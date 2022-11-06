The main event of tonight's WWE NXT was a battle for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships between Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter and their challengers Zoey Star and Nikkita Lyons. Last week it looked like Stark and Lyons had the match won, but then Chance and Carter were able to get the best of them after it was determined a tag was missed. Tonight they would get their second chance at the Titles, and at one point it looked as if Lyons and Stark would finally get their moment, but Chance and Carter would end up coming out on top. Then Stark shockingly turned on her Tag partner, hitting Lyons with one of the Championship Titles and then viciously attacking her to close out NXT, so it would appear Stark is now a full-on heel in NXT.

1 DAY AGO