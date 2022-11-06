Read full article on original website
Related
North Carolina woman wins $310K lottery jackpot off $1 ticket
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mount Holly woman netted more than $310,000 after paying $1 for a lottery ticket last month, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Deborah Pietrucha bought her winning Cash 5 ticket on October 29 using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She won a jackpot of $310,429. […]
WITN
Powerball drawing produces 10 winners in North Carolina, including $1 million prize
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Californian who won the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Tuesday is not the only lucky lottery winner. In fact, there were ten big wins in our state alone. The North Carolina Education Lottery says those ten wins included a $1 million prize won in Wilmington...
iheart.com
North Carolina Man Celebrates $500,000 Lottery Win By Surprising Wife
A man in North Carolina deviated from his routine lottery ticket purchase and scored a huge half-million dollar win in the process. When James Zech, of Winston-Salem, plays the lottery, he usually goes for a simple $3 of $5 scratch-off ticket. However, when he recently stopped by the Food Lion on Kinnamon Village Loop in Clemmons, he picked a $500,000 Cashword ticket instead, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.
WECT
$1 million prize won from Powerball drawing at gas station in Wilmington
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A $1 million win from the Powerball drawing that came with a ticket that matched all five white balls was sold at the Gas Center on South College Road in Wilmington. The Powerball drawings produced 10 wins in North Carolina, including a $1 million prize, one...
Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold in Greensboro; 7 more big wins across North Carolina
Lottery officials say eight Powerball tickets bought in North Carolina won big in Saturday night's historic drawing.
WCNC
Someone in NC won $1 million in record-breaking Powerball drawing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It took a bit longer than lottery officials wanted, but the winning numbers for the record $2 billion Powerball drawing were released Tuesday morning. According to Powerball, the winning ticket, worth the entire $2.04 billion jackpot, was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, Calif. That wasn't the only big win, though, as 22 others matched all five white balls for $1 million. Those winners included ticket holders in North Carolina and South Carolina.
8 winning Powerball tickets sold in North Carolina as jackpot climbs to $1.9B
Lottery officials say eight Powerball tickets bought in North Carolina won big in Saturday night's historic drawing.
8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing, including 1 in Greensboro
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a $3 Power Play ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue.
WITN
Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
WITN
Voter turnout in North Carolina just over 50%
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Just over half of the state’s registered voters took part in Tuesday’s mid-term election. The North Carolina State Board of Elections said turnout stands at 50.5%, compared to a 53% showing at the polls four years ago. The number of people who actually voted...
Powerball jackpot means more money for NC educational system
"I'm very excited," said Kiaira Harris from Charlotte. "I got the winning ticket, so I'm going to tell you all about it when I claim my prize."
‘Complete shock’: Woman drives around North Carolina for 2 months with $653K lottery ticket in passenger seat
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Tina Edwards drove around Greensboro for more than a month not knowing that a lottery ticket worth more than $530,000 was sitting beside her, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “I didn’t know I won,” Edwards said. “I was riding around with it for two months with no […]
Where to find the cheapest gas in North Carolina this week
While much of the U.S. is seeing a rise in average gas prices, North Carolina is experiencing the opposite.
WITN
DID YOU SEE IT? Rocket launch seen throughout Eastern North Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Early Monday morning, many saw flashes of light in Eastern North Carolina skies. The high amounts of light shining throughout the east were due to the launch of The S.S Sally Ride spacecraft launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 5:32 a.m. According...
wkml.com
North Carolina Has a Surprising Safe Spot to Survive a Dragon Attack
With “House of the Dragon” getting lots of attention lately, it got us wondering about a possible attack here in North Carolina. Yes, really. You know when you wake up in the morning and roll over to kiss your sweetheart and they go “Ooooooh! You better get away from me with that dragon breath!”… Yeah, this is not THAT kind of attack.
WITN
"Fireball" in NC Sky likely from Virginia rocket launch
At around 5:30 this morning I witnessed this over Lake Mattamuskeet. Something burning up as it entered our atmosphere. Iconic Hatteras ‘Spaceship’ destroyed in a fire. Greenville police say the vandalism happened on Sept. 3rd, 2022. Greenville vandalism on Sept. 3rd, 2022. Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:09...
WITN
Power shifts in North Carolina legislature
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - When it comes to the balance of power in our state, Republicans were able to win a supermajority in the Senate, allowing them to override Gov. Cooper veto without any Democrats. However, they fell short in the state House of Representatives. State Senator-Elect Kandie Smith says...
WXII 12
Election Results 2022 | North Carolina general election race results
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Find out who will represent you in North Carolina and in the nation's capital as results come in for the 2022 general election. Voters have cast their ballots across the state while deciding on key races including the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, North Carolina Supreme Court, state legislature, local judges and prosecutors and a number of county offices including sheriff and county commissioner races.
WXII 12
Can you legally take a photo of your voting ballot in North Carolina?
N.C. — In North Carolina, you cannot take photos or videos ofballots, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Voters are allowed to have phones and other devices with them while voting, but those tools cannot be used to photograph or film a ballot. You also are not allowed to use phones (or other devices like smart watches) to contact anyone (meaning no phone calls, texts, or emails).
bpr.org
2022 North Carolina Election Results
Use the tool below search results all races in North Carolina for 2022 and historical elections.
Comments / 0