Check your tickets! No Powerball jackpot winner, but 4 Kentucky players win big

There were no jackpot winners for Saturday night's $1.6 billion Powerball drawing, but four players in Kentucky are still walking away winners as lottery fever continues to grip the nation.

Two tickets ― one sold in Benton and the other in Midway ― guessed all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball, earning a $1 million prize. The Benton player also added a Power Play to their ticket, making it worth $2 million. Two other winners matched four white balls and correctly guessed the Powerball, and will each receive a $50,000 prize.

“It’s another day to dream, Kentucky,” said Mary Harville, Kentucky Lottery President and CEO.

The winning Powerball numbers from Saturday night's drawing were: 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69 with a Powerball of 20.

The names of the individuals who have elected to be identified will not be released until lottery officials do a series of checks at the retailers where the tickets were sold.

"We’re looking forward to greeting Kentucky’s newest millionaires," Harville said.

Because there were no winners in Saturday's drawing, the Powerball jackpot has increased to a new record high of $1.9 billion, setting a new world record for the largest lottery jackpot in history. The next drawing is set for Monday night at 10:59 p.m.