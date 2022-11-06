Sacramento Kings fans couldn't help but troll their team after they announced a laser beam that would lit whenever they got a win.

The Sacramento Kings have struggled for many years after being one of the best teams in the NBA in the early 2000s. Following big playoffs performances, where they were just one game away from playing in the Finals , the Kings lost their golden generation and never went to the big series.

It's been 16 years since they last made the postseason and the team is confident they can end that drought soon, but things aren't looking that promising right now. Mike Brown became their head coach in the offseason, and even though they are ranked higher than the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers on the Western Conference standings, the Kings still have a losing record.

Then again, the front office wants to see some big changes soon, and they are ready to celebrate once they start coming. The team recently announced that they installed a laser beam that would be lit whenever the team wins a game.

Kings Fans Troll Their Own Team After They Announce A Laser Beam That Will Lit Every Time They Win A Game

This is a very nice idea, especially knowing that the team intends to have a deeper connection with the city with this decision. However, fans didn't think twice before trolling the struggling Kings, saying that the beam would be seen less than 20 times in a season or never.

So it's only gonna be lit 19 times a year? we never finna see it 💀 This about to be more rare than a lunar eclipse 🤣🤣🤣🤣 That never gonna be lit At least we won't waste electricity this thing won't be on too much 😂😂😂we all know this wont be used often

Sacramento had something to celebrate on Saturday though, as De'Aaron Fox beat the Orlando Magic with a game-winning buzzer-beater to add the 3rd win of the season to the team's record. So, it seems like the beam has been lit three times this season, and they hope that they get more wins for the rest of the campaign.

This team has waited for too long to be good again and has made big mistakes along the way . Now, they hope that the duo of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis is the answer for them. If they can connect, perhaps the Kings could fight in the play-in tournament or even higher, but right now, they need to work on some stuff before becoming a top-8 team in the West.

