Chiefs vs. Titans First Touchdown Scorer Picks: 3 Juicy Bets for Sunday Night Football

It’s time for another edition of Sunday Night Football, which means it’s once again time for us to try and nail another first touchdown scorer bet in primetime. This week, we have the Tennessee Titans visiting the Kansas City Chiefs .

So, with two AFC heavyweights slated to face off on Sunday Night Football, let’s target three bets in the first touchdown scorer market and gun for a juicy payout.

Derrick Henry +700

The Titans have scored five offensive touchdowns over their last three games. Four of those were runs by Derrick Henry.

Henry is the only reason this offense is able to move the ball. If Tennessee is going to score the first touchdown in this one, it’s almost a guarantee that it will be Henry. The star running back handled 29 carries against the Chiefs last season, and he should see a similar workload on Sunday Night Football.

His price isn’t great at +700 ( FanDuel ), but I think Henry should be priced even lower.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire +1200

Clyde Edwards-Helaire of the Kansas City Chiefs runs onto the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills | Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Kansas City’s backfield is almost impossible to figure out, especially in betting markets such as this one. The Chiefs announced rookie running back Isiah Pacheco as the starter in their last game against the San Francisco 49ers, but he only handled eight carries in the game. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who started the first six games of the season, recorded just six carries but scored the only touchdown of Kansas City’s RBs.

Edwards-Helaire doesn’t touch the ball much on a week-to-week basis, but he’s scored six touchdowns this year. Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon have scored two touchdowns combined, and yet, all three running backs are priced at +1200 to score the first TD on SNF.

That doesn’t make much sense to me, so I’ll take a stab at the running back Kansas City trusts the most in the red zone.

Kadarius Toney +1900

RELATED: NFL Week 9 Picks: Best Bets, Underdog Moneyline, and Teaser of the Week

Let’s have some fun with our last pick.

Kadarius Toney, who recently joined the Chiefs at the trade deadline, hasn’t played since Week 2. But reports say the speedy wide receiver would’ve been healthy enough to play last week if Kansas City didn’t have a bye. Toney should be good to go for Sunday night, and I think the Chiefs will want to show off their shiny, new toy right away.

At 19/1, Toney is an enticing longshot to score the first touchdown.

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Have thoughts on this topic? Keep the conversation rolling in our comments section below.

The post Chiefs vs. Titans First Touchdown Scorer Picks: 3 Juicy Bets for Sunday Night Football appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .