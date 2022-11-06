Breaking Down the 4 Games Russell Wilson Has Missed in His 11-Year NFL Career

After being chosen third round of the 2012 NFL Draft, Russell Wilson served as the Seattle Seahawks’ No. 1 quarterback for over a decade. During his time in the NFC West, he led the team to two championships, including a Super Bowl XLVIII win over the Denver Broncos.

Wilson ranks among the only four QBs in NFL history to achieve a career passer rating of over 100. His career success is owed, in part, to the fact that he only missed three games during his nine-season tenure with the Seahawks . A finger injury in the 2021 season halted his perennial presence. Almost a year later, with the Broncos, he suffered a hamstring, forcing him to the sideline again.

Russell Wilson’s surprising trade to Denver Broncos

For nine years, the Seahawks boasted one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks. However, a blockbuster package of draft picks and players in March traded the veteran to the Denver Broncos .

Wilson seemed to receive a new lease on his NFL career with a five-year, $245 million contract in September 2022. Nonetheless, the Cincinnati-born Pro Bowler has struggled to find his previous form.

Russell Wilson misses the Broncos’ Week 7 game against the New York Jets

Broncos players KJ Hamler and Russell Wilson before a game against the Jets | Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

According to NFL , the Broncos QB suffered a partially torn hamstring in mid-October. Medical examinations revealed the partially torn hamstring was a Grade 2 strain. This generally sidelines players for several weeks because of the inherent risk of additional damage.

Despite Wilson’s private and public outcry to feature in the game, there was no chance the Broncos could start him. The team eventually confirmed that he would miss the game against the New York Jets on Sunday, October 23. As expected, his absence was hard-felt as the Broncos lost to the Jets.

At 33 years old and 205 pounds, his ability to recover concerns fans. However, Wilson has returned and continues to compete as the Broncos’ starting quarterback.

A breakdown of three other games Russell Wilson has missed in his NFL career

As Pro Hand details, Wilson’s final season with the Seahawks was abruptly interrupted after suffering mallet-finger tendon damage, a dislocation, and two fractures in his right middle finger during a 2021 game against the Los Angeles Rams. After undergoing surgery, doctors told Wilson he’d be out for 6-8 weeks, forcing him to miss three games. These were the first he’d missed since joining the NFL.

As the NFL reported, the adversity only made Wilson more determined to work harder to return to the pitch. “My primary goal and mindset were to cut the recovery time in half,” he said in his first public comments following the injury. And he did just that.

Leading the Seahawks with a pin in his finger, Wilson dedicated 19 hours daily to rehab to revitalize his hand. A few weeks later, doctors removed the pin. He returned to practice a week later and returned triumphantly against the Green Bay Packers on November 15, 2021.

