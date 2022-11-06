ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

hubcityradio.com

Reactions from Tuesday’s elections in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem easily won re-election with a sixty two to thirty five percent margin over democrat Jamie Smith. In her victory speech, Noem referenced the pandemic and her response to it,. Noem says South Dakota will be an example of freedom. Noem said she...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakotans vote ‘no’ on the slaughterhouse ordinance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakotans have voted “no” on an ordinance that would prohibit any slaughterhouses from being built within the city limits. Previously, Judge Sandra Hoglund Hanson ordered Wholestone Farms to halt construction of their slaughterhouse until South Dakotans could vote on the matter.
q957.com

South Dakota Democrats come up short on election night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — It was a bad night for Democrats in the statewide South Dakota elections. Democratic challenger Jamie Smith came up short in his bid to unseat incumbent Governor Kristi Noem. Smith lost the race for governor by a margin of 63%-34% of the vote. Brian...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
sdpb.org

First openly gay candidate elected to South Dakota legislature

A statehouse candidate has made history as the first openly gay man elected to the South Dakota Legislature. Democrat Kameron Nelson won a seat in District 10 representing central and eastern Sioux Falls. The Victory Fund is a political action committee dedicated to increasing LGBTQ representation in government. The group...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakotans still in line to cast their vote

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even after the 7 p.m. deadline, people still wait to vote in South Dakota in Tuesday’s Midterm Election. As long as voters are in line before 7 p.m., they can still cast their vote. Of the approximately 2,118 people that came to vote at the East Side Baptist Church on Tuesday, about 120 were still in line after the 7 p.m. deadline.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
drgnews.com

South Dakota general election results

Patrick Callahan has been re-elected Sheriff of Hughes County. Callahan, a Republican, received 4152 votes or 58%. Challenger John Weber, an. Independent, got 3040 votes or 42%. Vote count by precinct:. Absentee Precinct. Patrick Callahan– 60% or 1,046 votes. John Weber– 39% or 675 votes. Blunt Community Center.
HUGHES COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Noem reelected; no recreational pot; holiday shopping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather. Noem wins her second term in Pierre with 62% of the vote. Challengers Jamie Smith and Tracey Quint earned 35% and 3%, respectively.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
hubcityradio.com

Marijuana discussed at the District 18 legislative forum

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota voters will decide on the legalization of recreational marijuana in next weeks election. That was a question at the District 18 legislative forum sponsored by Yankton Interchange this week. Democratic Representative Ryan Cwach says marijuana is all around right now. Cwach says there are collateral damages...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
newscenter1.tv

Here’s a look at South Dakota’s 2022 early voting numbers

Tuesday is Election Day, and counties across the state have released their early-voter totals for 2022. Here’s a look at the data, and what it means for the election. Voter registration has steadily increased year-to-year in South Dakota over last few elections, with 597,148 registered voters in the state as of 2022. This is an 8.7% increase over 2018, which is significantly more than the .
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
newscenter1.tv

Governor Noem makes one more push for votes before Election Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. —Governor Kristi Noem was in Rapid City Monday night before the election, with a series of guests to campaign alongside her. Governor Noem’s guests included many state officials, some also running or seeking re-election in several positions. The following guests spoke at the rally Monday night:
RAPID CITY, SD
hubcityradio.com

Governor Noem campaign stopped in Yankton Saturday

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Candidates are making their last minute pitches at get out the vote rallies around the state. Governor Kristi Noem, at a stop in Yankton Saturday, says she has a good record over her first term. Noem says she wants to continue what she has started. Noem says there...
YANKTON, SD
hubcityradio.com

Chair of summer study on Juvenile Justice reflect back on the meetings

TRIPP, S.D.(WNAX)- An interim committee of the South Dakota legislature studying juvenile justice issues wrapped up their work last week. Committee Chair, Representative Caleb Finck of Tripp says they set up some groundwork. Finck says early intervention is a key to helping kids stay out of trouble. Finck says he...
PIERRE, SD
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Brad Little wins re-election as Idaho Governor

IDAHO, USA — Incumbent Brad Little has won the Governor's race in Idaho, as of 9:01 p.m per The Associated Press. The 68-year-old Republican governor who shepherded the state through the COVID-19 pandemic easily turned aside challenges from Democratic candidate Stephen Heidt and Independent candidate and antigovernment activist Ammon Bundy in the deeply conservative state.
IDAHO STATE

