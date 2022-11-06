Read full article on original website
John Cena Reacts to Logan Paul's WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Performance
Logan Paul's match with Roman Reigns at WWE's Crown Jewel event on Saturday managed to catch John Cena's attention. The 16-time former world champion took to Instagram over the weekend and posted photos of both Paul and The Bloodline, indicating he was giving his seal of approval to both. As always, Cena's posts were made "without explanation, for your interpretation."
Austin Theory's WWE Money in the Bank Cash-In Fails as WWE Changes the Briefcase's Rules
Austin Theory is no longer WWE's Mr. Money in the Bank thanks to a wild final few minutes of this week's Monday Night Raw. The show initially planned to have Seth Rollins defend his United States Championship in an open challenge, but the bout was thrown out when Bobby Lashley repeatedly attacked him before the bell rang and slammed him through a table. Theory then walked out with his Money in the Bank contract, and after a commercial break, he chose to cash it in.
WWE Officially Retires One of Its Championships
WWE officially retired the WWE 24/7 Championship this week, as confirmed by WWE.com on Wednesday. The website has officially removed Nikki Cross as one of its active champions and now lists the 24/7 title as one of its inactive championships, putting its timeline from 2019-2022. The title was introduced in May 2019 with the same 24/7 defense rule that the Hardcore Championship had back in the early 2000s. And while it produced plenty of viral moments, the title immediately disappeared from TV once Triple H took over WWE's booking in late July.
AEW Rampage Spoilers: World Title Eliminator Tournament Winners and All-Atlantic Title Results Revealed
After tonight's AEW Dynamite, AEW taped this Friday's episode of Rampage, and for those who would like to know all the spoilery details ahead of the episode, we've got all of them right here. Obviously, spoilers are incoming for this week's Rampage (via Wrestling Headlines), so if you don't want to know it's best to turn back now. The biggest reveals had to do with the World Title Eliminator Tournament, with two matches in the tournament occurring during the episode, though a third match ended up not being taped. Orange Cassidy defended his AEW All-Atlantic Championship and someone was chokeslammed into a chair, so it was a rather loaded episode all in all.
Watch AEW Star Chris Jericho's Appearance on The Masked Singer
Chris Jericho can be seen every week on AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage, but when he's not sports entertaining in the ring he is always up for jumping on the stage, and his latest appearance was part of FOX's hit series The Masked Singer. Jericho showed up on the show as The Bride, who was a pink dragon in a wedding dress and veil, though the judges had no idea, so you can imagine their shock when Jericho's voice hit the speakers, singing Walk The Moon's Shut Up and Dance. You can watch the full appearance by Jericho on The Masked Singer in the video below.
Saraya Finally Confirms If She's Cleared to Wrestle in AEW
Saraya (fka Paige) officially confirmed on this week's AEW Dynamite that she is officially cleared to return to in-ring competition. At the start of a face-to-face between herself and Dr. Britt Baker, the 30-year-old confirmed that after undergoing numerous tests, she is "100% cleared." She and Baker then traded verbal shots before confirming they'll have a match at AEW Full Gear on Nov. 19.
John Cena's Potential WWE WrestleMania 39 Opponent Speaks Out
John Cena will compete at WrestleMania 39 according to a report that dropped earlier this week, and now the speculation begins over who his opponent will be. While Austin Theory has been quite vocal about getting a match with his childhood hero, fans have started pushing another idea online — have him challenge Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Not only is Gunther's anti-American stance (he has proclaimed multiple times that an American will never win the IC title again) a perfect foil for Cena's patriotic persona, but Gunther's style would provide a much more physical match than what Cena typically delivers.
Natalya Shares Post-Surgery Photo After Getting Broken Nose Repaired
WWE's Natalya suffered a broken nose during a recent match with Shayna Baszler that aired on last week's pre-taped episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The former women's champion made fans aware of the injury on Twitter, writing "I knew Shayna wanted her big break in WWE. Didn't know it would be my nose," while posting a backstage photo from after the match. She returned to Twitter on Monday with a new update, posting a photo from a hospital bed after undergoing surgery to repair the broken nose.
Watch: Sasha Banks Hits a New Move Flawlessly While Training for Potential WWE Return
Sasha Banks has not wrestled since she and Naomi walked out on an episode of Monday Night Raw back in May, but "The Boss" has been spotted training in a number of locations in recent weeks. One of those stops included a trip to Mexico to train with legendary cruiserweight Juventud Guerrera, who uploaded a video this week of Banks hitting him with his "Juicy Copter" move. Banks is seen at the end of the clip looking at the camera and shouting, "Wow!"
WWE's Katana Chance and Kayden Carter Retain NXT Women's Tag Titles, Star Shockingly Turns Heel
The main event of tonight's WWE NXT was a battle for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships between Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter and their challengers Zoey Star and Nikkita Lyons. Last week it looked like Stark and Lyons had the match won, but then Chance and Carter were able to get the best of them after it was determined a tag was missed. Tonight they would get their second chance at the Titles, and at one point it looked as if Lyons and Stark would finally get their moment, but Chance and Carter would end up coming out on top. Then Stark shockingly turned on her Tag partner, hitting Lyons with one of the Championship Titles and then viciously attacking her to close out NXT, so it would appear Stark is now a full-on heel in NXT.
