North Carolina State

FOX8 News

North Carolina woman wins $310K lottery jackpot off $1 ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mount Holly woman netted more than $310,000 after paying $1 for a lottery ticket last month, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Deborah Pietrucha bought her winning Cash 5 ticket on October 29 using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She won a jackpot of $310,429. […]
MOUNT HOLLY, NC
iheart.com

North Carolina Man Celebrates $500,000 Lottery Win By Surprising Wife

A man in North Carolina deviated from his routine lottery ticket purchase and scored a huge half-million dollar win in the process. When James Zech, of Winston-Salem, plays the lottery, he usually goes for a simple $3 of $5 scratch-off ticket. However, when he recently stopped by the Food Lion on Kinnamon Village Loop in Clemmons, he picked a $500,000 Cashword ticket instead, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.
CLEMMONS, NC
WCNC

Someone in NC won $1 million in record-breaking Powerball drawing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It took a bit longer than lottery officials wanted, but the winning numbers for the record $2 billion Powerball drawing were released Tuesday morning. According to Powerball, the winning ticket, worth the entire $2.04 billion jackpot, was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, Calif. That wasn't the only big win, though, as 22 others matched all five white balls for $1 million. Those winners included ticket holders in North Carolina and South Carolina.
GEORGIA STATE
WITN

Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Voter turnout in North Carolina just over 50%

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Just over half of the state’s registered voters took part in Tuesday’s mid-term election. The North Carolina State Board of Elections said turnout stands at 50.5%, compared to a 53% showing at the polls four years ago. The number of people who actually voted...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WITN

DID YOU SEE IT? Rocket launch seen throughout Eastern North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Early Monday morning, many saw flashes of light in Eastern North Carolina skies. The high amounts of light shining throughout the east were due to the launch of The S.S Sally Ride spacecraft launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 5:32 a.m. According...
VIRGINIA STATE
wkml.com

North Carolina Has a Surprising Safe Spot to Survive a Dragon Attack

With “House of the Dragon” getting lots of attention lately, it got us wondering about a possible attack here in North Carolina. Yes, really. You know when you wake up in the morning and roll over to kiss your sweetheart and they go “Ooooooh! You better get away from me with that dragon breath!”… Yeah, this is not THAT kind of attack.
GEORGIA STATE
WITN

"Fireball" in NC Sky likely from Virginia rocket launch

At around 5:30 this morning I witnessed this over Lake Mattamuskeet. Something burning up as it entered our atmosphere. Iconic Hatteras ‘Spaceship’ destroyed in a fire. Greenville police say the vandalism happened on Sept. 3rd, 2022. Greenville vandalism on Sept. 3rd, 2022. Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:09...
VIRGINIA STATE
WITN

Power shifts in North Carolina legislature

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - When it comes to the balance of power in our state, Republicans were able to win a supermajority in the Senate, allowing them to override Gov. Cooper veto without any Democrats. However, they fell short in the state House of Representatives. State Senator-Elect Kandie Smith says...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WXII 12

Election Results 2022 | North Carolina general election race results

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Find out who will represent you in North Carolina and in the nation's capital as results come in for the 2022 general election. Voters have cast their ballots across the state while deciding on key races including the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, North Carolina Supreme Court, state legislature, local judges and prosecutors and a number of county offices including sheriff and county commissioner races.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WXII 12

Can you legally take a photo of your voting ballot in North Carolina?

N.C. — In North Carolina, you cannot take photos or videos ofballots, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Voters are allowed to have phones and other devices with them while voting, but those tools cannot be used to photograph or film a ballot. You also are not allowed to use phones (or other devices like smart watches) to contact anyone (meaning no phone calls, texts, or emails).
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

