat to Liverpool.

He is also expected to sit out next week’s matches against Nottingham Forest and Leeds but his club manager provided a positive update with South Korea set to begin their World Cup with a Group H fixture with Uruguay on November 24.

“Now, he is at home,” Conte said of Son.

“I sent him a message yesterday after the surgery and Sonny was really, really disappointed for this situation but I hope for him he will recover very well and play in the World Cup.

“I was a player and I know the importance of playing in the World Cup.

“Tonight he was the first person to play this game, for sure he missed us. I am confident, confident that he can come back quickly and play the World Cup for South Korea.”

Son jointly won the Premier League golden boot last season but has struggled for form this campaign and scored only five goals in 19 games in all competitions for Tottenham.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Harry Kane is tired: Antonio Conte confirms fears over England captain

Antonio Conte admitted that England captain Harry Kane is “really, really tired” less than a week before England fly out to the World Cup. Kane has started every game for Tottenham this season and was again in the starting line-up as Spurs crashed out of the Carabao Cup after a 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.
newschain

Wales World Cup squad pen-pics

Wales will be playing at their first World Cup since 1958 in Qatar. Here, the PA news agency looks at the players who made Robert Page’s 26–man squad. Wayne Hennessey (Club: Nottingham Forest, Age: 35, Caps: 106, Goals: 0) Won back the number one jersey after losing it...
newschain

Much-changed Arsenal dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Brighton

A much-changed Arsenal side crashed out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of Brighton as debutant goalkeeper Karl Hein had a night to forget. The Gunners sit top of the Premier League and qualified as winners of their Europa League group, but Mikel Arteta made 10 alterations for the tie and Brighton came from behind to win 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium.
newschain

Jesse Lingard finally opens Nottingham Forest account as they beat Tottenham

Jesse Lingard finally broke his Nottingham Forest duck as he scored in a 2-0 win that dumped sorry Tottenham out of the Carabao Cup. Lingard has had an underwhelming start to his Forest career after his surprise free transfer in the summer and had not scored or made an assist in his opening 12 appearances – but he put that right on a memorable night at the City Ground.
newschain

Gareth Southgate to reveal who has made the cut for England at World Cup

England’s 26-strong World Cup squad will be announced later on Thursday as Gareth Southgate reveals who has made the cut after deliberating over the form and fitness of his key players heading to Qatar. With their Group B opener coming just 11 days after Southgate declares his squad for...
newschain

Discovery of 2,000-year-old statues in Italy ‘will rewrite history’

The discovery of 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient thermal spring will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilisation to the Roman Empire, Italian experts have said. The find in the San Casciano dei Bagni archaeological dig near Siena, Tuscany, is one of the most significant...
newschain

Sepp Blatter: The choice of Qatar to host the World Cup was a mistake

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has admitted it was “a mistake” to award the 2022 World Cup finals to Qatar. The Gulf state has been heavily criticised for its human rights record and for not recognising same-sex marriage or civil partnerships. The build-up to the tournament, which starts...
newschain

Pep Guardiola happy with Man City display to see off Chelsea

Pep Guardiola declared himself “more than pleased” after Manchester City claimed their place in the Carabao Cup fourth round with a 2-0 victory over Chelsea on Wednesday. On a night when Kalvin Phillips returned to action to stake his claim for a World Cup place, City prevailed at the Etihad Stadium with second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez.
newschain

Kim Kardashian urges fashion designers to suit all body shapes after award win

Kim Kardashian has been honoured by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and used the award to call for the industry to be inclusive of all body shapes. Kardashian was awarded the first ever Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion for her shapewear brand SKIMS. Founder and CEO...
newschain

Callum Wilson to be assessed ahead of Newcastle cup tie

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has a decision to make on striker Callum Wilson ahead of Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup third round clash with Crystal Palace. The England World Cup hopeful, who has been battling illness, came off at half-time in Sunday’s 4-1 Premier League win at Southampton and will be assessed, as will full-back Kieran Trippier, who played on after undergoing treatment for a tight hamstring.
newschain

Blackburn shock West Ham in one of four Carabao Cup ties to go to penalties

Blackburn dumped West Ham out of the Carabao Cup as the Championship side triumphed 10-9 on penalties at the London Stadium after a 2-2 draw. Rovers led through an early goal from Jack Vale before efforts from Pablo Fornals and Michail Antonio turned things around in West Ham’s favour.
newschain

Manchester United’s Raphael Varane named in France World Cup squad

Defending champions France have named Raphael Varane in their World Cup squad despite the Manchester United defender’s injury troubles. The 29-year-old was a doubt for the tournament in Qatar with a hamstring injury sustained during United’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea on October 22. But France boss Didier Deschamps...
newschain

Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez score as Manchester City brush aside Chelsea

Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez struck early in the second half as Manchester City began their latest Carabao Cup quest with a 2-0 win over Chelsea. Mahrez gave City the lead with a fine free-kick after 53 minutes of Wednesday’s third-round tie before Alvarez tapped in the second five minutes later at the Etihad Stadium.
newschain

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal’s ‘short’ squad may need January reinforcements

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal could add to their “short squad” in the January transfer window after his much-changed side slumped to Carabao Cup defeat to Brighton. The Gunners showed 10 changes from their weekend win at Chelsea which took them back to the top of the Premier League as Brighton left the Emirates Stadium with a 3-1 win.
newschain

Former England footballer Rio Ferdinand to be made an OBE

Former England footballer Rio Ferdinand will be made an OBE for services to his sport and charity work during a Windsor Castle investiture ceremony. The ex-Manchester United defender, who won 81 England caps, has worked to tackle a range of issues from racism to a lack of social mobility for young people through his foundation.
newschain

Caoimhin Kelleher the shoot-out hero as Liverpool scrape past League One Derby

Liverpool’s defence of the Carabao Cup began the way it was won with a penalty shoot-out victory in which goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher played a pivotal role. The Republic of Ireland international, playing his first game since scoring the winning spot-kick against Chelsea at Wembley in February, saved three Derby penalties as Jurgen Klopp’s untried side scraped past their League One opponents after a goalless draw.
newschain

Erik ten Hag expects response from Man Utd as they look for Aston Villa revenge

Erik ten Hag expects a response from Manchester United as they look for revenge against Aston Villa and Carabao Cup progress. Thursday’s Old Trafford encounter will be the sides’ second meeting in five days and the wounded Red Devils will be looking to make amends for Sunday’s tepid display in Birmingham.
newschain

Nathan Jones watches Southampton squeeze past Sheffield Wednesday on penalties

Nathan Jones was given a warning about the extent of the task facing him at Southampton after seeing his prospective new side scrape past Sheffield Wednesday on penalties in the Carabao Cup. Welshman Jones watched from the stands at St Mary’s as goalkeeper Alex McCarthy saved Dominic Iorfa’s spot-kick to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy