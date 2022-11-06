Read full article on original website
Related
hubcityradio.com
Reactions from Tuesday’s elections in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem easily won re-election with a sixty two to thirty five percent margin over democrat Jamie Smith. In her victory speech, Noem referenced the pandemic and her response to it,. Noem says South Dakota will be an example of freedom. Noem said she...
KEVN
South Dakota midterm elections saw smaller percentage of voters in 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While some states experienced high, and some times record, voter turnout, South Dakota voters were not as enthusiastic about trudging to polling stations Tuesday. The state saw a 59% turnout; a drop of nearly 6% from the previous midterm election in 2018. Although the turnout...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakotans vote ‘no’ on the slaughterhouse ordinance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakotans have voted “no” on an ordinance that would prohibit any slaughterhouses from being built within the city limits. Previously, Judge Sandra Hoglund Hanson ordered Wholestone Farms to halt construction of their slaughterhouse until South Dakotans could vote on the matter.
Campaigns for South Dakota Governor talk of voter comments before Nov. 8
Tracey Quint, Libertarian and Democrat Jamie Smith's campaign responded on Monday to questions from KELOLAND News about the last day of campaigning before election day. Republican Governor Kristi Noem's campaign spokesman Ian Fury did not respond by deadline.
q957.com
South Dakota Democrats come up short on election night
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — It was a bad night for Democrats in the statewide South Dakota elections. Democratic challenger Jamie Smith came up short in his bid to unseat incumbent Governor Kristi Noem. Smith lost the race for governor by a margin of 63%-34% of the vote. Brian...
dakotanewsnow.com
Embattled South Dakota Senate candidate Joel Koskan defeated Tuesday night
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just one day after appearing in court on charges of sex crimes, state senate candidate Joel Koskan was defeated by incumbent Democratic House lawmaker Shawn Bordeaux (D-Mission). According to state law, it was too late for Koskan to be removed from the ballot.
sdpb.org
First openly gay candidate elected to South Dakota legislature
A statehouse candidate has made history as the first openly gay man elected to the South Dakota Legislature. Democrat Kameron Nelson won a seat in District 10 representing central and eastern Sioux Falls. The Victory Fund is a political action committee dedicated to increasing LGBTQ representation in government. The group...
40% sat out this election in South Dakota
Of the state's 597,073 active voters, 354,256 voted to account for 59.33% of all active voters, according to the South Dakota Secretary of State's website.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakotans still in line to cast their vote
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even after the 7 p.m. deadline, people still wait to vote in South Dakota in Tuesday’s Midterm Election. As long as voters are in line before 7 p.m., they can still cast their vote. Of the approximately 2,118 people that came to vote at the East Side Baptist Church on Tuesday, about 120 were still in line after the 7 p.m. deadline.
drgnews.com
South Dakota general election results
Patrick Callahan has been re-elected Sheriff of Hughes County. Callahan, a Republican, received 4152 votes or 58%. Challenger John Weber, an. Independent, got 3040 votes or 42%. Vote count by precinct:. Absentee Precinct. Patrick Callahan– 60% or 1,046 votes. John Weber– 39% or 675 votes. Blunt Community Center.
How legal marijuana failed in South Dakota
IM 27 won Brookings, Buffalo, Clay, Dewey, Minnehaha, Oglala Lakota, Todd and Ziebach Counties.
KELOLAND TV
Noem reelected; no recreational pot; holiday shopping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather. Noem wins her second term in Pierre with 62% of the vote. Challengers Jamie Smith and Tracey Quint earned 35% and 3%, respectively.
hubcityradio.com
Marijuana discussed at the District 18 legislative forum
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota voters will decide on the legalization of recreational marijuana in next weeks election. That was a question at the District 18 legislative forum sponsored by Yankton Interchange this week. Democratic Representative Ryan Cwach says marijuana is all around right now. Cwach says there are collateral damages...
Kristi Noem grabs decisive win to secure second term
Governor Kristi Noem will serve a second term in Pierre.
newscenter1.tv
Here’s a look at South Dakota’s 2022 early voting numbers
Tuesday is Election Day, and counties across the state have released their early-voter totals for 2022. Here’s a look at the data, and what it means for the election. Voter registration has steadily increased year-to-year in South Dakota over last few elections, with 597,148 registered voters in the state as of 2022. This is an 8.7% increase over 2018, which is significantly more than the .
fox9.com
Minnesota election results 2022: Congressional District 1
(FOX 9) - Here are the results for Minnesota's First Congressional District. Tap or click on the race below for individual results.
newscenter1.tv
Governor Noem makes one more push for votes before Election Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. —Governor Kristi Noem was in Rapid City Monday night before the election, with a series of guests to campaign alongside her. Governor Noem’s guests included many state officials, some also running or seeking re-election in several positions. The following guests spoke at the rally Monday night:
hubcityradio.com
Governor Noem campaign stopped in Yankton Saturday
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Candidates are making their last minute pitches at get out the vote rallies around the state. Governor Kristi Noem, at a stop in Yankton Saturday, says she has a good record over her first term. Noem says she wants to continue what she has started. Noem says there...
hubcityradio.com
Chair of summer study on Juvenile Justice reflect back on the meetings
TRIPP, S.D.(WNAX)- An interim committee of the South Dakota legislature studying juvenile justice issues wrapped up their work last week. Committee Chair, Representative Caleb Finck of Tripp says they set up some groundwork. Finck says early intervention is a key to helping kids stay out of trouble. Finck says he...
Brad Little wins re-election as Idaho Governor
IDAHO, USA — Incumbent Brad Little has won the Governor's race in Idaho, as of 9:01 p.m per The Associated Press. The 68-year-old Republican governor who shepherded the state through the COVID-19 pandemic easily turned aside challenges from Democratic candidate Stephen Heidt and Independent candidate and antigovernment activist Ammon Bundy in the deeply conservative state.
Comments / 1