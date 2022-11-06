Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
Dogeliens Token: A Brand New Cryptocurrency making Enormous Progress in its Presale while Solana and Aave registers Losses of over 87% since their All time highs
Solana (SOL) – Decentralized Blockchain Platform for dApps. Founded in 2017, Solana (SOL) is a scalable and secure decentralized blockchain platform for dApps (Decentralized Apps). It aims to bring speed, efficiency, and scalability to transactions at a lower cost. Thus, the platform can process many more transactions per second at significantly lower fees than rival platforms like Ethereum.
bitcoinist.com
Coinbase CEO Says The Crypto Exchange Won’t Suffer The Same Fate As FTX
While discussing what happened to FTX, Brain Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, bragged that his firm is not vulnerable to that kind of issue. He, however, suggested possible reasons behind FTX’s fallout. FTX’s insolvency problem is now a hot topic of discussion among the crypto industry’s top players and community...
bitcoinist.com
Are FTX Client Funds Doomed? SBF Sends Email To Investors
Events surrounding the FTX and Binance drama spilled over yesterday. With the demise of FTX, the second largest exchange in the world and one of the supposed flagships of the industry, the crypto market has seen one of the darkest days in its recent history. While Binance signed a non-binding...
bitcoinist.com
Bank Run Leaves FTX Reserves In Shambles, What Happens If The Exchange Falls?
The FTX-Binance troubles have continued and there has been a profound impact on the crypto market during this time. While Binance looks to be holding up quite nicely through all of this, the same cannot be said for the FTX crypto exchange. Over the last 48 hours, the exchange’s woes have been climbing as users show their displeasure with a bank run that has wreaked havoc on the exchange reserves.
bitcoinist.com
BitDAO Community Targets Almeda For Allegedly Dumping BIT Tokens
The BitDAO community is one of the most recognized decentralized autonomous organizations – known as DAOs. BitDAO carries out its operations by allocating funds to ensure the constant development of the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. BitDAO achieves this objective through unwavering support to the DeFi projects and partners. They’re...
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC) Investors Flock To the Flasko (FLSK) Presale
Many recently released cryptocurrencies can take the place of more well-known ones. Leading figures in the cryptocurrency sector have chosen Flasko as one of the cryptocurrencies that will be the hot investment in 2023. One of the top crypto investments in 2023 will be Flasko, which analysts estimate will do very well than some currencies like Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC).
bitcoinist.com
What Bitcoin’s Decline To A New Cycle Low Says About The Market
Bitcoin was able to hold the $20,000 through times with expected volatility, triggering speculations that the digital asset had finally reached its bottom. However, recent developments in the crypto market proved that the cryptocurrency had indeed not reached its bottom, declining lower than the previous cycle low. What Triggered The...
bitcoinist.com
Elon Musk Sells $4 Billion Tesla Shares Since Twitter Takeover – Will He Offload His Crypto Holdings?
Elon Musk – the world’s richest person with a net worth of over $200 billion – sold almost $4 billion worth of Tesla shares after previously announcing he was already done doing so. It can be recalled that in August 9, Musk used Twitter – which he...
bitcoinist.com
Be Early and Invest in Oryen ICO – Buyers up +100% and see similarities to Tamadoge and early SHIB
Despite the current market instability, Oryen is setting a new standard for passive income in DeFi as one of the most promising projects. The entire market has begun to take notice of Oryen. Oryen owners are reaping the benefits, with a 100% return on their initial investment already. ORY’s price...
bitcoinist.com
FTX-Binance Drama: FTT Loses $2.5 Billion In Market Value – Going For Nil?
The FTX-Binance drama unfolds and deals a heavy blow on Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto, the FTT. FTT, the token created to act as native cryptocurrency of crypto exchange FTX, suffered a massive blow after news broke that Binance is buying the company. In just a span of 24 hours, the...
bitcoinist.com
Binance To Buy FTX, CZ Wins Exchange War?
The crypto exchange wars were short-lived; Binance and its CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao emerged victorious after a couple of days of uncertainty, carnage, and unexpected announcements. Via his Twitter account, CZ announced that it entered a deal to acquire its competitor FTX. As mentioned, the two platforms engaged...
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech selloff worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid the tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
bitcoinist.com
Burned LUNC Crosses 26 Billion, But Is This Enough?
The LUNA Classic (LUNC) community has now been burning the cryptocurrency for a couple of months now following the collapse of the Terra network. It has been on a reasonable momentum since then with the likes of Binance joining in on the action. So far, there have been more than 26 billion tokens burned, but the question still remains if this is significant to the overall supply of the digital asset.
bitcoinist.com
Flasko (FLSK) Showing Faster Rise Than Fantom (FTM) and NEXO (NEXO)
The expansion of the cryptocurrency industry has led to the development of various blockchain ecosystems. Each of these ecosystems claims to bring solutions to restrictions and drawbacks found in pre-existing or earlier blockchain systems. This brings about healthy competition among blockchains to attract investors and have support from communities. Fantom...
bitcoinist.com
$80 Billion Wiped Off Crypto Market As Binance And FTX Wage War
The crypto market has seen more than $50 billion wiped off its total market cap in the space of 24 hours. It comes hot on the heels of the market decline triggered by Binance’s massive planned FTT dump. Bitcoin, as well as other digital assets in the space, have all seen significant declines during this time as well.
bitcoinist.com
Price Forecasts for P2E Tokens say that Calvaria is a better investment for 2023 compared to AXS and GALA
The crypto market is always a difficult one to gauge, but sometimes price forecasts can offer a good look into the future of a project, even if the price target may be missed somewhat. Additionally, one way of discovering lucrative investments is by looking at the niche it operates in.
bitcoinist.com
Litecoin rally is already over and that’s why investing in presales is the best bear market strategy
Litecoin has rallied 30% in the last two weeks and sells for $66.04 at the time of writing. The oversold asset could be heading to a market bottom, according to Litecoin momentum indicators. Having been disappointed by high-cap cryptocurrencies yet again, investors are on the hunt for promising presales to weather the crypto winter.
bitcoinist.com
Binance Unlikely To Go Through With FTX Purchase After Reviewing Company Books
The Binance-FTX drama continues as the deal between the parties hangs by a thread. Yesterday, FTX announced a deal with its competitor to surrender its assets amid a “liquidity crunch.” The crypto exchange has billions of dollars in losses on its balance sheet. The Changpeng “CZ” Zhao-led platform...
bitcoinist.com
Top Five Cryptos to Add to your Watchlist in November: D2T, IMPT, DOGE, MASK, ALGO
These five cryptocurrencies are gearing up for a bull run this month, owing to a wide range of reasons, from COP27 to the FIFA World Cup. Here’s a quick look at each project, and how it makes a great investment. 1. Dash2Trade (D2T) Dash2Trade has been trending on social...
bitcoinist.com
Bitget innovates social trading with new feature “Strategy Plaza”
Enables users to follow a series of automated trading strategies with convenient executions. Hong Kong, 9th Nov 2022 – Bitget, the leading global crypto exchange with a core focus on social trading, launches another innovative social trading feature, Strategy Plaza. The new feature provides users with the option to follow a series of automated trading strategies and allows the system to automatically execute the strategies after subscription, facilitating trades with convenience and flexibility.
