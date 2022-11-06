Read full article on original website
Over One-Pound of Methamphetamine Seized In the City of Menominee; suspect arraigned
57-year-old, Jeffrey Wayne Tomes, 57, of Menominee was arraigned on Thursday, November 3rd, in the 95-A District Court before the Honorable Robert J. Jamo. Following his recent arrest in the City of Menominee. Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey T. Rogg charged Tomes in a nine-count felony complaint, alleging two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, each of which carries a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison. In addition, Tomes was charged with two counts of Possession of a Taser, a single count of Maintaining a Drug House, and four counts of Felony Firearm. The charges arise from the execution of a search warrant by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (“UPSET”), at 2411 10th Avenue in Menominee. The total weight of methamphetamine seized in the investigation, 457.9 grams, is over a pound of methamphetamine (a pound is 453.6 grams).In addition to the methamphetamine, two handguns, two rifles, two Tasers, several digital scales, a substantial amount of United States currency and a large quantity of small Ziplock baggies used in packaging the drug for retail sale, was found and seized. Rogg commended the proactive efforts of his UPSET partners, and said that “this is the largest quantity of methamphetamine seized in Menominee County since I have been in office,” and emphasized that, “because of this interdiction effort, a very large quantity of methamphetamine did not wind up on the streets of our community and put our citizens at risk.” Bond was established by Judge Jamo in the amount of $500,000 cash or surety, for Tomes. Tomes Probable Cause Conference is scheduled for November 17th at 2:30pm. Prosecutor Rogg reminds everyone that the charges are allegations and all criminal defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty, beyond a reasonable doubt, in court.
Man in Green Bay charged with homicide, drug-related crimes
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in Green Bay is facing five charges and over 50 years in prison after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in an overdose death back in March. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old William Patnode Jr. was...
Hearing delayed in deadly crash as teen looks for attorney
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teen charged in a fatal crash on Green Bay’s W. Mason Street appeared in court Wednesday. The 15-year-old girl is being held on a $100,000 cash bond on charges of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Hit and Run-Involve Death, and Take and Drive a Vehicle without Consent.
Daily Arrest Records - November 8, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday, November 8, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Green Bay meth overdose death leads to charges against homeless man
A man is due to be arranged in Brown County Circuit Court Tuesday on a charge of first-degree reckless homicide in connection with the overdose death of a Green Bay man in March. Green Bay police, in a criminal complaint, say William Dennis Patnode Jr., 48, provided the methamphetamine that...
Oconto Police following tips and leads in Halloween disappearance
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they continue to follow leads in the Halloween disappearance of an Oconto man. Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Oct. 31, 2022. He was seen getting into a vehicle with a “male subject.”. Carrie Marquardt, Wenzel’s aunt, said her nephew was last...
Spencer Man Killed in Florence County Accident
A Spencer man was killed in a two vehicle crash in Florence County. According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Department, around 2pm on Saturday on Highway 2 near Westrin Road in Florence County. The Department said a vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Spencer man was heading eastbound when it crossed the center line and struck a vehicle heading west head-on.
Decision to move Green Bay homicide to juvenile court put on hold
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A decision has been delayed on if a teen charged in a pharmacy parking lot murder will remain in adult court or be moved to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets.
UPDATE: Missing UP teen, last seen in Detroit, found safe
DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the U.P. Human Trafficking Task Force, a missing U.P. teen has been found and is safe custody currently being evaluated at the hospital. The 17-year-old from Menominee County was last seen Saturday, Oct. 29 in Detroit. The Detroit Police Department sent out an alert of a missing teen on November 5.
Green Bay Police looking for car, passengers from Chicago St. shooting
Green Bay Police is looking for the vehicle and passengers, who were allegedly involved in a shooting that had occurred in the 1400 block of Chicago Street in September.
20-year-old from Green Bay dies after head-on crash in Manitowoc County
ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A head-on crash in Manitowoc County left a Green Bay man dead, and authorities say a ‘passing maneuver’ was attempted when the crash happened. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 8 around 4:30 a.m., authorities responded to CTH W for a head-on crash. One of the vehicles was reportedly ‘engulfed’ in flames.
Door County Arson Suspect Was Allegedly Stalking the Owner’s Son
Some more details have come out about the man who is accused of starting a fire at a Door County supper club. 33-year-old Jonathan J. Polich is facing two counts of Arson of a Building after reportedly starting Mr. G’s Supper Club on fire last month. It is being...
Green Bay man dies after fiery vehicle crash in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A Green Bay man was pronounced dead on scene after his vehicle was engulfed in flames following a two-vehicle head-on crash in Manitowoc. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, deputies, EMS and Fire personnel responded to a crash on CTH W at Milwaukee Street within the Township of Rockland at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Perry Good Cleaners opens new office in Gladstone
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County cleaning business now has a new storefront. Perry Good Cleaners has been around for three years but now has an office in Gladstone. The business cleans residential and commercial properties, as well as carpets and windows. The owners say it’s a family-oriented, faith-based...
Brown County Deputies Looking For This Man
HOWARD, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Brown County investigators are working to identify a man on a bike that was spotted at the scene of a business burglary. During the overnight hours on Oct. 11, a business, not named, located in the 900 block of N. Military Avenue sustained about $45,000 in criminal damage and theft to a heating and cooling system. Two fans, along with copper and aluminum were taken.
Remains found in Wisconsin investigated as possible missing woman from UP
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office shared details on Wednesday related to the investigation of skeletal remains found earlier this week in Florence County, Wisconsin. According to the Houghton County Sheriff, their office has been in contact with Dickinson County and Florence County authorities.
Green Bay Police arrest convicted felon; recover three guns, ammunition, drugs
The Green Bay Police Department has arrested a convicted felon suspected to be in possession of three handguns, one of which was confirmed stolen from Oconto County.
15-year-old facing 90+ years in prison for deadly crash in Wisconsin, accused of driving over 100 mph
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The driver, a teenager from Green Bay, involved in the crash on West Mason Street that killed a 17-year-old has been officially charged. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 15-year-old Sienna Pecore is facing three charges for her role in the deadly West Mason Street hit and run that happened on October 30. Around 7:45 p.m. authorities responded to the West Mason Street and South Oneida Street intersection for a multi-vehicle crash.
A Marinette Alderperson speaks out about suing the City of Marinette and Common Council
Ward 3 Alderperson Doug Oitzinger, a former Marinette mayor, first filed his lawsuit on November 17th, 2020, claiming the city violated the open meetings law on two occasions. The first, Oitzinger alleges was on October 6th, 2020, when the common council went into closed session to discuss “negotiations and review of an agreement with JCI/Tyco regarding bio-solid equipment,” which the council voted in open session to approve without further discussion. The second alleges that the common council, on October 7th, 2020, went into closed session to discuss “with legal counsel regarding the status of water supply alternative analysis” to receive a report from the civil engineering firm about the status of its analysis. The council discussed those alternatives and reached a consensus that the engineering study should not proceed any further until the Town of Peshtigo formally requested water from the city. Oitzinger says, “this was a last resort. I had been requesting more openness from the mayor on some of the decision-making processes that were going on, particularly in closed session.”
Brown County residents seek shelter as county faces Wind Advisory
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple counties in Wisconsin were placed under a high wind warning on Saturday. Residents of Brown County say they plan to seek shelter to assure their safety during the advisory. “It has been extra windy this fall like it has been crazy,” said Amanda...
