BBC
World Cup 2022: Gabriel Martinelli named in Brazil squad but Roberto Firmino misses out
Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has been named in Brazil's squad for the Fifa World Cup in Qatar but Liverpool's Roberto Firmino has been left out. Martinelli, 21, has scored five goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season, while Firmino, 31, misses out despite six goals in 12 games. Striker...
Southampton set to appoint Nathan Jones after sacking Ralph Hasenhüttl
Southampton are primed to appoint Nathan Jones as Ralph Hasenhüttl’s successor after being granted formal permission to speak with the Luton Town head coach
ESPN
Southampton sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl following string of poor results
Southampton have have parted company with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, the Premier League club announced on Monday. The club are reported to have wanted to wait until after the World Cup break, but a string of poor results led them to act sooner. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more...
BBC
This week's live football commentaries
We'll be bringing you eight Carabao Cup and Premier League commentaries this week on BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra. Leicester City v Newport County (19:45) Liverpool v Derby County (20:00) Manchester City v Chelsea (20:00 - 5 Sports Extra) Thursday, 10 November.
Chelsea patience tested after Graham Potter’s ‘step forward’ in defeat to Man City
In itself, it was an illustration of how the sheen has come off Graham Potter’s start at Chelsea that he described a 2-0 defeat as “a step forward”. Given how dismal Sunday’s loss to Arsenal was, he was correct within that context. Rewind 17 months, however, and a previous meeting of Chelsea and Manchester City ended with Thomas Tuchellifting the Champions League.Such comparisons may feel unfair: after all, Tuchel never faced City with as depleted a team as the one Potter took to the Etihad Stadium for a Carabao Cup tie. And yet Chelsea are a short-termist club defined...
Rayo Vallecano hands Real Madrid first Spanish league loss
MADRID (AP) — A “bad night” by Real Madrid cost its unbeaten streak, its perfect away record and the Spanish league lead. Madrid was far from its best in falling at Rayo Vallecano 3-2 on Monday, losing for the first time in the league and seeing its sixth-match winning run on the road come to an end. The setback dropped Carlo Ancelotti’s team to two points behind Barcelona.
BBC
Harry Kane: Tottenham captain subbed off suffering from fatigue, says Antonio Conte
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says Harry Kane is "really, really tired" after he was replaced in the second half of a Carabao Cup loss at Nottingham Forest. The England captain Kane started the 2-0 defeat 12 days before his country's opening World Cup game against Iran. England boss Gareth Southgate...
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Bellingham, Endrick, Carrasco, Lloris, Shaw, Zaha, Mudryk, Jorginho, Isaksen
Manchester City are favourites to secure the signature of Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, having held initial talks over a move for the 19-year-old. (Mail) Chelsea have had several meetings with Palmeiras' 16-year-old Brazilian striker Endrick but face competition from Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (Evening Standard) Newcastle have...
Manchester United Interested In Napoli Striker
Manchester United are reportedly said to be interested in a Nigerian international striker from Napoli.
‘More worry than excitement’: five Liverpool fans on FSG’s plans
After the owners hired two major banks to establish how much potential buyers would pay for the club, we ask supporters who, if anyone, they would like to see take over at Anfield
SB Nation
Gut Feelings for Manchester City v Chelsea FC
After bowing out of last year’s League Cup in the fourth round, Manchester City are back to reclaim the trophy. Graham Potter and Chelsea FC represent the first obstacle on City’s journey back to Wembley. Our group of writers have their ideas about how the match might play out.
ESPN
Atalanta suffer upset 2-1 loss at Lecce
Atalanta suffered their third defeat in Serie A this season as Duvan Zapata's goal failed to prevent a shock 2-1 loss at Lecce on Wednesday. Atalanta started brightly but Lecce drew first blood after 28 minutes when Federico Baschirotto steered a header into the net from inside the box. -...
Manchester United No Longer Interested In Dusan Vlahovic And Joao Felix
Manchester United are no longer interested in signing Dusan Vlahovic and Joao Felix.
ESPN
Man City set 'benchmark' amid club record revenue, profit for 2021-22 financial year - CEO
Manchester City are beginning to set the "benchmark" for clubs around the world, according to club chief executive Ferran Soriano. City released their annual report for 2021-22 on Monday to reveal record profits of £41.67 million, more than double their previous record. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS,...
Age before beauty: Berhalter tweaks USA’s World Cup squad around edges
Gregg Berhalter has made his first big tactical move of the World Cup – a reverse Landon. Remember the shocking 2014 squad, when Jurgen Klinsmann picked Aron Jóhannsson but not Landon Donovan? For 2022, the US men’s head coach suppressed his preference for youthful dynamism by picking old-timer and apparent international has-been Tim Ream rather than a younger option.
Brazil’s World Cup roster has nine forwards and old man Dani Alves
Brazil has released its roster for the 2022 World Cup, which includes 39-year-old defender Dani Alves and nine forwards. The Seleção are one of the tournament favorites, and the sheer quality of players both on and off the roster is testament to their strength. Nine forwards are included in a high-powered group including Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Gabriel Jesus and Antony, among others. But there was not room for the likes of longtime Liverpool star Roberto Firmino, as well as Atlético Madrid forward Matheus Cunha. In defense, Brazil brought along 38-year-old Thiago Silva and Dani Alves, with Roma’s Roger Ibañez and Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhães missing out. Alves...
SB Nation
A report from the meeting as the Sunderland hierarchy brings the fans up to date
After eighteen months as the majority shareholder of Sunderland AFC, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus made his first public appearance on Monday evening at a fan-attended question and answer session alongside sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, chief operating officer Steve Davison and non-executive director Dave Jones. There were many topics discussed, including the playoff...
BBC
Rio Ferdinand pledges to use OBE for positive change
Former England football captain Rio Ferdinand has said he feels a responsibility to foster "positive change" after receiving an OBE. The ex-Manchester United star was honoured for tackling social problems facing young people. Ferdinand has devoted much of his retirement from football to tackling racism and a lack of social...
BBC
Sam Stone: Forward joins Salford Red Devils on two-year deal from Leigh
Salford Red Devils have brought in forward Sam Stone from Leigh Leopards on a two-year deal. The Australian-born second rower, 25, spent last season in the Championship, playing 28 times as Leigh were promoted to Super League. But he has made the short move to the AJ Bell Stadium from...
ESPN
Unlucky Union Berlin held by Augsburg after Niederlechner brace
Florian Niederlechner scored twice as lowly Augsburg twice came from behind to hold title-chasing Union Berlin to a 2-2 draw in the Bundesliga on Wednesday. Sheraldo Becker and Kevin Behrens netted for the home side, who will be disappointed to have twice given up a lead and were left further frustrated after they hit the goal frame on two occasions.
