Bengals pounce on Panthers in Cincinnati, 42-21; Mayfield replaces Walker

QUEEN CITY NEWS – Joe Mixon scored five touchdowns and the Bengals rolled to victory over the Panthers Sunday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, 42-21.

The game was out of hand for Carolina (2-7) in the first half. Sensibly, the Bengals (5-4) opted to rest Joe Burrow in the 3rd quarter, and the remainder of the game, with the outcome seemingly in hand. Carolina’s defense was no challenge for the Pro bowler Mixon, who posted 4 touchdowns in the first half alone.

With nothing going offensively, it made no difference to sub in Baker Mayfield for PJ Walker to start the second half. Mayfield, who hadn’t played since Week 5, was able to put up points on his first drive, capping a 37-yard series with a 4th-down TD pass to tight end Tommy Tremble. He then connected with Terrace Marshall Jr. in the 4th quarter for a 21-yard TD.

Running back Raheem Blackshear, who posted more yards on Sunday than he had combined for all season, scored a 2-yard TD with under two minutes to play, but it was too little, too late.

The first-half stats looked like something out of a horror film.

Walker finished the first half with two interceptions and it’s unclear if he remains the Panthers starting QB. He finished the day 3-of-10 with 9 yards. Mayfield completed 14-of-20 attempts with 155 yards.

Penalties were also a big problem for Carolina on Sunday with 7 total resulting in 50 total yards. D’Onta Foreman led the team in rushing with a meek 23 yards on 7 carries. Marshall posted a team-best 53 yards receiving.

Joe Burrow, who took his team to the Super Bowl last year, finished with 206 yards and 1 TD before being replaced by Brandon Allen. In addition to his 5 TDs, Mixon put up an impressive 153 yards rushing and 58 receiving on 4 catches.

The Panthers have a short week this week with a game against the Falcons Thursday night under the lights at Bank of America Stadium.

